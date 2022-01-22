Wildfires

Just what is a ‘resilient’ forest, anyway?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments


Study finds resilient, frequent-fire forests have far fewer trees

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – DAVIS

Sierra Nevada forests during drought
IMAGE: FORESTS IN CALIFORNIA’S SIERRA NEVADA FACE MULTIPLE THREATS, FROM DROUGHT AND BARK BEETLES TO SEVERE WILDFIRE AND OTHER CLIMATE-RELATED IMPACTS. view more 
CREDIT: PACIFIC SOUTHWEST FOREST SERVICE, USDA

What does a “resilient” forest look like in California’s Sierra Nevada? A lot fewer trees than we’re used to, according to a study of frequent-fire forests from the University of California, Davis.

More than a century ago, Sierra Nevada forests faced almost no competition from neighboring trees for resources. The tree densities of the late 1800s would astonish most Californians today. Because of fire suppression, trees in current forests live alongside six to seven times as many trees as their ancestors did — competing for less water amid drier and hotter conditions. 

The study, published in the journal Forest Ecology and Management, suggests that low-density stands that largely eliminate tree competition are key to creating forests resilient to the multiple stressors of severe wildfire, drought, bark beetles and climate change. 

This approach would be a significant departure from current management strategies, which use competition among trees to direct forest development. 

Defining ‘resilience’

But first, the study asks: Just what does “resilience” even mean? Increasingly appearing in management plans, the term has been vague and difficult to quantify. The authors developed this working definition: “Resilience is a measure of the forest’s adaptability to a range of stresses and reflects the functional integrity of the ecosystem.”  

They also found that a common forestry tool — the Stand Density Index, or SDI — is effective for assessing a forest’s resilience.

“Resilient forests respond to a range of stressors, not just one,” said lead author Malcolm North, an affiliate professor of forest ecology with the UC Davis Department of Plant Sciences and a research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Research Station. “‘Resistance’ is about surviving a particular stress, like fire — but there’s a lot more going on in these forests, particularly with the strain of climate change.”

Competitive nature

For fire-adapted forests in the Sierra, managing for resilience requires drastically reducing densities — as much as 80% of trees, in some cases. 

“Treatments for restoring resilience in today’s forests will need to be much more intensive then the current focus on fuels reduction,” said Scott Stephens of UC Berkeley, a co-author on the paper.

The study compared large-scale historical and contemporary datasets and forest conditions in the southern and central Sierra Nevada, from Sequoia National Forest to the Stanislaus National Forest. It found that between 1911 and 2011, tree densities increased six- to seven-fold while average tree size was reduced by half. 

A century ago, both stand densities and competition were low. More than three-quarters of forest stands had low or no competition to slow a tree’s growth and reduce its vigor. In contrast, nearly all — 82%-95% — of modern frequent-fire forests are considered in “full competition.”

The study indicates that forests with very low tree densities can be more resilient to compounded threats of fire, drought and other climate stressors while maintaining healthy water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural benefits. Forests burned by high-severity fires or killed by drought lose such ecosystem services. 

Wake-up call

The authors say the 2012-2016 drought, in which nearly 150 million trees died from drought-induced bark beetle infestations, served as a wake-up call to the forestry community that different approaches are required to help forests confront multiple threats, not only severe wildfires.

 A shift away from managing for competitive forests and toward eliminating competition could allow the few to thrive and be more resilient.

“People have grown accustomed to the high-density forest we live in,” North said. “Most people would be surprised to see what these forests once looked like when frequent surface fires kept them at very low densities. But taking out smaller trees and leaving trees able to get through fire and drought leaves a pretty impressive forest. It does mean creating very open conditions with little inter-tree competition. But there’s a lot of historical data that supports this.”

 “We think resilient forests can be created, but it requires drastically reducing tree density until there’s little to no competition,” said Brandon Collins of UC Berkeley, another co-author on the paper. “Doing this will allow these forests to adapt to future climate.”

Additional co-authors include Ryan Tompkins of UC Cooperative Extension, and Alexis Bernal and Robert York of UC Berkeley. 

The study was funded by the National Park Service Pacific West Region, U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station, U.S. Joint Fire Sciences Program, and the UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Division.

JOURNAL

Forest Ecology and Management

DOI

10.1016/j.foreco.2021.120004 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Imaging analysis

ARTICLE TITLE

Operational resilience in western US frequent-fire forests

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

18-Jan-2022

From EurekAlert!

17 Comments
David Elstrom
January 22, 2022 2:10 pm

Do these pretentious pinheads ever stop to think that forests were “resilient” by themselves long before Climatistas came along?

