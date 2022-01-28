Alarmism Snow

The Snow Hits the Fan on Saturday: Global Warming Alarmism to Follow

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

January 27th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The various weather forecast models are coming closer to a consensus: During Friday night through Saturday night, New England and coastal portions of the mid-Atlantic states are going to experience an historic snowstorm.

For eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island it looks like up to 3 feet of snow are possible with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. Here are the forecast snow totals from three weather forecast models: ECMWF, Canadian, and the high-resolution NAM. The GFS model (not shown) is still wanting to take everything farther offshore (all images courtesy of WeatherBell.com):

Now, we all know that global warming was going to make snow a thing of the past. But when we continued to experience snowstorms, that, too, was blamed on global warming. Global warming theory explains every outcome, apparently.

And the recent cold in the NE U.S…. if it happened to be a warm winter, that would be due to global warming. But unusual cold is also due to global warming, since it apparently causes sinister waviness in the jet stream.

So, beginning Saturday and into Sunday, brace yourselves, because global warming hysteria is coming.

Tom Halla
January 28, 2022 10:04 am

The St Valentines storm in Texas last February was blamed on global warming as well.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 28, 2022 10:30 am

As Dr. Spencer noted, a warmer Arctic is blamed for the dreaded wavy jet stream. Yet Arctic sea ice has only been higher on yesterday’s date once since and including 2005. That was in 2009.

Nor’easters were apparently unknown before 2022. Just an accident that foul weather gear bears that name.

tommyboy
January 28, 2022 10:05 am

OMG!!!!
It’s worse than we thought!!!!!!!!!!!!

2hotel9
January 28, 2022 10:06 am

Well, Doc, the globall warmining has been piling up outside my place here in western PA for a while! And those sub-freezing globall warmining temps are getting quite tiresome. 😉

John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
January 28, 2022 10:26 am

The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh right before Bribem arrived probably also resulted from global warming.

In real science, an hypothesis which explains everything explains nothing.

CACA accounts for flood, drought, fire, cold, warmth, ice, snow, cyclones, tornadoes, stillness and anything else bad which happens. And whatever occurs, it’s our fault.

2hotel9
Reply to  John Tillman
January 28, 2022 10:42 am

That bridge has needed replaced for several decades, money appropriated for it and still never done. Actually have people opposing replacing it because it is “historic”. Well, they got no choice now.

ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:07 am

I predict deep attribution to global warming and human pollution and oil companies. The “official” comments will come from Boston College and UM Amherst with a nod from Harvard for good measure.

BallBounces
January 28, 2022 10:11 am

Snow is a social construct. It doesn’t actually exist. And, even if it does, it takes a back seat to precipigendertations.

Ron Long
January 28, 2022 10:16 am

I think I will get an adult beverage, some chips and dip, and watch the spectacle live on TV. The predicted snow totals are accumulation by direct fall, the predicted strong winds will create blowing snow drifts, so the results might be alarming to the CAGW “our children won’t know what snow is” crowd. Bring it.

Rud Istvan
January 28, 2022 10:18 am

Only 3 feet! The Blizzard of 1978 hit just a week before we were to move to Munich for five years. Dumped 4 feet, with drifts to 15 feet. Of course, that was before global warming—which 3 feet now ‘just proves’/s. Shut Boston down completely for a week. Since we had run the pantry down anticipated the move to Europe, I had to xCty ski with my camping backpack to a grocery store for food supplies. They were only open because the staff had gotten snowed in waiting for regular hour closure.

Robert Cherba
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 28, 2022 10:27 am

Ah yes, I remember it well. I was marooned in a Holiday Inn in Benton Harbor, MI, on the shore of Lake Michigan for several days. Huge drifts; nothing moving; no power. The Inn ran low on food, but the liquor supply held up pretty well. It was several days before the state highway along the lakeshore and the interstate were cleared so I could go home — to be faced by about 30 inches of snow in my driveway. It was a fun time!

ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:21 am

I hope it hits hardest at one of Ed Markey’s homes. But that will just make more work for his servants and grounds keepers.

John Garrett
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:48 am

Sheldon Whitehouse and Pocahontas are deserving recipients, as well.

Rick C
January 28, 2022 10:24 am

“A theory that explains everything explains nothing.”

— Karl Popper

_Jim
Reply to  Rick C
January 28, 2022 10:54 am

Yes, unless, of course, you are two or three …

ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:34 am

Remember to tunnel to the front door like the Finlanders do in the UP.

ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:36 am

Now if they would just halt all flights to the Bahamas and Bermuda, there would be some “climate” justice.

_Jim
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 28, 2022 10:56 am

-and (say its name!) FLOR-I-DUH!

(Ask AOC about the non-mask room-rates!)

Len Werner
January 28, 2022 10:51 am

We should not forget that ‘just yesterday’, Jordan Peterson was ridiculed for bringing up the ‘everything’ notion of Climate Change. As this unfolds, let’s watch who invites ridicule.

My expectation is that no Mann will be able to help himself; they will all jump the wagon on which the band plays, with instruments as cacophonous as climate models. Peterson got it right; he really does understand exactly what is going on here, not from understanding climate science but from understanding climate scientists.

_Jim
January 28, 2022 10:53 am

SNOW – MAGEDDON

Say its name …

