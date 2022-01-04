Sea level

New Study: Pacific And Indian Ocean Sea Levels Rising ‘Much Slower Than Climate Model Predictions’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 3. January 2022

Over 700 low-lying islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans have coasts that have been stable to expanding in size since the 1980s. The  relative sea level rise has only been +0.46 mm/year in these regions with “almost trivial acceleration of +0.0091 mm/year²”.

The claim that sea levels are rising so fast that low-lying islands have been uniformly sinking into the sea worldwide is wholesale myth.

Actually, the opposite has been observed via satellite. A 2019 global-scale analysis of 709 islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans revealed 89% were either stable or growing in size, and that no island larger than 10 ha (and only 4 of 334 islands larger than 5 ha) had decreased in size since the 1980s (Duvat, 2019).

Image Source: Duvat, 2019

As Dr. Alberto Boretti asserts in a new paper, one of the main reasons why Pacific and Indian Ocean islands have not been mercilessly submerged beneath the sea as a consequence of today’s “catastrophic” climate change is that sea level rise has only been rising “very slowly” in these regions: 0.46 mm/year in recent decades. The acceleration is “an almost trivial” 0.0091 mm/year².

Succinctly, “absolute sea levels are rising much slower than in climate model predictions.”

Image Source: Boretti, 2021
Ron Long
January 4, 2022 2:23 am

Charles Darwin, during the “Voyage of HMS Beagle” (title of one of his books about the Naturalist expedition), in 1842, in the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, observed atoll formation and evolution. These atoll islands are quite dynamic in their formation and evolution, due to coral growth working against subsidence. The curious comment, at least for me, is how author Alberto Boretti can describe 0.0091 mm acceleration per year as ALMOST trivial. The standard thickness of a sheet of paper is 0.1 mm, so it is about 10 years of sea level rise acceleration to get to the thickness of a sheet of paper.

Steve Case
January 4, 2022 2:25 am

 “almost trivial acceleration of +0.0091mm/year²”.
﻿___________________________________________

That’s about what it is for most tide gauges with a century or more of records.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
Philip Mulholland.
January 4, 2022 2:26 am

New Study: Pacific And Indian Ocean Sea Levels Rising ‘Much Slower Than Climate Model Predictions’

The data must be wrong.

Dudley Horscroft
Reply to  Philip Mulholland.
January 4, 2022 2:49 am

The Models say the data is wrong, so it must be so. The Prime Ministers of these island states need the models to be right, else they don’t get the money they want.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
January 4, 2022 3:02 am

After all, these ministers are forced to hold their meeting under water wearing scuba gear. That ought to convince anyone that these island leaders need lots more money to keep their islands from sinking more.

Zig Zag Wanderer
January 4, 2022 2:56 am

CAGW hypothesis:

” ’tis but a scratch…”

Tom Abbott
January 4, 2022 2:57 am

From the article: “almost trivial acceleration of +0.0091 mm/year²”.

Lol! That’s pretty trivial. I wonder how they measured such a trival amount?

Tom Abbott
January 4, 2022 2:59 am

Sea level rise is such a joke. Especially when it is connected to CO2.

