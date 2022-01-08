Brain electrodes. NOTE this is not a picture from the actual experiment. Chris Hope, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate ugliness

Swiss Researchers Use Brain Electrodes to Stimulate Climate Concern

52 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Researchers at University of Bern have reported promising results after attaching electrodes to the scalps of test humans to stimulate climate concern.

Research on brain explores how to slow down climate change

ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2022 22:14 IST 

Bern [Switzerland], January 8 (ANI): During a recent study by the University of Bern researchers used brain stimulation to demonstrate that the ability to sympathize with the future victims of climate change encourages sustainable behaviour.

“The fact that people aren’t acting in a more climate-friendly way isn’t because we know too little about this critical situation, though,” explained Daria Knoch, Professor for Social Neuroscience at the University of Bern.
To find out more about the reasons that prevent us from acting sustainably, Daria Knoch and her team have conducted a neuroscientific study.

“It is precisely our inability to mentalise with these strangers that discourages climate-friendly action,” said Daria Knoch, commenting on the findings of the new study that she carried out with her research group in the “Social Neuro Lab” at the University of Bern.

During the study, participants received stimulation to a part of their brain which plays an important role in taking the perspective of others. This stimulation led to more sustainable behaviour.

“Applying brain stimulation to the general public is out the question, of course,” explained Benedikt Langenbach, lead author of the study and a former PhD student at the Social Neuro Lab.

However, according to the researchers, the functioning brain area in question can also be enhanced, for example, through neurofeedback and meditation.

Read more: https://www.aninews.in/news/science/research-on-brain-explores-how-to-slow-down-climate-change20220108221444/

The article in Cortex Magazine;

Brain study on how to slow down climate change

Date:December 15, 2021 Source:University of BernSummary:When it comes to climate-friendly behavior, there is often a gap between what we want and what we actually do. Although most people want to see climate change slowed down, many do not behave in an appropriately sustainable way. Researchers have now used brain stimulation to demonstrate that the ability to sympathize with the future victims of climate change encourages sustainable behavior.

Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211215113240.htm

The abstract of the study;

Mentalizing with the future: Electrical stimulation of the right TPJ increases sustainable decision-making

Author links open overlay panelBenedikt P.LangenbachabBranislavSavicaThomasBaumgartneraAnnika M.WyssaDariaKnochaaUniversity of Bern, Institute of Psychology, Department of Social Neuroscience and Social Psychology, Bern, SwitzerlandbUniversity of Duisburg-Essen, LVR Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Essen, Germany

Received 23 April 2021, Revised 22 September 2021, Accepted 2 November 2021, Available online 23 November 2021.

Action editor Alan Sanfey; Reviewed 25 July 2021

Abstract

While many people acknowledge the urgency to drastically change our consumption patterns to mitigate climate change, most people fail to live sustainably. We hypothesized that a lack of sustainability stems from insufficient intergenerational mentalizing (i.e., taking the perspective of people in the future). To causally test our hypothesis, we applied high-definition transcranial direct current stimulation (HD-tDCS) to the temporo-parietal junction (TPJ). We tested participants twice (receiving stimulation at the TPJ or the vertex as control), while they engaged in a behavioral economic paradigm measuring sustainable decision-making, even if sustainability was costly. Indeed, excitatory anodal HD-tDCS increased sustainable decision-making, while inhibitory cathodal HD-tDCS had no effect. These finding cannot be explained by changes in participants’ fairness norms or their estimation of how other people would behave. Shedding light on the neural basis of sustainability, our results could inspire targeted interventions tackling the TPJ and give neuroscientific support to theories on how to construct public campaigns addressing sustainability issues.

Read more: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0010945221003609?via%3Dihub

The scientists are not entirely correct in assuming direct brain stimulation could never be applied to the public. There is plenty of speculation about the possibility of reforming criminals by implanting electrodes in their brain to suppress undesirable behaviour traits.

As the researchers note, there are plenty of less overtly intrusive ways to stimulate the identified brain areas, such as drugs or even precisely tuned propaganda, tested against subjects wired up to a brain monitor.

Lots of people take Prozac, Xanax and other anti-depressants. It is easy to imagine a dystopian future in which standard medical treatments for depression or whatever are covertly spiced up with experimental drugs to stimulate climate concern or alter voting intentions.

In some ways this may already be happening. Scientific American wrote a glowing article in 2020 about how the magic mushroom hallucinogen Psilocybin turns Conservatives into Liberals.

Blue states seem to be leading the way decriminalising the use of magic mushrooms.

Personally I’m skeptical about whether the claimed effect of Psilocybin on voter intentions is real, and I’m not in any way claiming the magic mushroom decriminalisation movement is a plot to change election outcomes. But if the effect on voter intentions turns out to be genuine, it will be fascinating to see how authorities in different jurisdictions respond to that information.

In an age when governments feel empowered to bully ordinary people about their personal health choices, dystopian medical population control nightmares which might once have seemed unthinkable no longer seem so impossibly unlikely.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
January 8, 2022 10:20 pm

The conversion of any Conservatives into ‘Liberals‘ would probably be best explained by the effect of magic mushroom hallucinogen Psilocybin destroying the patient’s brain cells.

3
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
January 8, 2022 10:38 pm

Not necessary. Just a drug induced fantasy off in La-La Land where anything is possible.
This is of course, is where liberals live.
For Example:
Global Warming will destroy the planet — La-La Land
Raise taxes to fix the climate — Anything Is Possible
Or
New gun control laws will stop crime — Anything Is Possible
Career criminals will obey new gun control laws — La-La Land

Add your own favorites here.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
January 8, 2022 10:29 pm

I think it would take electroshocks to the brain and psychedelics to change my mind about destroying the environment and economy with the green new deal crap.
I’m sure plenty of leftists are quite interested in this research.

0
Reply
TonyL
January 8, 2022 10:30 pm

“It is easy to imagine a dystopian future in which standard medical treatments for depression or whatever are covertly spiced up with experimental drugs to stimulate climate concern or alter voting intentions.”

You do not need to imagine any of it. It has all been worked out for you, so you can read all about it.
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
The drug was “Cure All Your Problems” Soma, as I recall.

Unfortunately, like 1984 by George Orwell, Brave New World was *not* meant as an instruction manual.
The Elite Class may try to do a Great Reset and Build Back Better to create a 1984 or Brave New World.
They may well end up with Atlas Shrugged.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  TonyL
January 8, 2022 10:34 pm

Or “Clockwork Orange”

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 8, 2022 10:34 pm

To find out more about the reasons that prevent us from acting sustainably, Daria Knoch and her team have conducted a neuroscientific study.

I can help. As Ford Prefect said to the B Ark passengers:
“You’re a bunch of useless bloody loonies!”

1
Reply
Mr.
January 8, 2022 10:34 pm

So we’re all being set up to be R. P. MacMurphy now?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 8, 2022 10:38 pm

Blue states seem to be leading the way decriminalising the use of magic mushrooms

It’s illegal to take magic mushrooms in the USA? In the UK it’s not. I believe it’s illegal to preserve them, or sell them, but picked and eaten fresh they are perfectly legal.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness

Cambridge University is Pushing for Tyranny in the Name of Climate Change

3 days ago
Anthony Watts
Climate ugliness Opinion

Austrian Climate Researchers Excited About Manipulating the Minds of Children

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

The Hill: Disintegrating Western Democracies Must Accept Climate Advice

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Climate lockdown: Paper published in prestigious journal laments ‘democracy’ & calls for ‘authoritarian environmentalism’ modeled after COVID lockdowns to fight climate ’emergency’

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate ugliness

Swiss Researchers Use Brain Electrodes to Stimulate Climate Concern

52 mins ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Unexpected hope for millions as bleached coral reefs continue to supply nutritious seafood

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

NY Times Claims Skiing Is Endangered – As Snow Trends Grow and New Records Set

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
flooding

Cities boosted rain, sent storms to the suburbs during Europe’s deadly summer floods

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: