Sea ice

Educational video about Arctic sea ice to bookmark: excellent for adults and children

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

One of the recommended videos I included in my Arctic Sea Ice Ecosystem Teaching Guide is a film called “Edge of Ice”. Produced in 1986 (before climate change hype pervaded everything), this 55 minute documentary from the National Film Board of Canada (filmed in Lancaster Sound, Canada) is an excellent summary of Arctic sea ice and its ecology. Available for free streaming here.

Wild polar bear on pack ice in Arctic sea close up

Narrated in parts by an Inuk hunter, it not only shows virtually all of the species associated with ice edges in the central Canadian Arctic, including polar bears, but also explains the process of freezing and thawing; life under the ice and the importance of polynyas.

Worth bookmarking for future viewing if you can’t get to it right away. Beats watching the news these days. It’s also a reminder to tell your homeschooling friends and relatives over the holidays about my free Teaching Guide resource: it’s something many parents will find useful.

John Tillman
December 24, 2021 4:09 am

Arctic sea ice extent is at the average for 2001-10, and well above for 2011-20 and the century.

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  John Tillman
December 24, 2021 4:13 am

Yes – but that is very much the exception over the last 2 decades, isn't it?

0
Reply
Joao Martins
December 24, 2021 4:10 am

Thank you, Susan, for this reference!

0
Reply
griff
December 24, 2021 4:13 am

The problem is the edge of the ice is ever further away in the thaw season – and it recedes earlier.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
December 24, 2021 4:20 am

Any chance of sending a freebee to WWF as they're still ranting on tv ads here in the UK about the vanishing sea-ice because of non-globul warming destroying their "home"!!!

Merry Christmas to WUWT et al & a happy new year!!! AtB

Merry Christmas to WUWT et al & a happy new year!!! AtB

0
Reply
