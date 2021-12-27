Biodiversity

Climate and soil determine the distribution of plant traits

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH

An international research team succeeded in identifying global factors that explain the diversity of form and function in plants. Led by the University of Zurich, the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena and the University of Leipzig, the researchers collected and analyzed plant data from around the world. For the first time, they showed for characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span how strongly these are determined by climate and soil properties. Insights derived from this could be crucial to improving Earth system models with regard to the role of plant diversity.

At first glance, the diversity of plant form and function seems difficult to comprehend. However, it can be described in terms of morphological, physiological, and biochemical characteristics. It has been shown previously that traits across species fall into two main categories within which each plant must maintain a balance: first, size and second, economy of metabolism. In a recent study in Nature Ecology and Evolution, a team of researchers has now confirmed for the first time, using a greatly enlarged global dataset for 17 different plant traits, that these two main categories apply to all plants studied worldwide.

In the size category, plants balance height, leaf size, and seed size, among other traits. These traits are also influenced by hydraulic components of water transport in plants. The economics category describes how quickly and effectively the plant gains energy and biomass through photosynthesis, balanced against how long it survives. This category is determined by measurable characteristics such as the structure and composition of the leaves in terms of leaf area, as well as their elemental composition (nitrogen, phosphorus and carbon). The team showed that life strategies of the plant species collected worldwide in the TRY database are well explained by these two main categories.

Characteristics of over 20,000 species analyzed

Plant traits are influenced by a wide variety of external factors, such as climate, soil conditions, and human intervention. It has not yet been possible to determine which factors are decisive at the global level. To answer this question, the research team, led by Julia Joswig at the University of Zurich and the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena, analyzed the characteristics of over 20,000 species. Information on climate and soil conditions at the location of each plant was included in the analysis.

“Our study clearly demonstrates that plant traits worldwide can be explained by joint effects of climate and soil,” Joswig said, adding, “This suggests that aspects of climate change and soil erosion, both of which occur as a result of land use change, for example, should be researched together.”

Many of the relationships described here were already known from small-scale, local studies. “But the fact that these processes could now be shown globally and their significance quantified is an important milestone,” adds Prof. Miguel Mahecha of the University of Leipzig. “Studies of this kind can guide global Earth system models to represent the complex interaction of climate, soil and biodiversity, which is an important prerequisite for future predictions,” Mahecha adds.

As expected, the study shows how the height of plant species changes along latitudes, due to differences in climate. However, the economic traits of plants do not show this gradient. Similarly, soil quality is only partially affected by climate, so there is a latitude-independent component in information about soil. Joswig and her colleagues show that this soil information is also relevant for the economic traits. Besides climate, soil-forming factors include organisms living in the soil, geology and topography, and of course time. Global change affects climate, organisms, and to some extent topography. Therefore, the study suggests that global risks to plant life should be explored especially in relation to climate change and soil erosion.

JOURNAL

Nature Ecology & Evolution

DOI

10.1038/s41559-021-01616-8 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Climatic and soil factors explain the two-dimensional spectrum of global plant trait variation

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

23-Dec-2021

From EurekAlert!

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 27, 2021 2:07 pm

“This suggests that aspects of climate change and soil erosion, both of which occur as a result of land use change, for example, should be researched together.”

Obviously they are deluded. The only factor affecting Climate is CO2. The Science is settled!

John Garrett
December 27, 2021 2:10 pm

I’m underwhelmed.

I’d like to thank the authors of this paper for a blinding glimpse of the obvious. If the authors possessed a conscience or any sense of shame, they ought to feel compelled to reimburse whoever funded their research. It was a prodigious waste of time and money.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Garrett
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John Garrett
December 27, 2021 4:54 pm

exactly!

Tom Halla
December 27, 2021 2:11 pm

What is growing where is also very determined by history. Australia has plants unknown elsewhere as natives.
There are also so-called invasive species, imports that do better in a new environment than the natives. Eucalyptus grows very well in what had been the southern edge of redwood habitat.

Rob_Dawg
December 27, 2021 2:17 pm

Climate and soil determine the distribution of plant traits
In my field of view in Southern California there are lierally thousands of plants with traits that are flourishing in severe opposition to the local climate.

Katio1505
December 27, 2021 2:20 pm

Climate and soil type govern plant growth. Who knew??

philincalifornia
Reply to  Katio1505
December 27, 2021 2:50 pm

I know. I was disappointed in not seeing Sherlock Holmes on the author list.

Curious George
Reply to  Katio1505
December 27, 2021 4:33 pm

I wonder how they characterized “climate”. Probably not by USDA plant hardiness zones, this is a European research.

Rud Istvan
December 27, 2021 2:27 pm

They could have saved a lot of research dollars by just asking some farmers, who have known these basics for thousands of years.

Rich Lambert
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 27, 2021 2:31 pm

The goal is to spend research dollars to bank roll themselves.