6
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  David Elstrom
January 22, 2022 2:35 pm

“pretentious pinheads (PhD’s)” My apologies to the un-pretentious ones and those that actually participate in real science and the scientific method.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  David Elstrom
January 22, 2022 3:08 pm

sure, but many of the forests were clear cut- and they grew back extremely densely- so they need thinning

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
January 22, 2022 3:55 pm

That’s what frequent, small fires are for.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 22, 2022 2:20 pm

The tree density thing has been known for decades. With frequent small fires, happens naturally. Small stuff gets burnt, big stuff survives because the fires don’t crown. Since the fires aren’t massive in area, when big stuff dies small stuff can grow enough toward the open canopy before surviving the next small ground fire.

5
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 22, 2022 2:31 pm

I remember seeing a local PBS show many years ago outlining how the southern long leaf pine forests of eastern North Carolina survived exactly how you described it. The entire ecosystem was based on frequent quick moving fires in the undergrowth generally set off by lightning. The taller trees didn’t have any issues with the fires and the animals either burrowed in or outran the fires which typically weren’t that large to begin with.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  rbabcock
January 22, 2022 3:10 pm

wild fires are now rare in the American southeast coastal plane because the forests there are intensely managed- including controlled burns

1
Reply
Linda Goodman
January 22, 2022 2:36 pm

re·sil·ience: the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; ie: A carbon jackboot will make most lives a living hell and resilience is the only means of survival.

1
Reply
John VC(@jvcstone)
Reply to  Linda Goodman
January 22, 2022 3:55 pm

In other words the ability to bounce back–I’m thinking rubber trees

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 22, 2022 2:50 pm

Now convince the Sierra Club and Friends of The Earth of that definition of resilient forests, rather than their preferred doing nothing. Until the sue and settle management of wildlands in the West ends, no real progress will be made.

2
Reply
markl
January 22, 2022 2:51 pm

History is only referred to when it serves their purpose.

0
Reply
LKMiller
January 22, 2022 2:55 pm

I think it is worth noting that not all forests are the same. For example, in the northeastern US wildland fires are fairly rare. Why? Precipitation is fairly evenly balanced throughout the year, so that drought stress doesn’t happen very often. Forest stands thus can grow quite densely, and self thin through survival of the most fit.

West of the Mississippi, summer drought is fairly common. Drought stressed trees are susceptible to insects, disease, and premature death, which adds to the fuel load.

All this notwithstanding, this article falls in the Captain Obvious category. We have known this about western forests for a LONG time. The problem is the legacy of decades of wildland fire control.

So, let’s blame Smokey.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
January 22, 2022 3:07 pm

Yes, and I speak from a half century of practicing forestry in Massachusetts- thinning forests is good for many reasons- they’ll be more resilient, grow faster, produce valuable timber faster, be better habitats, less likely to burn, etc. The problem now is how to thin them due to cost. It’s helpful to have a market for the trees you want to remove. If they are small trees or defective/damaged trees or trees of species with no market value- you’ll have to spend a fortune to do the thinning. The ideal solution is to develop a woody biomass/pellet industry which will cover some of the cost if not all of it. The problem is too many people think that’s a horrible idea. The greens hate any tree cutting. They think it’s best to leave all the trees alone to sequester carbon- forgetting how much carbon gets released in a fire and forgetting how much they love THEIR wood homes and wood furniture and paper products. They hate the fact that burning this wood releases “carbon pollution”. And, unfortunately, some people associate woody biomass/pellets as just another green, renewable, over subsidized industry- but it isn’t. It is indeed renewable and it can provide baseload power or if converted to pellets for home use- it’s a fine substitute for firewood. The pellets produced are bone dry so they burn better than firewood which is seldom that dry and often dirty with bugs, bark, etc. The photo is of a friend’s pellet stone which he likes very much- he says it’s far superior to his previous wood burning stove. It produces far less ash than firewood and burns cleaner. Now, I’m sure I’m going to hear about the vast subsidies-which is bullshit. Sure, there is some here and there but so do almost every industry on the planet, so give up on that argument. All things considered, it is a solution to thin forests, produce LOCAL ENERGY, provide LOCAL jobs and some renewable baseload power to biomass power plants. There is a lot of potential nationwide. One USDA report was called the Billion Ton Report. And, yes, burning this wood produces plant food emissions- and over the long term, these thinned forests can produce VALUABLE timber for the owner, whether a private or public owner. If people like wood products they should support long term forestry including biomass as a tool for the managers.

