Behold a Winter Solstice

From NASA

The Earth’s solstices come twice a year. For the Northern Hemisphere, the summer (June) solstice occurs around June 20-21, and the winter (December) solstice happens around Dec. 21-22.

At the solstice, the Sun’s path appears farthest north or south, depending on which half of the planet you are on. Seasons change on Earth because the planet is slightly tilted on its axis as it travels around the Sun.

Earth’s axis may be imagined as an imaginary pole going right through the center of our planet from “top” to “bottom.” Earth spins around this pole, making one complete turn each day. That is why we have day and night.

This image was taken with the Spinning Enhanced Visible and Infrared Imager (SEVIRI) on EUMETSAT’s Meteosat-9 captured this view of Earth from geosynchronous orbit, and shows how sunlight fell on the Earth on Dec. 21, 2010. 

Image Credit: NASALast Updated: Dec 21, 2021Editor: Yvette Smith

Oldseadog
December 23, 2021 2:14 am

Super photo of Amundsen-Scott in bright sunshine at the South Pole at the bottom of the Sea Ice link.

Vuk
December 23, 2021 2:19 am

Shortest day in NH, but the time when the Earth is closest to the sun (perihelion), about 3% closer than annual average, the Sun looks larger if you can see it (taking precautions).
It also means the Earth will be hit by slightly stronger solar radiation.
At this time the Earth moves at the highest angular velocity.

DiggerUK
December 23, 2021 2:22 am

Not another winter solstice.
I blame climate change…_

fretslider
December 23, 2021 3:04 am

Today is 2 seconds longer than yesterday was!