G Mawer
Reply to  Rich Lambert
December 27, 2021 2:49 pm

Sad, but becoming another obvious reality.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 27, 2021 2:46 pm

Never ask a farmer anything about plants, soil, livestock, weather, or dogs…. You’ll just end up humiliated by what he has already learnt the hard way…

John Bell
December 27, 2021 2:54 pm

This is what happens to your brain on academia.

ATheoK
December 27, 2021 2:56 pm

For the first time, they showed for characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span how strongly these are determined by climate and soil properties.

Only a doofus that never visited the sequoias; walked amongst the plants in desert settings; visited tundra; stumbled through swamps; investigated Venus fly traps; pitcher plants and sundews; walked amongst the grasses of the Great Plains; sat under pines or acres of oak trees, etc., etc. could write something so stupid.

“analyzed the characteristics of over 20,000 species. Information on climate and soil conditions at the location of each plant was included in the analysis.”

Woo, big number, or so it falsely appears.

Studying orchids, one of the first things learned is that over 40,000 unique species of orchids have been identified with more identified every year.

One wonders just how many plant families were involved in their 20,000 species?

So far, we’ve learned that higher levels of CO₂ enable plants to lessen their numbers of stomata and thus better use water. A fact that definitely affects some of their assumptions.

“An international research team succeeded in identifying global factors that explain the diversity of form and function in plants.”

Perhaps they should wait until they’ve tallied all critical facts from more than 3/4ths of all plant species before jumping to conclusions.
Maybe by then, they’ll have an interstellar plant to consider?

gringojay
December 27, 2021 2:59 pm

From the original report conclusion, a synopsis of quotations: “…we cannot discard the possibility that additional traits may add relevant axes of trait variation…trait-environment correlations identified in our study should not be confounded with causality…individual plants and their trait syndromes are considered to be viable only within specific environmental conditions…”

Original Post contains what reads like a press release – eureka, plant traits correlate to plant diversity & function, or plant size & metabolism! The blurb, for reasons of convenience, omits research teams disclaimers I highlight in preceding paragraph directly above.

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  gringojay
December 27, 2021 3:46 pm

I noticed that also,caveats don’t show up adequately in abstract. Interesting compilation, but their references, over 300, are mostly very new. I had lots of botany, including plant ecology, and would simply ask how much this actually adds as my old texts are buried.

““Extreme outliers, for instance towering trees such as the Californian Sequoia (Sequoiadendron sempervirens), may still exist far away from the equator, where precipitation is sufficiently high20 but their influence is outweighed in our approach by an increasing fraction of small-statured herbaceous species from tropical to temperate and boreal regions…… For example, our study does not include carbon fixation rates39 or fire adaptation traits40, nor does it include any root traits—representing an essential gap to be filled at the global scale41. “

LKMiller
December 27, 2021 3:31 pm

In North America, trees somehow didn’t get the memo

The tallest trees on the continent, and indeed much of the world, grow in a region where there is a clear demarcation between wet and dry seasons. The problem is, the wet season comes in winter, when the trees aren’t growing. So we have in no particular order, Douglas-fir, Ponderosa pine, giant sequoia, and western white pine that easily surpass 200 feet in height in places where hardly a drop of rain falls from July 1 to the end of September.

Contrast that to the most dominant conifer on the east side of the continent – loblolly pine. Despite almost always having year round moisture and LONG growing season, loblolly pines above 120 ft in height are rare. Why? One explanation might be hurricanes.

At any rate, the study may have studied 20,000 plants, but sometimes trees don’t play by the rules.

Rick C
December 27, 2021 3:34 pm

So next on their list of research projects – the discovery of fire and reinvention of the wheel? Do their universities not have botany or agriculture departments? They might have saved some time by looking up Koppen climate classifications. After all “climate” is defined by what plants will grow where. I would suspect that all the “data” they assembled in this research can readily be found in textbooks.

Pflashgordon
December 27, 2021 3:39 pm

Duh! I love this prideful “for the first time” (in the last millisecond). Millions of soil scientists, ag meteorologists, crop scientists, farmer, ranchers, horticulturalists, foresters, gardeners, landscapers, etc. never knew this before? Thank you for this groundbreaking revelation, Professor Obvious.

Mike Dubrasich
December 27, 2021 4:39 pm

For what it’s worth back, in the 1970’s in forestry school we were taught the State Factor Theory ginned up by systematic systemicists:

V = f(Cl, S, P, T, G, Hi, and Hu)

where V is vegetation, Cl is climate (macro and micro), S is soil, P is parent material of the soil, T is topography, G is germinules (plant seeds that have access or vectors into a locale), Hi is history including catastrophes such as fire, ice, and volcanoes, and Hu is humans.

It’s of note that the last, humans and our historical environmental influences, are most often overlooked. Tens of thousands of years of human impacts including anthropogenic fire and transport of plants (Columbian exchange, etc.) have had enormous effects on what grows where.