SAM_0743.JPG
2
Reply
Bob
January 22, 2022 3:26 pm

What is going unsaid here is the difference between forest management and forest preservation. Forest preservation is a hands off, let nature rule approach. It is incredibly stupid, wasteful and unsustainable. Forest management on the other hand is far more complex. Human management requires responsible logging, thinning and prescribed burns. We choose the forest we want and reduce what we don’t want. Allow humans to use and enjoy the forest for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and yes driving through the forest. All those roads built for harvesting the resources and for recreation are ideal for all manner of forest management and fire fighting. They are a plus not a minus. Not all roads need to be made available to motor vehicle travel, some portion of them should be reserved for foot, horse maybe even bicycle use. The point is the public should not be locked out of their own forests, controlled maybe but not locked out.

0
Reply
meab
January 22, 2022 3:36 pm

The authors say the 2012-2016 drought, in which nearly 150 million trees died from drought-induced bark beetle infestations, served as a wake-up call to the forestry community that different approaches are required to help forests confront multiple threats, not only severe wildfires.

That’s pure B.S. Bark beetle outbreaks didn’t just start nor are they endemic to just areas with a warm climate. In the 1990s bark beetles killed 2.3 million acres of spruce in Alaska (in an area that’s known for its bitter cold weather). It has been (falsely) claimed that cold weather kills them and it’s not getting cold anymore. That claim doesn’t survive the most cursory examination since it is still getting cold in areas that have had recent infestations. A study done in Alberta a few years ago showed that 1/2 of their bark beetle population survived 40 below zero temperatures. It’s simply the case that a bark beetle infestation can kill trees that are under duress from a drought. Bark Beetles co-evolved with forests over many, many thousands of years (perhaps millions) and during that time droughts happened and so did bark beetle induced forest die-offs.

The claim that there has been a recent wake-up call is just more carnival barking from rent-seeking scientists.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 22, 2022 3:45 pm

Quote:”competing for less water amid drier and hotter conditions

It’s not really water that they’re competing for, its what’s dissolved in the water that is important.
Plants get more than sufficient water than they need for Photosynthesis because for every CO2 molecule they take, that molecule will have 6, 8, 10 how many water molecules attached. Hence the original name for CO2 = Carbonic Acid

Quote:”A century ago, both stand densities and competition were low
Consider what that statement says in light of what I said above.
i.e. In low stand densities, each tree can have more of whatever it is that in the water they are taking up from the soil or and…..
iow: in the low stand densities the trees are better fed than the high density trees

Therein is surely Shirley the clue to having high stand densities of resistant trees.
And what every farmer and grower on this Earth probably uttered as their first words.

Feed those things, give them food, give them fertiliser.

In modern times what they need as fertiliser, thanks to ploughs, tillage, city-building, quarrying and road traffic is snowing down on them constantly. The same stuff causing Global Greening and melting Arctic Ice in the same way de-icing salt melts ice on roads and pavements.

What those trees need are all the Trace Elements and Micro Nutrients
e.g. Iron##, Copper, Boron, Manganese, Iodine, Magnesium, Calcium, Sodium etc etc etc
IOW: The stuff that volcanoes are made of and puff up into the sky as their fancy takes them.
Also the hard black stuff left behind after they have vented their fury.

## Iron is amazingly important for ‘toughness’ and ‘resilience’
Don’t take my word, ask anyone who is tasked with maintaining grass in ‘high traffic situations’ – such as park-keepers and greens-men on golf courses

Thus, if you want resistant trees, trees that are resistant to fire, pests, disease and drought, simply give them a generous measure of The Black Stuff

edit: sp & grammer and arctic

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Mike Leonard
January 22, 2022 3:56 pm

“Climate Smart Forestry” is the latest buzz phrase being published for the Forestry Sector. What is it? It’s about protecting forests, longer rotations, minimizing disturbance to forest soils and the residual forest stand, and storing carbon in long lived forest products. As a consulting forester in my own business, I already do all that. Now the forest bureaucracies are pushing “climate forestry plans”.
What is the difference between a “climate” forestry plan and a standard forest management plan? If you insert the word climate enough in a standard plan does it magically become a “climate” plan and achieve that superior status?! I also note that some government agencies and “nonprofits” are using the title “climate foresters”. What is the difference between a “climate” forester and a consulting forester like myself? Isn’t the work I do – helping to protect and manage thousands of acres of forest land good for the climate?
If I change my business name from North Quabbin Forestry to “Climate Change Forestry”, will I be a “Climate Hero”?
This has nothing to do with promoting forestry; it’s all about promoting bigger wasteful forest bureaucracies and wealthy “nonprofits” who feed off forestry issues but produce nothing of value.
Mike Leonard, Consulting Forester
North Quabbin Forestry – http://www.northquabbinforestry.com
Petersham, MA

0
Reply
