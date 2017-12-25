A Christmas poem and jingle from ‘Lord Monckton’

A seasonal message from the Vicar of Bray
⇒ William York http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=viw5JXopin0, with some adjustments by Christopher Monckton of Brenchley, offers a little Christmas merriment with his new version of the English folk-song The Vicar of Bray, who notoriously switched his religious allegiance with each new monarch. Today’s Vicar of Bray is probably preaching climate at a community college somewhere in upstate New York.
In George Bush Senior’s golden days when climate change no harm meant,
A climatologist was I, and so I gained preferment.
I quickly knew more CO2 might further my promotion:
I wrote computer code to push the global warming notion.
And this is law that I’ll maintain: my forecasts you shall cite, sir,
For, hot or cold or drought or rain, my model’s always right, sir.
When William Clinton took the oath, with climate change in fashion,
And Big Al Gore bestrode the world, Apocalypse his passion,
IPCC provided me with excellent connections:
Who needs to be a Wall Street quant? Do climate change projections.
And this is law…
When nations signed the Protocol to ease our planet’s fever,
The Hill said Nay and I became a bright Green eager beaver.
I got to know an NGO to champion my predictions,
And (never mind what physics says) to swear they were not fictions.
And this is law…
When George Bush Junior took control and challenged our consensus,
And Nature whined that governments must ever recompense us,
Conformist manuscripts alone the editors selected,
And all who swam against the stream they hastily rejected.
And this is law…
When Barack next stretched forth his hand to stop the oceans rising,
The times had changed: I knew by then that this was not surprising,
So when Solyndra, subsidized by half a billion dollars,
Went bust I switched to Hyperloop from fossil-fuel’d Corollas.
And this is law…
When Trump the Paris pact denied, and shock’d the true-believers,
I did not know whom I should back – the stayers or the leavers.
But batteries, it seemed to me, might offer a solution,
And so I bought a Chevy Volt – my pride and absolution.
And this is law…
The gravy train will trundle on with each Inauguration
And, though the temperature may fall, the code of our creation
Will ever show a warming world: our models shall not falter.
Though we be wrong we’re always right — although the times may alter.
And this is law…
My own e-Christmas card for readers of WattsUpWithThat this year is a recording of my interpretation of Schubert’s Christuswiegenlied der lachenden Engel, the Laughing Angels’ Lullaby, the virtuoso concluding movement of his much-loved Kindersonate in D major. This Christmas toccata quasi chitarra has the reputation of sending insomniac babies (and adults) peacefully to sleep more quickly than any other. Sleep well, and awake rejoicing, for the end of the climate scam is at hand.
In the light of the decision of the druidical director of the Harvard-Smithsonian observatory to send out “Happy Solstice” cards this year, here is a famous seasonal message to one and all drafted by my indefatigable U.S. attorneys (scholars and gentlemen all) from the leading Wall Street partnership of Sue Quick, Wyn Boult, Phil Banks & Hyde Good.
7 thoughts on “A Christmas poem and jingle from ‘Lord Monckton’”
ROTFLMAO. Sir, you have watched far too much Monty Python in your younger years!! Merry Christmas and much cheer to you and yours.
Beautiful music, well performed.
I hereby tender my acceptance of your wishes, in the spirit in which they were offered.
Jan
The druidical director of the Harvard-Smithsonian observatory sent out “Happy Solstice” cards. Christmas is a couple of days later, so Merry Christmas to all.
Well done! Now on to the New Year.
In case the “Snow is a thing of the past” crowd missed this news:
Puget Sound region (Seattle etc.) has had a “white” Christmas.
The claim is this is only the 3rd White Christmas [1 inch on the ground] in 100 years. (1926, 2008, 2017)
Christopher, that is an absolutely superb setting of the Vicar of Bray and a deligtful parody by you. Knowing how musical you are, couldn’t you tidy up the parody very slightly so that some of the lines scan better and accompany yorself with the same setting on the harpsichord?
Perhaps Nigel Farage could get it broadcast on his radio programme or Delingpole could get a youtube version on Breitbart!
And a merry Christmas to you, sir, and God bless us, every one!
May the coming year be as productive as this past one.
Good to hear from you again Christopher and Merry Christmas to you and all wuwt visitors. The Pause Busters and the 2016 El Nino interrupted your series on the dreaded Pause, but it would appear we are heading back to re-establishment of it. Click the pic below for the latest on enso