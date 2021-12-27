Bad science Climate News

A Meander Through Sun And Wind

Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I stumbled across an interesting journal study the other day entitled “Solar forcing of the semi‐annual variation of length‐of‐day” It makes the following chain of claims:

• Solar sunspot-related variations somehow affect the speed of the “zonal” winds. These are the components of the winds that blow parallel to the Equator. Whether said variations affect the “meridional” winds, the component of the winds perpendicular to the equator, the study sayeth not.

• Said variations in zonal winds then affect, not the length of the day (LOD), but per the study, the “amplitude A of the semi‐annual variation of the length‐of‐day”.

This chain of effects seemed rather … mmm … let me call it “tenuous” to me, so I decided to take a look. Let me start with the overall length-of-day (LOD) data.

Figure 1. Length of Day Anomaly

As you can see, the length of the day varies on a number of time scales. Per the study:

The length‐of‐day (lod) undergoes a wide spectrum of fluctuations.

The decadal fluctuations (10 to 30 years) are mainly attributed to exchanges of angular momentum between the core and mantle of the planet [e.g., Lambeck, 1980; Jault and Le Mouël, 1991; Gross, 2007].

Seasonal changes, which include semi‐annual, annual and biennial components, are almost entirely due to variations in atmospheric zonal wind circulation (apart from an important tidal component). The amplitudes of seasonal variations are not constant from year to year, and different hypotheses have been proposed to account for this variability.

Of interest to their study are the semi-annual variations. Here’s an overlay of each of the annual anomalies in the length of day, with the anomaly taken around each year’s mean. I’ve repeated each year so we can take a look at the overall cycle.

Figure 2. Length of Day Anomaly

As the authors discussed, there is indeed a strong semi-annual swing in the length of day. It’s generally longest around April 15 with a second peak in November, and lowest in July with a second trough in January.

Now, me being a simple fellow, I figured that if you are interested in the “amplitude A of the semi‐annual variation of the length‐of‐day”, you’d, you know, measure from the peak to the trough each year. Isn’t that what “amplitude” means?

But not these good folks. Here’s their procedure:

Figure 3. Authors’ amplitude calculation method

I can only shake my head in awe. They are using a four-year centered Fourier analysis to get the amplitude of the 6-month cycle … which seems to me that they’re claiming that the sunspot-related variations can affect the future.

In addition, there’s a huge problem with their method—there is no actual six-month cycle. The distance from the November peak to the April peak is five months, not six … and as a result, we could get a stronger Fourier 6-month result both by a change in amplitude and a change in timing of the peaks.

But I was born yesterday, what do I know?

In any case, I don’t like to engage in such a procedure without looking at individual years. Here are a few of said years, with a LOWESS smooth (black/yellow lines) and an indication of the semi-annual variation (black/red lines).

Figure 4. Authors’ amplitude calculation method

I doubt greatly that a Fourier analysis of that kind of variation will tell us anything. It’s not even clear what we can call the “amplitude A of the semi‐annual variation of the length‐of‐day”

So I set that whole question aside to look at the question of zonal winds. Unfortunately, the only long-term information on this are the results of a reanalysis computer model … but “needs must when the devil drives”, so that’s what I’ve used. Here are the average zonal winds:

Figure 5. Average zonal winds, Atlantic and Pacific centered views.

Hmmm … the strong winds are doing in the Southern Ocean, the latitudes that sailors like me call the “Roaring Forties”, and the “Screaming Fifties”.

Note that on average the wind value is negative, meaning on average an easterly wind. And the direction of the rotation of the earth means that stronger easterlies will tend to slow the rotation, and thus increase the length of the day.

So what does the annual cycle of the zonal winds look like? I’ve taken a monthly average of both the zonal winds and the LOD. Here’s the comparison.

Figure 6. Average monthly zonal winds and monthly LOD.

As you can see, the zonal winds clearly do speed up and slow down the rotation of the earth on an annual basis.

