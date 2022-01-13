Climate Politics

We’re Saved!? Biden Admin: 7 federal agencies announce ‘plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
52 Comments

From Climate Depot

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

New: Today, 7 federal agencies are announcing clean energy projects and plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change, lower energy costs, create good-paying, union jobs, and accelerate America’s clean energy economy.
Details here: https://t.co/LoEBLyUX4u

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 12, 2022

# 

Flashback: ‘Every agency is a climate agency now’ – ‘How Biden could use his whole government to take on climate change’ – Education Dept to fund teachers ‘to raise awareness of climate’

– Incoming U.S. President Joe Biden has promised an “all-of-government” approach to fight climate change that would require federal agencies from the Defense Department to the Treasury to help the administration achieve its goal of sharply slashing nationwide greenhouse gas emissions. … 

“Every agency is a climate agency now,” said Sam Ricketts, co-founder of Evergreen Action, an advocacy group that advised Biden’s transition team on climate change. …

The Education Department could direct federal dollars toward funding of specialized teachers and programs to raise awareness of climate change and use its procurement powers to assist in the electrification of bus fleets and greening of school buildings.

#

‘A whole-of-government approach’ – Climate will touch ‘every single piece’ of Biden’s budget

Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 6:05 am

The return of the Green New Deal?



Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 6:27 am

More tax dollars down the shitter.



Steve Keohane
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 6:38 am

Just part of Build Back Broke.



Gregory Woods
Reply to  Steve Keohane
January 13, 2022 7:01 am

or Burn Down Better



Keitho(@bat1heavy)
Editor
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 7:07 am

The exhumation of the GND. It will stagger around zombie like till the stink overwhelms us and then it will vanish.



Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 13, 2022 7:56 am

Aka “Green Wheeling and Dealing”.



marlene
January 13, 2022 6:06 am

They want us to pay for their “climate change” scheme NOW. Investors are getting impatient for our money.



Quelgeek
Reply to  marlene
January 13, 2022 6:35 am

Bad enough if it were just our money. It is also our children’s, our grandchildren’s, and several more generations of descendent’s money. The money will be borrowed and will take literally hundreds of years to repay even at current levels of productivity and prosperity.

Well, naw, not really. It will be printed. And as long as the rate of printing stays just ahead of rate at which the declining value of the newly printed money is noticed, it will work. Until it doesn’t.



Ron Long
Reply to  Quelgeek
January 13, 2022 6:51 am

Quelgeek, “Bad enough if it were just our money.” Because it’s also the Defense Department, now focused on the Climate Change Fight to Save the Planet. Actually defend against a security threat, or to help friendly countries, or to honor treaty obligations? Forgetaboutit! What a mess.



Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Quelgeek
January 13, 2022 7:59 am

Sorry to be so abrupt, but everyone needs to get a clue: The US national debt will never, ever be “paid off”.

﻿All that happens, ever into the future, is that the US will make payments for interest due on the national debt, even if that means taking on even more debt to make the interest payments!



Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  marlene
January 13, 2022 7:49 am

Well those “investors” did fund the Democrat takeover; need a return on investment before the midterm.



ResourceGuy
January 13, 2022 6:07 am

Deploy the special union forces and crack advocacy storm troopers.



yirgach
January 13, 2022 6:09 am

Are We Not Men?



Scissor
Reply to  yirgach
January 13, 2022 6:30 am

Wearing pantyhose.



RevJay4
January 13, 2022 6:12 am

Aha! There’s the reason for the “blast wall” around the WH. Most critical thinking common sense folks know there is no “climate change” crisis. Taking more money from the citizens will solve nothing, just make the elite wanna be dictators richer.
Just sayin’.



Anti-griff
January 13, 2022 6:13 am

Will Joe Biden invest enough? I heard a figure of just $500 billion total to fight climate change…will that be enough to save us?



Andy Wilkins
January 13, 2022 6:20 am

 lower energy costs

They must have they been building more coal fired power stations



Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Andy Wilkins
January 13, 2022 6:53 am

They have to raise them before they can lower them.



ResourceGuy
January 13, 2022 6:24 am

We must save the midterm elections, I mean the planet!



Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
January 13, 2022 6:26 am

This looks like the same goofy approach Trudeau is using in Canada. Every federal government department is mandated to “do something” about global warming/global weirding/climate change.



DMacKenzie
Reply to  Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
January 13, 2022 7:23 am

Trudeau mandated “stopping subsidies to oil companies”….could only find loans to 3rd world energy projects to halt (anti-poverty money needed in those countries)….otherwise it was Canadian governments at various levels who received huge amounts of tax money from the energy industry.



Ebor
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 13, 2022 7:39 am

“Governments and financial institutions are pushing to wean the world from fossil fuels to address climate change. But demand for energy remains robust.”

From today’s WSJ about how the evil Canadian tar sands are still producing oil b/c of wicked robust demand…



Lance Flake
January 13, 2022 6:33 am

If they do as good a job as everything else this administration has done then nothing will actually happen



Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Lance Flake
January 13, 2022 7:50 am

No. They’ll fight “climate change” as successfully as they fought Taliban.



Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Lance Flake
January 13, 2022 7:50 am

While spending billions on it anyway.😃



Gregory Woods
January 13, 2022 6:36 am

We’re doomed….



Gregory Woods
January 13, 2022 6:38 am

New: Today, 7 federal agencies are announcing clean energy projects and plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change, lower energy costs, create good-paying, union jobs, and accelerate America’s clean energy economy.

But what about a good 5 cent cigar?



Anti-griff
Reply to  Gregory Woods
January 13, 2022 7:20 am

….that would be a 5 dollar…or 50 dollar cigar today.



Ebor
Reply to  Anti-griff
January 13, 2022 7:42 am

Sadly, anything you like must be excessively taxed to save you from yourself.



Gregory Woods
January 13, 2022 6:41 am

Traitor Joe goes full out to sabotage the US economy…



Steven Curtis Lohr
January 13, 2022 6:49 am

We’ll all be drinkin’ that free Bubbleup and Eatin’ that Rainbow Stew!!!



Dave O.
January 13, 2022 6:51 am

Looks like they’re invoking the “good paying jobs” mantra.



John Bell
January 13, 2022 6:53 am

Scary, ain’t it? When they want to use OUR money to chase an imaginary bogey man, and the solution is to destroy the economy in the name of helping.



Steve Oregon
January 13, 2022 6:54 am

I wish they would simply explain how all of this so called “climate fight” will benefit the climate and cite the science that indicates how the fight will change the climate.
Of course if there really were any climate correcting possible they wouldn’t have to use words like fight, address, confront, battle or deal with.



Phillip Bratby
January 13, 2022 6:55 am

I spy a disaster in the making. is it 1984 yet?



ResourceGuy
January 13, 2022 6:56 am

Only union climate warriors are accepted.



Rick
January 13, 2022 7:09 am

“We’re the government, and we’re here to help!” More money for more nutjob teachers???

What could go wrong with this plan?!!!



gringojay
Reply to  Rick
January 13, 2022 7:34 am

Vote counters’ lives matter.

8601A986-0C90-482B-BB11-1BDB7EAAED01.jpeg


Carlo, Monte
January 13, 2022 7:10 am

FJB



AWG
January 13, 2022 7:33 am

How is this not instituting a National Religion?



AWG
January 13, 2022 7:36 am

What if Trump, when he was fooling around in office, declared by fiat that all agencies would “Activate the Entire Government” into stopping illegal immigration?

Same sort of enthusiasm among the elite and The Ruling Class?



HenryP
January 13, 2022 7:46 am

All action will be in vain:
Global warming due to, ehhh,…. global greening! | Bread on the water



Thomas Gasloli
January 13, 2022 7:47 am

“The Education Department could direct federal dollars toward funding of specialized teachers…” = train teachers to brainwash children with political propaganda.



ResourceGuy
January 13, 2022 7:53 am

Bang the drums! Make noise! Look busy! But don’t get blamed for inflation, job loss, or doing your day job.



CD in Wisconsin
January 13, 2022 7:54 am

“New: Today, 7 federal agencies are announcing clean energy projects and plans that will activate the entire government to fight climate change, lower energy costs, create good-paying, union jobs, and accelerate America’s clean energy economy.”

************

And here I thought that the union of church and state was unconstitutional. Silly me, I should have known better.



Gordon A. Dressler
January 13, 2022 7:55 am

With the recent government announcement that inflation in the US from Dec2020 to Dec 2021 ran at 7% (meaning that real inflation was more like 14%), this is just what US citizens need at this time: more government spending on useless virtue-signaling.

What? . . . anyone think any possible reduction in US CO2 emissions will make a squat’s difference in comparison to the massive increases in CO2 emissions coming from China and India as they roll out tens, if not hundreds, of coal-fired power plants in just the next decade?



George V
January 13, 2022 7:56 am

I expect most of the CO2 reduction will come from cutting the operational budget of the Pentagon. Stop running those ships and tanks and airplanes – that’ll make the world a better place.

Meanwhile, the bureaucracy, the offices filled with drones at desktops, the servers humming away to store petabytes of data that’s never used.. that will only increase, requiring more power, as new programs are created to “combat” climate change.



griff
Reply to  George V
January 13, 2022 8:00 am

The Pentagon is already making a substantial contribution by switching to renewables (and saving money in the process)

for example:
Schneider Electric adds solar + storage to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command center (solarpowerworldonline.com)



fretslider
January 13, 2022 7:56 am

Tilting at windmills is all the rage nowadays.

The war on disease
The war on drugs
The war on obesity
The war on loneliness 
War on want

Etc

All the above and more waste time fighting enemies or trying to resolve issues that are imaginary, unimportant, or impossible to overcome.

Zero covid – a complete non-starter
Many humans like taking drugs
Many humans will be fat
Many humans will be lonely

So what’s new?

Fighting climate change – pointlessly reviewed at 30 year intervals.



griff
January 13, 2022 7:58 am

I believe Biden’s bill contains money for forest management… surely Watts readers are all in favour of that?



Joseph Zorzin
January 13, 2022 8:00 am

“…. funding of specialized teachers and programs to raise awareness of climate change …”

Yikes, you mean the fact that it’s in every newspaper, magazine and TV news program isn’t enough? Everyone’s already heard the story.



Joseph Zorzin
January 13, 2022 8:01 am

“… greening of school buildings… “

OK, OK, let’s invest in green paint.



wpDiscuz

