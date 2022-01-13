We’re Saved!? Biden Admin: 7 federal agencies announce ‘plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change’

From Climate Depot

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

New: Today, 7 federal agencies are announcing clean energy projects and plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change, lower energy costs, create good-paying, union jobs, and accelerate America’s clean energy economy.

Details here: https://t.co/LoEBLyUX4u — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 12, 2022





Flashback: ‘Every agency is a climate agency now’ – ‘How Biden could use his whole government to take on climate change’ – Education Dept to fund teachers ‘to raise awareness of climate’

– Incoming U.S. President Joe Biden has promised an “all-of-government” approach to fight climate change that would require federal agencies from the Defense Department to the Treasury to help the administration achieve its goal of sharply slashing nationwide greenhouse gas emissions. …

“Every agency is a climate agency now,” said Sam Ricketts, co-founder of Evergreen Action, an advocacy group that advised Biden’s transition team on climate change. …

The Education Department could direct federal dollars toward funding of specialized teachers and programs to raise awareness of climate change and use its procurement powers to assist in the electrification of bus fleets and greening of school buildings.

‘A whole-of-government approach’ – Climate will touch ‘every single piece’ of Biden’s budget

