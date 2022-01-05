Intermittent Wind and Solar

Net Metering Rethink: Rooftop Solar in Trouble (a hidden subsidy in addition to ITC)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — January 5, 2022

“Since rooftop solar customers pay less on their utility bills, they end up contributing less toward maintaining the grid, which they still use. That has meant the cost burden was shifted to those without rooftop solar, and often those who can’t afford it.” (Wall Street Journal, below)

“For rooftop solar companies, generous incentives were the training wheels that had to come off at some point.” (Wall Street Journal, below)

Solar as a grid source of electricity is uneconomic, from the rooftop to the large solar arrays. So various government interventions pushed by the solar lobby must come to the rescue.

Solar’s Investment Tax Credit (ITC) offers a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for 26 percent of the cost of installing solar. Enacted in 2006, it has been extended several times and continue through 2023.

But then comes net metering, a local/state program that requires utilities to buy solar from the same rooftop systems–at inflated prices.

Jinjoo Lee’s recent ‘Heard on the Street’ piece, Solar Starts Year with Long Shadows, in the Wall Street Journal (January 3, 2022) reveals how this subsidy is under fire, making the solar proposition a shaky political bet for the “energy transformation.”

“Rooftop solar companies aren’t exactly starting the new year with the sun shining on their faces,” the article begins.

Shares of residential solar companies Sunrun and Sunnova have fallen 19% and 14%, respectively, since the California Public Utilities Commission put subsidies for rooftop solar—known as net metering— on the chopping block in December. The commission plans to vote on Jan. 27 after taking public comments.

Florida is considering legislation that would cut such subsidies. The shock to their share prices isn’t surprising given that the two rooftop solar companies don’t yet generate a profit; their shares trade largely on growth prospects.

California and Florida–two of the sunniest states. And just imagine if the ITC were to expire too! Then it would be ‘game over’ for rooftops on the grid except for the wealthiest persons wanting to virtue signal.

California

The Golden State has the highest electric rates in the lower-48. It is mecca of high-cost energies, including solar. Jinjoo Lee continues:

California is a leader in rooftop solar adoption and as of 2020 accounted for roughly a third of all new residential solar installations in the U.S., according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. The state’s customers account for roughly 40% of Sunrun’s installed base and a quarter of Sunnova’s, according to estimates by RBC Capital Markets.

Why?

Much of California’s rooftop solar growth has been fueled by the net-metering system, which allows solar customers to sell the excess electricity they don’t use back to the grid at a pretty generous value, the same retail rate they are charged for their home electricity. That has helped spur solar adoption as intended, but someone else has had to pick up the tab.

Specifically, other ratepayers foot the bill, which has put the issue into play:

Since rooftop solar customers pay less on their utility bills, they end up contributing less toward maintaining the grid, which they still use. That has meant the cost burden was shifted to those without rooftop solar, and often those who can’t afford it. Various groups peg that cost shift at between $1 billion and $3.4 billion a year.

The new rule would cut the rate solar customers get for selling their excess energy by a fair chunk. The rate will decline to 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour during most sunny hours of the day, down from 17 to 44 cents per kWh previously, according to estimates from Pol Lezcano, North America solar analyst at BloombergNEF.

The economics are ruined:

It also adds a carrot in the form of a credit for installations and a stick in the form of a “grid charge” for solar users. The bottom line is that it will take new solar customers about 11 years to make back their upfront investment in their solar panels through reduced electricity bills, a substantial jump from the seven years it currently takes, according to BloombergNEF estimates.

Intermittency, creating the state’s infamous ‘duck curve,’ is a big part of the problem:

Net-metering rules have always been contentious across the country, but an overhaul seemed inevitable in California. Its solar-heavy grid has an abundance of electricity during daylight hours but a steep drop once the sun sets. That creates strains. Hawaii, which saw furious growth in rooftop solar before getting rid of net metering in 2015, had to do so largely out of necessity—parts of its grid were overwhelmed by a surge of solar electricity generated during the day.

Battery Storage?

“There are some silver linings to this,” Lee adds. (Can’t be too critical to a pillar of the ‘energy transformation.’)

One is that California’s rooftop solar market is no longer at the peak of its growth, which has slowed in recent years … [at] roughly 15% of California households living in single-family detached structures….

That means growth, to some extent, has to come from selling battery storage to those existing solar customers. The new rules create a price incentive for households to add storage to solar systems, according to Mr. Lezcano.

BloombergNEF estimates that with the new rules, the payback period for solar-plus-storage will decline to six years by 2027, down from eight years now.

For rooftop solar companies, generous incentives were the training wheels that had to come off at some point. Expect some wobbles ahead, but not a crash.

Or a crash if batteries are not subsidized, and the ITC withers away.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 5, 2022 10:29 pm

BloombergNEF estimates that with the new rules, the payback period for solar-plus-storage will decline to six years by 2027, down from eight years now.

So, basically, all those who can’t afford these silly things are going to be screwed even more to pay for the useless toys of those who can afford them.

2
Reply
Doonman
January 5, 2022 10:33 pm

Specifically, other ratepayers foot the bill, which has put the issue into play.

Some other rate payers foot the bill and some others without solar don’t. California has multiple rate plans, solar plans, renewable energy plans and low income rate plans. The California legislature forces all utilities wishing to sell electricity to abide by all the laws the legislature enacts.

To discuss changing the plans during an “existential climate crisis” which all the laws were designed to mitigate can only mean the legislature was stupid to begin with, or are corrupt.

There is no other explanation. It’s clearly bait and switch.

2
Reply
Derg
January 5, 2022 10:35 pm

As long as the federal government helps CA with their spending schemes CA can create more lunacy.

1
Reply
Bryan A
January 5, 2022 10:41 pm

And how long if someone monkeys with Sunrun and Sunnova stocks making their market valuation too volatile to invest in with confidence?

1
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
January 5, 2022 10:42 pm

Battery storage, for a few days of cloudy weather, costs 10x more than the panels ($1,000/kwh rooftop & $350/kwh for grid scale). The only thing worse than subsidizing solar panels is subsidizing battery storage. The Cali legislature will be more than generous. The only certainty, for us here in Cali, is whatever they do, it will be worse than doing nothing.

2
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 5, 2022 10:42 pm

Somebody doesn’t understand the term ‘Net Metering’

Certainly originally and UK -wise net metering was the most basic solar arrangement.
The punter installed panels on his house and connected to the grid via a basic grid-tie inverter
But many punters originally had was a ‘spinning disc’ electric meter and those would run, and count, backwards.
Thus if the punter used the solar power directly, fine.
But if the punter didn’t use his own solar, the power went out onto the grid totally free and gratis to the utility supplier but in return for the punter’s meter reading to go down.
(The utility company would then effectively sell that free electricity, at full retail price, to guy next door. What’s not to like?)

The end or the ‘net’ result was that the punter with the solar was ONLY billed for the electricity that he consumed FROM the grid.
iow: The solar punter paid for the net amount of electricity that came into his house

THAT was/is = ‘net metering’

Where it all unravelled was that ‘somebody’ didn’t like the idea of customer’s meters running backwards.
So they were changed and an extra meter (the ‘export meter’) was added to record the amount of solar energy the punter exported to the grid.

Enter ‘We’re from the Government and we’re here to help‘ and it all went pear shaped from that moment on
Gov decreed that ‘some amount’ should be paid, by the utility company to the punter, for the electricity that was recorded by the export meter

The utilities didn’t like that and THAT is what this article is actually about

-3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 5, 2022 11:15 pm

Just to clarify. Does that mean that UK utilities do or don’t buy electricity from homeowners with rooftop solar?
Thank you

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 5, 2022 11:17 pm

The utility company would then effectively sell that free electricity, at full retail price, to guy next door. What’s not to like?

No, it’s the ‘punter’ who is selling by proxy to the guy next door at full price and getting free access to the network including free of all the infrastructure costs.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
0
Reply
tygrus
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 5, 2022 11:17 pm

Net metering means customers didn’t pay for every kWh they used from the grid, exports cancelled equivalent import = exports were credited at retail price.
Example grid may have the retail price based on generators paid ~35-45%, grid gets 30 to 40%, retail takes remainder, wholesale price to some biz/gov with smaller margins.
It costs money to have generation on standby during the day to be available for am/pm peaks & some overnight. It costs money to charge batteries or pumped hydro to absorb unwanted excess generation.
If spot prices sometimes go negative but avg $40/MWh then solar during day is worth about the same 4c/kWh generator price. Money doesn’t grow on trees or come from thin air. The value is based on supply & demand not fairness nor reward.

0
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
January 5, 2022 10:58 pm

As a Cali ratepayer the end of net-metering means the Cali legislature will find something worse to replace it. It’s what they do. Subsidizing battery storage isn’t the only thing they can do to make matters worse.

Green hydrogen, under the liberal business model, here in sunny Cali, is already “looking good” (almost).

Midday sunny moderate temperature days find too much electricity on the grid and solar companies need to be paid to “curtail”. In other words, the electricity has negative value, it’s worth less than nothing and the more that’s added, the worse it gets. The liberal answer is use that “even better than free” price for electricity as the input cost to a green hydrogen plant.

The real world answer is end the solar incentives and quit paying retail for this scrap power which is, because of time of day and time of year pricing, worth about a penny per kilo-watt instead of a dime. End the scam, N2N, Natural Gas to Nuclear (see NuScale and TerraPower).

0
Reply
Quilter 52
January 5, 2022 11:34 pm

WE have just put on solar and added a battery because I reckon our grid is going to crash at some point in the next few years. The battery means that we can largely live off the grid. Our state governments here in Australia also subsidize close to 50% of the cost. Having paid everyone else’s subsidy for years, I am not feeling guilty about that and it gets quite cold here in winter where we live so this means we can afford to heat our house even as the tariffs for power rise. . If we need to, a small generator is the only thing we need add.

But it infuriates me that it has come to this. We resisted for a long time but as we age, we recognise keeping ourselves warm in winter is an issue. The contempt I have for our government leaders that have let our grid be eaten away from within is profound. And jobs disappear too as the unreliables encourage industry to move elsewhere.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind Power Drops By A Third In Q3

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Power When You Need It? Not With Wind

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

No Wind Friday

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany’s New Government Plans To Use 10% Of Country’s Land Area For Wind Turbines

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Intermittent Wind and Solar

Net Metering Rethink: Rooftop Solar in Trouble (a hidden subsidy in addition to ITC)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Opinion

Austrian Climate Researchers Excited About Manipulating the Minds of Children

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

Not Washed Away, On the Highest Tide

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Biden powers his own political disaster with energy fantasy

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: