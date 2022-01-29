Climate ugliness

Climate Change Is Waycist!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Joe Public

We know how utterly biased the BBC are when it comes to climate change, and how left wing they are.

They put the two together in this article which is nothing more than a piece of political propaganda:

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, it was the city’s black neighbourhoods that bore the brunt of the storm. Twelve years later, it was the black districts of Houston that took the full force of Hurricane Harvey. In both cases, natural disasters compounded issues in neighbourhoods that were already stretched. 

Climate change and racism are two of the biggest challenges of the 21st Century. They are also strongly intertwined. There is a stark divide between who has caused climate change and who is suffering its effects. People of colour across the Global South are those who will be most affected by the climate crisis, even though their carbon footprints are generally very low. Similar racial divides exist within nations too, due to profound structural inequalities laid down by a long legacy of unequal power relationships.

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20220125-why-climate-change-is-inherently-racist

I won’t bore you with the rest of what follows. It is the usual load of tedious wokeness, with little basis in fact, and is simply the extremist viewpoint of the author.

It is based on the false assumption that both the Global South as a whole and minorities in western countries are adversely affected by the West’s industrialisationTo quote anthropologist Jason Hickel::

“The nations of the Global North have effectively colonised the atmospheric commons. They’ve enriched themselves as a result, but with devastating consequences for the rest of the world and for all of life on Earth.”

We have of course been down this road before. By every metric the third world is immeasurably better off now than before the industrial revolution. This is no coincidence, it is a direct result of economic growth and technological development, all enabled by fossil fuels.

But poorer communities are always more vulnerable to the vagaries of weather, or indeed any natural calamity. The answer to that is not the abolition of fossil fuels, but to make those communities wealthier to enable them to be more resilient.

And, of course, that is exactly what has been going on in the last few decades. Thanks to economic development in the West, the third world economy has also been growing, benefitting from trade and western technology and expertise, not from aid.

The BBC article uses Zambia as a specific example:

Zambia clearly demonstrates this injustice of climate change. Average carbon footprints in Zambia are very low, coming in at just 0.36 tonnes per person per year – less than one-tenth of the UK average. Nevertheless, the country is facing environmental disaster, including a prolonged drought which left over a million people in need of food assistance in 2021.

“Zambia has been experiencing the negative impact of climate variability and change for the last three decades,” says Zambian climate scientist Mulako Kabisa. “The biggest impact has been increased temperature and reduced rainfall, resulting in climate shocks that include droughts and floods.”

These changes in rainfall and temperature have resulted in crop failure, livestock deaths and reduced the country’s GDP, she adds. “Droughts in particular have led to livelihood loss for the smallholder-dominated agricultural sector, because production is dependent on availability of adequate rain.”

While specific events are often tricky to attribute directly to climate change, the IPCC has observed all these impacts in Southern Africa already. Worse is likely to come. “Local evidence and simulated projections all indicate that rainfall will be more variable,” says Kabisa. “The production season will shift and drought incidents will be more frequent.”

These experiences of climate breakdown generally don’t make the news. In an overview of the most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2021, Zambia came in at number one.

For the Zambian climate activist Veronica Mulenga, the justice implications are clear. “The climate crisis affects some parts of the planet more than others,” she says. “Historical and present-day injustices have both left black, indigenous and people-of-colour communities exposed to far greater environmental health hazards than white communities. Those most affected by climate change are black and poor communities. As a continent we are one of the hardest hit by the impacts of climate change and we are left behind as the world progresses toward a low-carbon economy. Without taking into account those most affected, climate solutions will turn into climate exclusion.”

This exclusion extends to international negotiations, where Mulenga says her country has been marginalised. “African voices are not well represented in climate summits, leaving climate justice out of the equation,” says Mulenga. “At COP26 a lack of vaccines and funding available for African countries prevented many delegates and activists from taking part in the negotiations, including myself. Racism and white supremacy have long excluded African voices from environmental policy.”

This sort of amateurish language belongs in a student common room, not in a supposedly objective, informative BBC report.

But where are the facts to back up these juvenile claims? Far from being hard done by, Zambians are twice as well off as they were just a couple of decades ago:

In particular, agricultural output, while showing the effects of drought in the last couple of years, has been rapidly expanding since the 1990s. The final year in the series, which is 2019, still saw the third highest output on record.

Dips in output, as seen lately, have happened before, and have nothing to do with climate change.

As for climate change induced droughts, the World Bank Portal clearly shows there has been no long terms in rainfall for Zambia, though the 1960s and 70s were a much wetter period:

https://climateknowledgeportal.worldbank.org/country/zambia/climate-data-historical

And they comment:

Of course, the BBC won’t tell you that, because it would spoil their climate narrative.

FOOTNOTE

If you think this lot is eerily familiar, you would be right!

The author, Jeremy Williams, published a book last year, called Climate Change Is Racist. I reviewed it at the time here, and it was as childishly absurd as this BBC piece is.

According to his Amazon blurb, Williams is is a writer and campaigner for environmental and social justice. He writes at The Earthbound Report (twice recognised as Britain’s leading green blog) and is editor of the Extinction Rebellion book Time to Act.

He has every right to promulgate his opinions, but why is the BBC giving oodles of publicity to a self-confessed eco-activist, without even any attempt to challenge what he says or publish alternate views?

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
January 29, 2022 6:08 am

From the little I know, Zambia depends rather too much on hydroelectric supplies, whch are ultimately just another weather dependent electric source. Failure to invest in backups is the major problem.

0
Reply
H.R.
January 29, 2022 6:14 am

Racist? I thought women and children were going to be hardest hit. *eyeroll*

How could anyone write such nonsense and still claim to be sentient?

4
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
January 29, 2022 6:38 am

I never knew that my friend down in Texas was black. His home was flooded by a hurricane so now I know his true race.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
January 29, 2022 6:53 am

How the Left Was Lost
Bill Maher
 


1
Reply
alastair gray
January 29, 2022 6:58 am

If you can be bothered to download it , This is the GISSTemp temperature data for Zambia
On the adjusted data no trend .a balmy 20 deg C average. The unadjusted shows 2 DEg C warmer in the thirties but there might well be a station parameter shift. Anyway no remarkable temperature change in this sation
The otyher Zambian stations are much of a muchness.
Please can I have a refund on my licence fee

0
Reply
Tom
January 29, 2022 7:00 am

An early ‘Boomer’, I was (mis-)educated by an, even then liberal, public school system. It was there that I was taught that “Ugly Americans” became rich only by “exploiting” their rich natural resources, which were available only through “luck”. I failed to be taught that it wasn’t luck at all. Rather, it was a political system that placed economic freedom above government control. Fortunately for me, I learned just a month after matriculating, that the same government also confiscated much of my personal hard-earned wealth, and then went on to waste it. That lesson came with my first paycheck and was then reinforced more and more each month for the next half dozen decades.

The real lesson is that wealth comes NOT from luck, it comes from an economic system that produces more value than the cost of the labor that creates it. The source of that wealth can be anywhere from children digging cobalt in Africa to scientists placing satellites in orbit. In all cases, labor creates it, and governments destroy it. When the economic system destroys more wealth than it creates, most of its entire population becomes poor. When the government consumes less than is created most of its population has the opportunity to become wealthy. It’s up to each individual to actually make it happen.

2
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Tom
January 29, 2022 7:15 am

Great comment Tom.

…. and as to the use of the word juvenile in the article, I’ve been struggling with that one. I used to think, having been educated at a UK University in the seventies, that it was the leftist and phony-leftist nitwits who had never got out of their political short pants after they left, i.e. never moved on from juvenile, but now its seems to have morphed into a more sinister form of parasitism for the useless, elitist [insert your own choice of bad language here].

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
January 29, 2022 7:00 am

“People of colour across the Global South are those who will be most affected by the climate crisis, even though their carbon footprints are generally very low.”

and who has the biggest carbon footprints? rich leftists!

and, people who use a term like “people of colour” should realize that the term is racist- not long ago if you used the term “colored people”- you’d be considered a racist- but now they just rearange the words- and it’s ultra PC- we’re not suppossed to notice color, so dam it, stop using that stupid phrase!

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 29, 2022 7:05 am

‘Carbon People’?

0
Reply
Doug S
January 29, 2022 7:21 am

The author’s bio is below. The thing that continues to amaze me is why a journalism major thinks he can make claims about the science of climate change. It’s completely out of his ability and training to make any kind of reasoned, science based assessments. As Paul Homewood shows, GDP is up, rainfall is normal, agricultural output is up, life is better for Zambians than it was a decade ago. This rapture people have fallen into over “Climate Change” is a religious endeavor and identical to the religion of “Wokism”.

“I am a writer, activist and blogger on social and environmental issues.

I grew up in Madagascar and Kenya, and moved back to Britain on completing high school. I studied journalism, international relations and cultural studies, and now live in Luton, UK.

My diverse portfolio of work includes books, research, activism, and freelance projects with organisations such as Oxfam, RSPB, Tearfund and WWF. My blog, The Earthbound Report, has twice been recognised as Britain’s leading green blog.

I am committed to practicing what I write about, and am constantly experimenting with sustainable living ideas. This has included a long term project to make my home zero carbon, a scheme for growing food in unused spaces around the town, and – to my family’s dismay – an ongoing curiosity about insect-based foods.”

0
Reply
fretslider
January 29, 2022 7:29 am

The new ideology has it that whiteness is original sin and must be atoned for. Leading the woke charge is Auntie BBC

“The BBC rarely misses an opportunity to broadcast its wokeness. Execs at the corporation seem to come up with new right-on initiatives every week – from gender-balanced panel shows to ‘allyship training’ for production staff, from spending millions on diversity to slapping trigger warnings on older, politically incorrect programmes.

 I had wanted to include a quotation from ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’. They said no, you cannot refer to that song because it is racist (at the beginning, there is a black porter). This is now a well-known, established forbidden area – you cannot do ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’.

For the 500th episode, I wanted to include the lyrics, ‘In Bengal, to move at all, is seldom, if ever, done’, which comes from ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen’ by Noël Coward. No, I was told by the executive, because the song represents colonial attitudes. “

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/01/14/the-bbc-is-systemically-woke/

The BBC injects identity politics into everything in its output. It does the same with its climate crisis narrative.

The two coinciding with and reinforcing each other is no surprise.

But is the BBC now erasing women? maybe JK Rowling can advise?

“Climate change ‘impacts women more than men'”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-43294221

Last edited 2 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness

Meet the CO2 Suckers: More Mechanical Monstrosities to Save Us from Climate Change

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications Climate Propaganda Climate ugliness John Cook Michael E. Mann Opinion

John Cook: Climate Deniers Falsely Claim Activists are Anti-Freedom

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Education Opinion

Climate Activists Stepping Up Efforts to Ensnare YOUR Children

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

BoJo’s Green Energy Britain: Cuddle Your Pets for Warmth

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness

Climate Change Is Waycist!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Snow

No Change in Precipitation in Austria in 140 Years

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness

Meet the CO2 Suckers: More Mechanical Monstrosities to Save Us from Climate Change

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: Climate Change to Kill Coffee and Avocados (Again)

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: