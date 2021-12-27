solar power wind power

President Biden’s DOE Announces an “Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations”

54 mins ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Feeling rejected? Need funding for your Unobtainium free energy device? Nobody taking your Alcubierre rotary warp bubble electricity generator seriously? Uncle Joe’s “Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations” might be the solution to your problems.

DOE Establishes New Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

DECEMBER 21, 2021

DOE Will Oversee $20 Billion Federal Investment to Stand Up Clean Energy Projects Across the U.S. to Reach President Biden’s Net-Zero Goals 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Biden’s bold climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families and workers, and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities.  

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides more than $20 billion to establish the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage, small modular reactors, and more. Demonstration projects prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment. The founding of this office represents a new chapter that builds on DOE’s long-standing position as the premier international driver for clean energy research and development, expanding DOE’s scope to fill a critical innovation gap on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050

“Thanks to the investments Congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects, and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us.”  

“This new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations reflects President Biden’s commitment to help Americans turn on the lights in their homes, drive to work, and power their businesses using clean, affordable, and sustainable energy. This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator.  

This investment in the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is part of the $62 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will supercharge DOE’s work on clean energy demonstrations to deliver cutting edge clean technologies to communities and businesses across the country. These demonstrations will fund projects totaling hundreds of millions or multiple billions of dollars in scale and will unlock massive follow-on investment from the private sector to deploy these technologies, delivering clean energy and creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country. 

The office’s programs also include billions of dollars to invest in demonstration projects in rural areas and economically hard-hit communities – a critical focus of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative aimed at delivering 40% of clean energy investment benefits to disadvantaged communities and those that are experiencing the first and worst impacts of climate change. The office will consistently engage environmental justice groups, labor, and communities to help shape program development and execution. In addition to the large-scale projects, DOE will continue to support many smaller-scale pilots and demonstrations that are needed to meet the Administration’s climate goals.  

Visit energy.gov/careers and follow us on LinkedIn to keep an eye out for current and future opportunities and start your career at DOE.

Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/doe-establishes-new-office-clean-energy-demonstrations-under-bipartisan-infrastructure-law

On the positive side, at least someone in the Biden administration has admitted the existence of the renewable energy “critical Innovation gap” which needs filling. So it seems a shame the Biden administration has not taken this thought to its logical conclusion, and suspended the rollout of renewable installations based on current technology, technology which cannot possibly deliver value for money.

bonbon
December 27, 2021 6:03 am

SMR’s are in the list, but no fusion AFAIK. There are a few private outfits badly needing a Manhattan Program approach. LPPFusion clearly makes the point.

https://lppfusion.com/investing-in-lppfusion/

Last edited 47 minutes ago by bonbon
2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  bonbon
December 27, 2021 6:44 am

Oh dear, hydrogen boron fusion. Many times more difficult than DT.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 27, 2021 6:49 am

Much more difficult than these, yes :

Not for weak-kneed!

santawind1.jog.jpeg
0
Reply
Lance Flake
December 27, 2021 6:08 am

This is just a $20 billion slush fund for more government jobs and cronies to siphon from. Think Solyndra.

9
Reply
Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Lance Flake
December 27, 2021 6:25 am

My immediate and exact thought. It’s completely unnecessary.

2
Reply
John Bell
December 27, 2021 6:11 am

Think of all the bribes/kickbacks in that money. Solyndra.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
December 27, 2021 6:12 am

Reforming the Environmental Impact procedure, which I understand to be mostly governed by Carter era executive orders, would be a good step. Much of the cost of building nuclear is in the delays and uncertainty caused by endless appeals.
If the people actually running the “Biden administration” actually cared, a sort of “Nixon goes to China” rejection of the nihilist faction of the green blob would be the only reasonable step.

4
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 27, 2021 6:38 am

Tom Halla: “If the people actually running the “Biden administration” actually cared, […]”



They don’t. They’re in on it.

But you knew that, thus the ‘if’ at the beginning of your sentence.

0
Reply
John Garrett
December 27, 2021 6:15 am

As long as I live, I will never understand how any of these people look in the mirror— this crap is right out of 1984. I’d shoot myself rather than have anything to do with this shite.

Vomitrocious.

4
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  John Garrett
December 27, 2021 6:20 am

Thanks, John. I’ve never before seen “Vomitrocious”. I like it.

Regards,
Bob

2
Reply
fretslider
December 27, 2021 6:21 am

Give us a few bob, mate…

1
Reply
Phillip Bratby
December 27, 2021 6:24 am

Only $20billion. Brandon must be going senile. Surely he means $20trillion.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
December 27, 2021 6:28 am

“This new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations reflects President Biden’s commitment to help Americans turn on the lights in their homes, drive to work, and power their businesses using clean, affordable, and sustainable energy. This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country,”

This stinky BS makes one want to vomit….

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 27, 2021 6:28 am

“Stand Up Clean Energy Projects”

stand up? what’s with that dumb sounding phrase? perhaps that’s to have us envision wind turbines standing up 500′ all over the nation?

who talks like that? nobody I know- for me, I have a vision of Frankenstein stand up

0
Reply
Big E
December 27, 2021 6:29 am

Maybe the smart thing to do would be to develop the technologies and implementation plan to suit that doesn’t drive up energy costs and can actually meeting power demands BEFORE legislating the $$$$$ needed?
Biden’s BBB bill is based on cocktail napkin estimates created by the beneficiaries.

0
Reply
marlene
December 27, 2021 6:31 am

 Texas and Missouri attorneys general ask a federal court to require the Biden administration to immediately resume building the border wall with funds allocated by Congress, Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security announced it was using the funds on environmental projects instead.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 27, 2021 6:33 am

“This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country”

WTF? what idiot wrote that?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 27, 2021 6:43 am

‘Easier and safer’ for the grantees and their pals.

0
Reply
Mr.
December 27, 2021 6:39 am

They misspelled “Office”.
Should have been “ORIFICE”.

The only output from this Orifice looks like being energized propaganda.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 27, 2021 6:41 am

Granholm pointedly stated that the program was laser focused on…..hundreds of grant projects and grantees. They sure have a low opinion of intelligence of voters and taxpayers.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 27, 2021 6:41 am

“The office will consistently engage environmental justice groups, labor, and communities to help shape program development and execution.”

Oh, yuh, right- that office will REALLY listen to those folks. Sure. Because those groups know SO MUCH about energy production and they’ll all politely agree on solutions. Solutions that will save the Earth! Praise the Lord! And pass the $$$$ this way.

0
Reply
bonbon
December 27, 2021 6:43 am

It would be urgent for members of FIA to apply immediately :

https://lppfusion.com/new-fusion-industry-alliance-formed-lppfusion-joins/

Many companies listed there have stand-up projects.

I actually suspect D.C. has learned something from the Solyndra and especially the Enron spectacular disasters, and the COP26 circus.
Could it be they have tried all unworkables and the gates to Fusion are opening?

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 27, 2021 6:44 am

“Uncle Joe” Brandon recently gave Camilla Bowles Parker a “clean energy” demonstration. Was this a step forward in the Net Zero hustle?

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Ron Long
December 27, 2021 6:51 am

Maybe that was his opinion?

0
Reply
Rick C
December 27, 2021 6:48 am

Hey, I know a guy who’s been looking for investors in his CCS process for years and posts on WUWT regularly. I’d bet that this new funding source would be gullible smart enough to fall for his scam see the value of this technology.

0
Reply
