Open Submissions: WUWT Climate Change Essay Contest

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
2 Comments

We erred and did not post this announcement on the first of November as previously announced.

We will officially open the contest to entries on Monday, November 1st by announcing the contest page. At that time, the final official rules and format requirements will be published.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/10/08/announcing-the-first-wuwt-climate-change-essay-contest/

We have been receiving submissions since the November 1st, but because we delayed in putting out this contest start announcement we are extending the deadline until 12/11/21, midnight (UTC-08:00) Pacific Time (US&Canada).

Because of this extension we are also pushing back the date to announce and publish winners to the end of January.

Despite the frequent accusations from climate alarmists and journalists, we never receive a dime from the fossil fuel industry, and Google has made certain that our ad revenue fails to cover the cost of publishing WUWT.  In fact, now they have doubled down, and announced they are going to cut off any website that publishes any doubt about catastrophic man-made global warming. See this story: Google, YouTube to prohibit ads and monetization on climate denial content.

We believe this essay contest will help to engage a younger set of climate realists and gain more coverage for a rational view of climate change.  So, let me thank you in advance for your help.  Please donate now.

Here is the contest in a nutshell, which we plan to officially announce November 1st. November 11th.

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?

Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.

Entry categories:

  • General Public: Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below
  • Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates
  • Students: College undergrads, high school students, and below

Cash Prizes:

  • First prize for each of the above categories:  $2,000 (Thanks to our generous donors)
  • Second prize for each of the above categories: $800 (Again, thanks to our generous donors)

Contest Rules Summary:

  • Open to everyone, see categories.
  • Essays must question the validity of the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming.
  • All entries must be submitted electronically.
  • 1500 words or less, not including citations.
  • Graphics and tables are welcome.
  • Citations are encouraged.
  • Winners can remain anonymous, but must be verified by WUWT staff.
  • Winning essays will be announced and published January 10th, 2022
  • Email entries to wattsup@sbcglobal.net

All winning essays, judged by a panel of climate experts and journalists, will be published here, some non-winning essays may also be published.

A nationwide press-release will also be made to media outlets announcing the winning essays and their authors, if they choose not to be anonymous. I expect these essays and the winners will be picked up by many media outlets.

We have opened the contest to submissions.

It is critical that we help the world to understand that an in-depth understanding of climate science fails to support the theory of catastrophic man-made global warming aka the “climate crisis”.

Thanks for your help, it is vitally important.

Anthony Watts

Scissor
November 11, 2021 6:15 am

They don’t like you.

2
Reply
Mark Gobell
November 11, 2021 6:18 am

For some time I have been thinking about asking WUWT for something like this.

I am very new to following this subject and still find it difficult to condense into small, digestible but persuasive chunks for sharing.

I look forward to reading the submissions.

Good luck to everyone.

If anyone has any suggestions for sceptical reading matter suited to the lay folk, I’d appreciate it. Thanks.

2
Reply
Announcements

