Coal

IEA: Global Coal Power Generation to Reach a New High in 2022

1 hour ago
Andy May
By Andy May

It’s official, the IEA believes that coal-powered electricity generation will rise 9% in 2021 to an all-time high, once the final numbers are in. For the details see their new report here. It is not paywalled.

The rise is driven by China and India, these countries account for two-thirds of global coal consumption. The IEA expects coal use in China and India to grow dramatically in 2022 driving global consumption to a new record of 8,025 million tonnes. They also expect coal production to plateau after 2022, but they always predict that. The problem is renewable energy growth cannot keep pace with global electricity demand growth. Possibly, natural gas production and nuclear could, but will it happen?

In 2021, coal production worldwide failed to keep pace with exploding demand due to financing and regulatory restrictions, causing Newcastle coal futures to rise from less than $100/tonne in January 2021 to over $250/tonne in October 2021. Currently they are $203/tonne. Rising prices should stimulate more coal production, we’ll see. The pressure on governments to limit coal mining and the pressure on banks to limit lending to coal companies is high.

Coal power generation also increased in the U.S. and Europe, but these increases were small and not expected to last. The growth in China and India is what is driving coal markets around the world. China’s share of global coal consumption was 53% in 2020, and India’s was 12%, since their use of coal is rising significantly, declines in the rest of the world don’t matter much. See Figure 1.

Figure 1: IEA global coal consumption by region.

Given the large number of people in the world that have no reliable source of electricity, it seems more likely that coal use will continue to increase, the declines in the U.S. and Europe are tiny in comparison. However, the desire to move away from coal is likely to increase demand and prices for natural gas, and it may spur the construction of more nuclear power plants. One thing is clear, the future is not in wind and solar.

Worldwide coal production declined about 5% in 2020, with large declines in the United States and the European Union. China accounted for about 50% of the total production. Coal production should increase about 5% in 2021, once the final numbers are in. Coal stocks are depleted and will need to be replenished, especially in China, which suffered energy shortages over the past year. So, Chinese production should increase in 2022, but it is not expected to keep up with growth. As a result, Chinese imports of coal will increase, driving up coal prices. Production should set an all-time record for the year. Coal production is expected in increase rapidly in India, see Figure 2.

Figure 2. IEA Global coal production.
Dennis
January 10, 2022 2:04 pm

When will the unreliable renewable energy lobby fight back and reject subsidies for profit and get those installations producing more electricity?

sarc.

observa
Reply to  Dennis
January 10, 2022 2:19 pm

When the omniscient ones pull their airheads in and it might finally be happening-
Ricky Gervais says public are sick of ‘virtue-signalling’ celebrities (msn.com)

Vuk
January 10, 2022 2:04 pm

get into king Coal
https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/coal
up 25% on month
up 250% on year

Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
January 10, 2022 2:10 pm

Biden promises to invest in 100 yard long propellers.

Andy May
Reply to  Vuk
January 10, 2022 2:23 pm

Peabody Energy in 2020 at $1.20 last January, when I bought Exxon at $35. It was a better deal, but who knew? Anyway, energy is still a good buy, the banks and governments are going to have to stop whipping them at some point or we will all be freezing in the dark.

Derg
January 10, 2022 2:05 pm

I wonder if we will see governments of coal supply countries start hoarding coal?

In Australia they stopped an unvaccinated person from playing tennis….tennis.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Derg
January 10, 2022 2:28 pm

The latest news is that he is cleared to play.

Rud Istvan
January 10, 2022 2:18 pm

IEA just confirms what we already knew. As long as India and China won’t play ‘climate change’, all the COPXXs in the world will not matter. How distressing to the Greta Thunbergs of the world.

Good for Australian exports. Pity the US west coast loons won’t allow a Pacific US coal export terminal. Would be good business.

tetris
Reply to  Rud Istvan
January 10, 2022 3:01 pm

There is a very sizeable coal terminal on the West coast, just not in the US. It’s 30 miles south of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and serves as gateway to the Indo-Pacific for all US coal mined in the Western US. Plus Canadian coal, of course.
Coal exports for both countries are fully signed for well into 2023.

John Shewchuk
January 10, 2022 2:19 pm

Good update. That’s the future … coal, gas/oil, and nuclear too.

ResourceGuy
January 10, 2022 3:01 pm

Where is COP 2030 and do we need to order ahead for beverages and aircraft parking space?

