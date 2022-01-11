Dr. Katherine Calvin, NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor
NASA’s Gavin Schmidt Replaced by Dr. Katherine Calvin

55 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The NASA role of senior climate advisor has been combined with the role of Chief Scientist, with Dr. Katherine Calvin replacing Dr. Gavin Schmidt (former senior climate advisor) and Jim Green (former Chief Scientist), though Schmidt will retain his role as director of NASA GISS.

RELEASE 22-003

NASA Announces New Chief Scientist, Senior Climate Advisor

Dr. Katherine Calvin, NASA chief scientist and senior climate advisor.Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that Dr. Katherine Calvin will serve the agency in dual roles as chief scientist and senior climate advisor effective Monday.

Calvin succeeds Jim Green, who retired from his role Jan. 1 as chief scientist after more than 40 years of service at NASA, and Gavin Schmidt, who has served as senior climate advisor in an acting capacity since the position was created in February 2021. NASA established the senior climate advisor position to ensure effective fulfillment of the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate science objectives for the agency. Schmidt will maintain his role as director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kate to the NASA family, where she will bring her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modeling to help ensure the Biden Administration has the data needed to achieve the critical goal of protecting our planet.” Nelson said. “I also want to thank Jim and Gavin for their invaluable leadership to NASA and the world as chief scientist and senior climate advisor.”

As chief scientist and senior climate advisor, Calvin will serve as principal advisor to the administrator and other agency leaders on NASA science programs, strategic planning, and policy. She will also represent the agency’s strategic science objectives and contributions to the national and international science communities.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our nation – and our planet,” Calvin said. “NASA is a world leader in climate and Earth science. I’m excited to be a part of the team that is helping to advance this important science mission.”

Previously, Calvin was an Earth scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Joint Global Change Research Institute in College Park, Maryland. She worked on the institute’s Global Change Analysis Model, a system for exploring and analyzing the relationships between human and Earth systems, and the Department of Energy’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model, a system for analyzing the Earth system.

Calvin holds master’s and doctoral degrees in management, science, and engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Maryland.

In February 2021, NASA joined the National Climate Task Force established by President Biden, which encourages a governmentwide approach to address climate change. NASA has issued a climate action plan aimed at continuing critical Earth science and climate research and averting mission impacts due to climate. With more than two dozen satellites and instruments observing key climate indicators, NASA is the premier agency in observing and understanding changes to Earth.

For more information about NASA’s programs, missions, and activities, visit:

-end-

Jackie McGuinness / Tylar Greene
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1600 / 202-358-0030
jacqueline.f.mcguinness@nasa.gov / tylar.j.greene@nasa.govLast Updated: Jan 11, 2022Editor: Robert Margetta

Source: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-announces-new-chief-scientist-senior-climate-advisor

I don’t know much about Dr. Katherine Calvin, but her background is climate modelling, and Dr. Gavin Schmidt is still in charge of GISS, so I don’t expect this shuffle of senior NASA people to calm NASA’s ongoing obsession with climate alarmism.

Alexy Scherbakoff
January 11, 2022 10:18 pm

A goblin was replaced by an orc. Who cares.
The church of climate change and a shuffling of bishops.

H. Fan
January 11, 2022 10:28 pm

The old Apollo guys must be rolling in their graves. An agency that once conquered new frontiers and inspired millions now hypes a press release about their new climate scientist. Sad.

aussiecol
January 11, 2022 10:44 pm

”…her expertise in integrated human-Earth system modeling…” 

Oh well, same same but different. Too bad, how sad, never mind.

Clay Sanborn
January 11, 2022 10:47 pm

We know that Computer Climate Models cannot be correct. Machine epsilon, parameterization, finite representation of computers, unknown climate influencing variables (cosmic radiation was only recently determined to have measurable influence, as I understand it), and more renders viable Computer Climate Modeling to the trash heap for climate policy, yet possibly having a useful purpose for hypothesizing and experimentation. If one uses Computer Climate Models as their main supporting argument for CAGW, they have already lost. No matter the input, it is GIGO.

Klem
January 11, 2022 10:51 pm

Perhaps Schmidt was a bit too far Right for the current regime, they needed a true Leftist in that position.