So … is there a correlation between sunspots and zonal wind speeds? To examine that, I used a CEEMD analysis which breaks out the underlying frequencies of the two signals. Here’s a comparison of the periodograms of the CEEMD analysis of the two datasets, zonal winds and sunspots.

Figure 7. Periodograms of sunspots and zonal winds, 1948 to present

Now, the first thing you have to understand about spectral analysis is that old Joe Fourier proved hundreds of years ago that ANY time series can be broken down into individual signals which, when added together, reconstitute the original time series. So the presence of such individual signals doesn’t necessarily mean that they are externally driven.

Looking at the different signals in Figure 7 above, you can see that the sunspots (black) have a clear 11-year signal in the Empirical Modes C6 and C7, with a smaller signal at 14 years. The zonal winds (red), on the other hand, have a signal at about 12 years, with a smaller signal at 9 years.

What this means becomes evident when we plot up the two actual empirical mode 7 signals, shown as “C7” in the figure above.

Figure 7. Periodograms of sunspots and zonal winds, 1948 to present

As you can see, both signals show an ~ 11-year component … but because they do not have same period, they start out in phase and end up totally out of phase.

In other words, although the annual variations in zonal winds are clearly responsible for some part of the annual variation in LOD, I’m not finding any evidence that sunspot-related variations in solar energy are driving the zonal winds.

In closing, my excursion into the zonal and meridional winds got me to thinking about global average wind speeds in general. The actual wind speed is the square root of the sum of the squares of the zonal and meridional winds. Here’s a global view of the long-term average wind speed.

Figure 8. Average wind speed, 1948 to present, Atlantic and Pacific centered views

Wind speed over the ocean is greater than over the land, and wind speed over the tropics is greater than wind speed over the ocean. And here’s the change in wind speed over the period.

Figure 9. Monthly average wind speed, 1948 to present

And why is the small increase in wind speed of a few percent important?

Well, evaporation basically varies linearly with wind speed. And globally, evaporation cools the surface by something on the order of 80 watts per square meter (W/m2) per year. So a 4.7% increase in wind speed should convert to additional surface cooling of about 3.7 W/m2 … just saying, there are a whole lot of things going on in this immense heat engine we call the “climate” that don’t have anything to do with CO2.

Here on our northern California hillside on Boxing Day, we have rain … blessed rain, life-giving rain. I had a wonderful Christmas with the people I live with in this rambling house I built with my own hands—my gorgeous ex-fiancee, my daughter and her husband, our two-year-old granddaughter, and our two-month-old grandson. (The walls don’t slope, it’s from the camera lens.)

Me, I’m the luckiest guy on the planet …

With wishes that your life be full of joy, sunshine, and just enough rain,

w.

PS—Here are my “Letters From Mexico To My Future Ex-Fiancee“.

PPS—When you comment, please quote the exact words you are referring to, so we can all be clear on the exact topic you are discussing.

Average wind speeds increasing? I have some doubt over the accuracy of such measurements, but let us assume it is true. If so, it leads to a very complicated question.

We know there are a couple of factors driving evaporation.
a) wind speeds
b) direct insolation (should be up, if cloud cover is diminishing)
c) temperature (up, obviously)
d) relative humidity (declining)

With all the relevant factors pushing evaporation, how is it that pan evaporation is actually declining, as discussed in a lot of papers (just one example..)

https://www.sfwmd.gov/sites/default/files/documents/tech_paper_sfer_107_r.pdf

That paper refers to a decline in humidity but no decline in evaporation.

‘The decline in humidity and the increasing trend in vapor pressure deficit from 1992 to 2009 appears that the region has increasing evaporation and evapotranspiration for this period.’

I don’t see how a change in average wind speed would have much if any impact on time of day.
There are just as many winds blowing east to west as there winds blowing west to east.

Dunno about this arguably tenuous connection, but the relationship between trade wind strength and air pressure variations, hence ENSO, has long been well established, and mechanisms observed.

A 2019 paper found again the slowdown of Walker Circulation of increased insolation at solar cycle maximum.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/03/190328150946.htm

One of the mechanisms, if not the main driver, is effect of increased UV fraction of TSI on ozone, as in this 2015 paper:

https://aip.scitation.org/doi/abs/10.1063/1.4930679?journalCode=apc

Just two of many since Walker discovered the Southern Oscillation by studying the Indian Monsoon, long known to correllate with the solar cycle, as does the SE Asian Monsoon.

Recent-ish studies (in a long line since 19th century) on solar cycle-monsoon effects:

Indian monsoon (2012) :

The Indian summer monsoon during peaks in the 11 year sunspot cycle
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2012GL051977

East Asian monsoon (2019):

Decadal Variations of the East Asian Summer Monsoon Forced by the 11-Year Insolation Cycle
https://journals.ametsoc.org/configurable/content/journals$002fclim$002f32$002f10$002fjcli-d-18-0288.1.xml?t:ac=journals%24002fclim%24002f32%24002f10%24002fjcli-d-18-0288.1.xml

‘And why is the small increase in wind speed of a few percent important?
Well, evaporation basically varies linearly with wind speed. And globally, evaporation cools the surface by something on the order of 80 watts per square meter (W/m2) per year. So a 4.7% increase in wind speed should convert to additional surface cooling of about 3.7 W/m2 ‘

Changes in horizontal windspeed are inextricably linked to changes in vertical windspeed via the Polar, Ferrel and Hadley cells.
There will be a cooling effect at the surface beneath regions of uplift but a surface warming effect beneath regions of descent.
If one speeds up the rate of such convective overturning then energy taken from the surface beneath rising air will be returned to the surface faster beneath descending air.
The faster it is returned to the surface the faster it will be radiated to space.
So, if anything seeks to warm the system then the speed of overturning will increase and energy goes out to space from the surface faster to neutralise any potential warming effect.
The reverse occurs if anything seeks to cool the system.
That is how the system thermostat works and Willis’s prior observations about tropical thunderstorms are merely a part of it.

Am I the only one who suspects intentional complexification and consequent obfuscation whenever I see an analytical regime such as the authors have offered us? Is this not typical of the Carbon Cult’s approach, to make their “science” unintelligible to even sophisticated observers of their efforts to support their claims (and also to the grantors who pay them to do this sort of thing)?

And Willis, I live a bit south of you, in western Santa Rosa, and agree that these rains have been a glorious blessing for all of us.

You can thank my well-endowed female, multidecadal SoCal-dwelling cousin’s naked rain dance around a eucalyptus bonfire at dawn on the winter solstice.

The weather gods said, “Please, make it stop!” We’re throwing a damper on that backyard party.

Or, atmospheric river. Whatever floats your river boat.

In figure 6 does the length of day lead the zonal wind ?

Note that on average the wind value is negative, meaning on average an easterly wind. And the direction of the rotation of the earth means that stronger easterlies will tend to slow the rotation, and thus increase the length of the day.

Willis,
I assume that in this statement you are referring to the Trade Winds of the Tropics, the regions coloured blue on the map in Figure 5?

I’ve read in multiple places that large earthquakes effect the length of day by multiple milliseconds, by raising or lowering patches of the planet relative to the core. These changes should remain, until weathering lowers the raised rocks, or land movement fills in the lowered areas. In either case, such recovery would take much longer than the period of this study, so in effect the earthquakes should impart a permanent step change in the time of day measurements. I don’t see any such changes in this chart.

Off Topic but related and perhaps of interest to many here, our commenting and posting colleague Steve Milloy wrote a brilliant article that has been reposted at CFACT titled:

Biden’s tornado climate ambulance-chasing
﻿By Steve Milloy |December 26th, 2021|ClimateWeather
https://www.cfact.org/2021/12/26/bidens-tornado-climate-ambulance-chasing/

It has attracted the usual Trolls and at least one new one. The Troll beatdowns are delicious if any of you need to add some fun in your lives smacking Trolls…or just care to read Steve’s brilliant article.

