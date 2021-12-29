Arctic

Arctic Ocean Warming Began Already In Early 20th Century, Meaning Natural Factors Strongly At Play, Not CO2

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 29. December 2021

In a recent paper, scientists expressed their surprise that the Arctic had started warming already back in the early 20th century, 100 years ago. This, along with the obligatory CO2 climate warming lip service, is described in a Cambridge University press release.

Hat-tip: Die kalte Sonne
==================================

by University of Cambridge

An international group of researchers reconstructed the recent history of ocean warming at the gateway to the Arctic Ocean in a region called the Fram Strait, between Greenland and Svalbard, and found that the Arctic Ocean has been warming for much longer than earlier records have suggested.

Natural oceanic currents

The Arctic Ocean has been getting warmer since the beginning of the 20th century—decades earlier than records suggest—due to warmer water flowing into the delicate polar ecosystem from the Atlantic Ocean.

An international group of researchers reconstructed the recent history of ocean warming at the gateway to the Arctic Ocean in a region called the Fram Strait, between Greenland and Svalbard.

Atlantic waters flow into the Arctic

Using the chemical signatures found in marine microorganisms, the researchers found that the Arctic Ocean began warming rapidly at the beginning of the last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic—a phenomenon called Atlantification—and that this change likely preceeded the warming documented by modern instrumental measurements. Since 1900, the ocean temperature has risen by approximately 2 degrees Celsius, while sea ice has retreated and salinity has increased.

The results, reported in the journal Science Advances, provide the first historical perspective on Atlantification of the Arctic Ocean and reveal a connection with the North Atlantic that is much stronger than previously thought. The connection is capable of shaping Arctic climate variability, which could have important implications for sea-ice retreat and global sea level rise as the polar ice sheets continue to melt.

Atlantification is one of the causes of warming in the Arctic, however instrumental records capable of monitoring this process, such as satellites, only go back about 40 years.

Using the chemical signatures found in marine microorganisms, researchers have found that the Arctic Ocean began warming rapidly at the beginning of the last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic – a phenomenon called Atlantification.

The researchers used geochemical and ecological data from ocean sediments to reconstruct the change in water column properties over the past 800 years. They precisely dated sediments using a combination of methods and looked for diagnostic signs of Atlantification, like change in temperature and salinity.

“When we looked at the whole 800-year timescale, our temperature and salinity records look pretty constant,” said co-lead author Dr. Tesi Tommaso from the Institute of Polar Sciences of the National Research Council in Bologna. “But all of a sudden at the start of the 20th century, you get this marked change in temperature and salinity—it really sticks out.”

“The reason for this rapid Atlantification of at the gate of the Arctic Ocean is intriguing,” said Muschitiello. “We compared our results with the ocean circulation at lower latitudes and found there is a strong correlation with the slowdown of dense water formation in the Labrador Sea. In a future warming scenario, the deep circulation in this subpolar region is expected to further decrease because of the thawing of the Greenland ice sheet. Our results imply that we might expect further Arctic Atlantification in the future because of climate change.”

The researchers say that their results also expose a possible flaw in climate models, because they do not reproduce this early Atlantification at the beginning of the last century.

Climate simulations generally do not reproduce this kind of warming in the Arctic Ocean, meaning there’s an incomplete understanding of the mechanisms driving Atlantification,” said Tommaso. “We rely on these simulations to project future climate change, but the lack of any signs of an early warming in the Arctic Ocean is a missing piece of the puzzle.”

18 Comments
Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 6:07 pm

800 years should have picked up the Medieval Warm period and the LIA, so there might be a problem with the proxies they are using to determine temperature. If if shows even temperatures until recent decades, they might be picking up something unrelated to temperature.

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 6:20 pm

800 years should have picked up the Medieval Warm period and the LIA,…”
______________________________________________________________

Al Gores temperature chart from his movie shows that CO2 lagged temperature by about 800 years. Just saying (-:

goldminor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 7:15 pm

Eight hundred years ago would be the 1300s, or at the end of the MWP. Maybe whatever took place was a driver in the formation of the LIA.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 7:18 pm

This paper has data from the Fram Strait, off the northeast corner of Greenland. The Norse settlements during the MWP were at the south end of the west coast of Greenland, on the Labrador Sea. So this data set is local and doesn’t tell us much about the climate history of the rest of Greenland.

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/surface/currents/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-45.47,62.72,1717/loc=-49.828,60.920 shows warm(ish) water from the Atlantic
washing both sides of southern Greenland, which is probably what happened during the MWP. And presumably this tail end of the Gulf Stream was cut off during the LIA.

Richard M
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 7:24 pm

Another paper, Thirumalai et al 2018 shows the Atlantic warming starting about 1600. In fact, the oceans tend to be a good predictor of atmospheric trends.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-02846-4

It also shows the salinity increase as well.
comment image

It suggests that salinity variation could be one driver to temperature variations.

commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 29, 2021 8:05 pm

That’s true. On the other hand, 800 years ago the MWP was just about over.

By itself, this study shouldn’t be used as definitive proof of anything. It needs to be considered along with the body of other evidence.

This study does add to the data that confirms the Early 20th Century Warming.

As has often been observed, if the climate debate were actually about science, CAGW would have been buried in the ash pit of history a long time ago.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 29, 2021 6:15 pm

The researchers say that their results also expose a possible flaw in climate models, because they do not reproduce this early Atlantification at the beginning of the last century.

Oooops!

Cancellation Alert!

John Tillman
December 29, 2021 6:21 pm

The famous 1922 article on the melting Arctic:

https://www.cato.org/commentary/global-warming-apocalypses-didnt-happen

Terry
December 29, 2021 6:21 pm

A possible flaw in our understading of the unfolding catastrophe? I’m shocked – what don’t the writers understand about settled science.

John Tillman
Reply to  Terry
December 29, 2021 6:26 pm

Doubt is not permitted!

Resistance is useless!

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
December 29, 2021 9:30 pm

“Resistance is useless futile!

John Shewchuk
December 29, 2021 6:34 pm

Maybe the Gakkel Ridge plays a small role … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_a0exADJtk

Jackie Pratt
December 29, 2021 6:38 pm

Huh. So this changes things? The climate maybe?

Richard M
Reply to  Jackie Pratt
December 29, 2021 7:30 pm

I mentioned several times in the past that a natural salinity variation across global ocean currents could account for changes in the atmospheric temperatures. It could be the basis of warming periods (Minoan, Roman and Medieval) and cool periods such as the LIA.

If this provided a small underlying recent warming, the addition of the PDO and AMO could then explain all the warming seen over the past 150 years. Yes, it explains climate change.

Chris Hanley
December 29, 2021 7:20 pm

Ole Humlum at climate4you->Oceans has a section with detailed charts of the Arctic gateway seas (20W-40E. 70-80N) heat content trends some dating back to 1900 that approximately correlate with the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) and the HadCRUT4 surface air temperature trend from 1920 (Arctic).
Any effect CO2 emissions post-1950 may be having on the global atmosphere is difficult if not impossible to differentiate from natural variations.

Smart Rock
December 29, 2021 7:29 pm

Even though this paper comes from Cambridge, where Peter (“ice-free by 2013”) Wadhams is also a prof., he doesn’t appear as a co-author. Keeping his head down in embarrassment?

Stephen Goldstein
December 29, 2021 7:53 pm

We’ve read so many times that ice cores show how, over time, CO<sup>2</sup> lagging warming suggesting that the CO<sup>2</sup> increases are not the cause but, rather, the effect, of ocean (and more general) warming. Easily convinced, I guess, I’ve long thought that this is one of the strongest arrows in the skeptics quiver, so to speak because it offers a strong alternative explanation for 30 years of warming (less the pause(s)) and correlation with increases in CO<sup>2</sup>.

And yet of the many pieces here on WUWT about ocean warming, like this one, I can’t recall any one connecting those dots.

Glad to read that they <i>used geochemical and ecological data from ocean sediments to reconstruct the change in water column properties over the past 800 years</i>. Anything about dissolved CO<sup>2</sup>? That would be one property that would be very interesting.

Anyway, that’s what I think.

