Energy generation by type. By U.S. Energy Information Administration - U.S. Energy Information Administration: link, Public Domain, link
Intermittent Wind and Solar

University of Houston: More Renewable Energy to Prevent Another Texas Ice Storm Outage

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
34 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the University of Houston and Houston Advanced Research Centre, more investment in renewable energy will prevent a repeat of the deadly power outages during last year’s ice storm.

Energy experts say renewable energy will be key in making Texas’ electricity more reliable in 2022

To learn more about what’s expected in 2022 for clean energy, Houston Public Media spoke with Gavin Dillingham, Vice President of Research for energy with the Houston Advanced Research Center. 

KYRA BUCKLEY | POSTED ON JANUARY 7, 2022, 1:20 PM

Experts watching Houston’s energy industry say the pandemic has accelerated the transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy — and demand is growing worldwide for clean, affordable energy. 

It comes as leaders in Texas are working to increase reliability of the electric grid after last February’s deadly winter storm caused widespread outages across the state. 

Growth in renewable energy will be key making the grid better able to handle sharp increases in energy demand, like what happened during Winter Storm Uri.

To learn more about what’s expected in 2022 for clean energy, Houston Public Media spoke with Gavin Dillingham, Vice President of Research for energy with the Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC).

Read more: https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/in-depth/2022/01/07/416801/in-2022-expect-renewable-energy-to-be-key-in-discussion-around-how-to-make-texas-electricity-more-reliable/

My first reaction was to wonder what they are putting into the drinking water in the University of Houston. Anyone can tell just be looking at the output graph (above) that renewables performed dismally during the ice storm. Solar energy dropped away to almost nothing, and wind turbines froze solid.

I’m not denying winterising wind turbines might have saved a few from freezing, but there are other problems.

New York Times wrote a frantic defence of wind last February, which hilariously claimed that “… Blades of some Texas wind turbines did freeze in place, but wind power is estimated to make up only 7 percent or so of the state’s total capacity this time of year in part because utilities lower their expectations for wind generation in the winter in general. …“.

If utilities do “lower their expectations” for wind power generation in winter, there seems no point chasing more wind.

Solar is also a poor performer because in winter the days are shorter and the angle of the sun is lower, even without the added bonus of winter storm clouds darkening the sky or ice and snow covering the solar panels.

So the question is, how could more investment in renewables possibly improve the situation? No amount of investment can capture renewable energy which does not exist, in a winter environment which appears to be consistently hostile to the harvesting of any form of renewable energy.

5 13 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
34 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FrozenOhio
January 10, 2022 10:04 am

Wut? lol

7
Reply
John the Econ
January 10, 2022 10:09 am

If first you don’t succeed, try, and try again!

Remember folks, these are the “smart” people.

17
Reply
Tom Halla
January 10, 2022 10:09 am

Weather dependent sources are just that. I did read up on “winterizing” bird choppers, and apart from requiring that the turbine be turned off, the methods used could not credibly deal with several days of freezing rain. And very little wind, which no amount of weatherizing could affect.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Tom Halla
3
Reply
John Tillman
January 10, 2022 10:10 am

How about insulating wellheads, using gas instead of electricity to run the pipeline compressors (as before Obama), and stockpiling coal?

Nukes would be more reliable than wind, especially factoring in the cost of weatherizing the turbines.

9
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  John Tillman
January 10, 2022 11:32 am

Also, planners need to realize that heat pumps do not work cold. And when backup electric kicks in watch out.

This includes the new low temp version. They will stay on cold but the minimum low temp output drops like a rock. Read the fine print of the warrenty. The regulatory and academic organizations that say otherwise should have conspiracy fraud charges filed. Find me an attorney general that will prosecute…. I will file charges

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Tillman
January 10, 2022 11:35 am

john, nukes are great and I’m all for them. However, when the grid crashes the only dependable solution is to have your own personal backup generator and enough fuel to last a week or so. Funny think about backup personal generator, it works if it’s too cold or too hot.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Ron Long
January 10, 2022 11:53 am

How does that work for folks who live in high-rise apartment buildings. Are they just out of luck?

0
Reply
John_C
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
January 10, 2022 12:08 pm

Lots of companies have backup generators, maybe high rise building codes need a backup power provision?

0
Reply
Gene Connelly
January 10, 2022 10:12 am

N+1; or N+2, etc never gets you the reliability you need with weather dependent resources

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 10, 2022 10:16 am

Doubling down on the obviously stupid is not a good look. Shows how ‘gone’ the wamunists are.

12
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
January 10, 2022 10:25 am

These professors and doctors should be prevented from any further contact with students, and should send their degrees back to the conferring universities with a letter of apology. Then they could becom used-car salespersons.

8
Reply
meab
January 10, 2022 10:30 am

It’s clear to every thinking person that Texas had a problem because they have ALREADY spent too much money on unreliable renewables and not enough on reliable, dispatchable energy with on site fuel storage (nuclear, coal) or Nat Gas with well head power generation that’s not dependent on the grid. There will be times when it’s cold and the wind isn’t blowing.

If you donate to the Univ. of Houston you should threaten to withhold your donations over this – there are lives at stake.

4
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
January 10, 2022 10:36 am

February 2021 was a Black Swan. It was >20 °F below normal in the DFW area for nearly a week. Texas’ energy infrastructure is optimized for weather that’s too hot, rather than too cold. All facets experienced problems. Solar and wind totally failed. While natural gas, coal and nuclear experienced problems, natural gas and coal were able to ramp up, unfortunately not as much as they were designed to do.

comment image

The Arctic blast was essentially unprecedented…

Oklahoma City set a record for its longest straight period of temperatures at or below 20 degrees: 210 hours between Feb. 9 and 17 beat its previous record in 1983. The temperature dipped to minus-14 degrees on Feb. 16, the city’s lowest since 1899.

Dallas experienced its second-longest streak of temperatures at or below freezing and at or below 20 degrees, and reached its third-coldest temperature on record: minus-2 degrees.

Houston, which was placed under its first wind chill warning, observed a wind chill of 1 degree, its lowest since at least 1990, according to meteorologist Alex Lamers. Its high temperature of 25 degrees was its fourth coldest on record.

Kansas City set a record for the longest stretch with temperatures at or below 15 degrees, at 10 days.

Washington Post

February 16 was actually tied for the second lowest DFW temperature on record.

Coldest temp in over 70 years and the 2nd coldest temp ever recorded in the D-FW area

On Feb. 16 the temperature dropped to -2°.

This ties the 2nd coldest temp ever recorded.

On Jan. 31, 1949 the temperature also dropped to -2°.

The only time it has been colder was -8° back on February 12, 1899.

3 days in a row of record lows

Feb. 14, 15, and 16 all observed record low temps.

Feb. 14 the low was 9°, which shattered the old record of 15° set in 1936.

Feb. 15 the low was 4°, which shattered the old record of 15° set in 1909.

Feb. 16 the low was -2°, which shattered the old record of 12° set in 1903.

3 days of record cold high temperatures

From Feb. 14 to 16, all three days observed record cold high temperatures.

This means the afternoon was the coldest on that date that is ever been observed.

Feb. 14 the high was 22°. This breaks the old record of 27° set in 1951.

Feb. 15 the high was 14°, which shattered the old record of 31° set in 1909.

Feb. 16 the high was 18°, which breaks the old record of 21° set in 1903.

WFAA

In less than a week, we went from an outlook for about normal February temperatures to the forecast of an ice storm and then “the worst winter weather conditions seen locally in decades (if not on record).”

comment image

The ice storm hit Wednesday night and it just kept getting colder. By Sunday, February 14, it was snowing and temperatures were 41 °F below normal…

comment image

Wind power across the entire Mid-Continent failed as the temperatures plunged.

comment image

comment image

The primary failure was on the part of ERCOT. Had they initiated rolling blackouts on the afternoon of Feb 14, the disaster would have been mitigated to a large degree. It would have been a scaled up version of 2011… Bad, but not disastrous.

The solution is not more wind & solar. Nor is the solution to redesign Texas’ energy infrastructure to withstand Arctic weather. Black Swans can’t be prevented or prepared for… However, ERCOT should have been able to react and adequately respond to it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Middleton
5
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  David Middleton
January 10, 2022 10:46 am

The solution is not more wind & solar. Nor is the solution to redesign Texas’ energy infrastructure to withstand Arctic weather.

thermal power stations oddly have a tendency to stay warm and not freeze, and get more efficient in cold weather…

2
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
Reply to  Leo Smith
January 10, 2022 11:00 am

Correct. A lot of the boilers in Texas are actually outside. Over-heating in summer is the main problem. The four reactors at the two nuclear generating stations were actually operating at >100% of summer capacity because it was so cold. Unfortunately one of the two reactors at the South Texas generating station had to be taken offline due to a frozen water intake… Just north of Corpus Christi,

While there were way too many weather-related disruptions of thermal power plants and natural gas distribution, those disruptions could have been managed if ERCOT had commenced load shedding earlier than it did.

https://www.texaspolicy.com/the-texas-power-outage-started-with-bad-policy/

2
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  David Middleton
January 10, 2022 11:09 am

Thanks, David. I always appreciate your fair-minded analysis of wind energy and fossil fuels, including your evaluation of what went wrong last year in Texas.

1
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
January 10, 2022 11:31 am

Everything went wrong to varying degrees. Wind works very well in Texas, except when it doesn’t… usually when it’s very hot or very cold.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
January 10, 2022 11:37 am

The EROC just needs to plan that green enery and green systems will disappear when you need them the most

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Devils Tower
0
Reply
Leo Smith
January 10, 2022 10:44 am

They aren’t even trying to make sense any more. They are simply heaping blatant lies on top of blatant lies in the hope that no one sees through them.

Renewables aren’t dead, but my God, the smell….

Last edited 1 hour ago by Leo Smith
6
Reply
markl
January 10, 2022 10:44 am

These people are out of touch with reality. The “if at first you don’t succeed, try and try again” approach only works if you change your strategy. Meanwhile the people suffer. Another bad winter blackout should seal the deal with windmills in Texas.

2
Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 10, 2022 10:44 am

From the school of thought that says “when you’re in a hole, dig faster”.

2
Reply
RevJay4
January 10, 2022 10:51 am

Well, that was easy to read. Just saw the word “expert” combined with “university” and I was prepared to be entertained. With my BS warning system going off like the klaxon on a diving submarine, I was not disappointed.
The graph accompanying the article pointed out in fine fashion the absolute dimwittedness of the current level of those employed at the universities everywhere.
My one regret in this life is that I didn’t pursue an education in weather prediction(climate change). I could have been comfortably retired by now.

4
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 10, 2022 11:01 am

Maybe this visual will help, but I doubt it with hit-and-run reporting and trolling. Don’t look up Griff.

1
Reply
Bob Hunter
January 10, 2022 11:03 am

A suggestion from this CDN boy — More reliable & cheaper to insulate your natural gas valves and don’t rely on electric heaters to stop freezing on the equip above ground. ie use propane heaters.

0
Reply
bonbon
January 10, 2022 11:08 am

It is no surprise – after all Houston TX was Enron”s sandbox in 2001, on the side of the angels as CEO Skilling said, until it wasn’t and imploded in seconds.
Both frantic scams are financial driven – a green bubble is desperately needed, and as COP26 did not deliver anything except Sharma’s whimper, Wall-street is flailing.
These bubbles leave huge budget deficit craters, for tax-payers to eat. Until the next bubble. It should be clear that high finance could not give a whit for deplorable collateral damage.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  bonbon
January 10, 2022 11:59 am

Is finance too important to be left to the financiers?

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
January 10, 2022 11:12 am

It is becoming clearer that these types are in some sort of mental “lockdown” whatever the cause. From the Vice President of Research for energy with the Houston Advanced Research Center. “And so these are 1,000 watt systems – so fairly small systems – but they can provide basic necessities during a short power outage, one to two day power outage.” Boy Scouts used to know better, taught survival.

The good news, based on two checks as late as 6 January, is that I have not seen any more whirley parts coming into the port of Harbor Island, part of the Corpus Christi system, although there is a small stock remaining. Port now seems dominated by petroleum type vessels. As others noted there is no benefit from freeze protection when the wind dies. Boy Scouts probably used to know that also.

1
Reply
John Bell
January 10, 2022 11:23 am

Typical liberal reaction to something not working – we need more of it! Leftists are nuts.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 10, 2022 11:26 am

When do they get knocked off Facebook and Twitter for being unreliable and harmful?

2
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  ResourceGuy
January 10, 2022 12:00 pm

Isn’t this misinformation?

0
Reply
Boris B.
January 10, 2022 11:42 am

Natural Gas is renewable, the earth keeps making more and more of it. I believe that the Blue cities should follow their green dream and be 100% renewable and let the chips fall where they may. The officials should have to stick it out with the common folk and suck it up.

0
Reply
DHR
January 10, 2022 11:43 am

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

0
Reply
Chas Wynn
January 10, 2022 11:46 am

Wind generation is intermittent, so by definition, it’s unreliable for the purposes of bulk electricity system dispatch. Period. No experts required.

0
Reply
David Anderson
January 10, 2022 12:02 pm

The most discouraging thing is they are incapable of learning from their mistakes. They make a dog’s lunch of things, their response is to make 2 dog’s lunches.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind will be Competitive! (Secretary Chu from 2011)

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Net Metering Rethink: Rooftop Solar in Trouble (a hidden subsidy in addition to ITC)

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind Power Drops By A Third In Q3

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Power When You Need It? Not With Wind

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

University of Houston: More Renewable Energy to Prevent Another Texas Ice Storm Outage

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind will be Competitive! (Secretary Chu from 2011)

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #486

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Atmospheric physics

How Pressure Systems Control Climate Part 3

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: