Emissions

Tech Companies Underreport CO2 Emissions

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

Study reveals missing data for scope 3 greenhouse gases

Peer-Reviewed Publication

TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH (TUM)

Companies in the digital technology industry are significantly underreporting the greenhouse gas emissions arising along the value chain of their products. Across a sample of 56 major tech companies surveyed in a study by the Technical University of Munich (TUM), more than half of these emissions were excluded from self-reporting in 2019. At approximately 390 megatons carbon dioxide equivalents, the omitted emissions are in the same ballpark as the carbon footprint of Australia. The research team has developed a method for spotting sources of error and calculating the omitted disclosures.

For policy makers and the private sector to set targets for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, it is important to know how much CO2 companies are actually emitting. However, there are no binding requirements for comprehensive accounting and full disclosure of these emissions. The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol is seen as a voluntary standard. It distinguishes three categories of emissions: Scope 1 refers to direct emissions from a company’s own activities, scope 2 refers to emissions from the production of purchased energy, and scope 3 to emissions from activities along the value chain, in other words all emissions from raw material extraction to the use of the end product. Scope 3 emissions often represent the majority of a company’s carbon footprint. Past studies have also shown that these emissions account for most reporting gaps. Until now, however, it was not possible to quantify these gaps or determine their causes.

Lena Klaaßen and Dr. Christian Stoll at the TUM School of Management of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a method for identifying reporting gaps for scope 3 emissions and used it in a case study to determine the carbon footprints of pre-selected digital technology companies. Their paper has now been published in the journal Nature Communications.

Companies publish inconsistent figures

Klaaßen and Stoll determined that many companies submit different greenhouse gas emission figures depending on where they are reporting them. They focused mainly on the companies’ own reports as compared with voluntary disclosures to the non-profit organization CDP. The annual survey of companies conducted by CDP is regarded as the most important collection of data based on the structure of the GHG Protocol. Most companies disclose lower emissions in their own reports than in the CDP survey. This could be partly due to the fact that the CDP report is intended mainly for investors, while corporate reports are addressed to the general public.

In addition, CDP leaves it up to the reporting companies to choose which of the 15 GHG Protocol categories – ranging from business travel to waste disposal – are relevant to them. The studies show that this discretionary freedom results in some companies ignoring certain categories or not fully reporting the related emissions. Most companies have reporting gaps simply because they do not receive emissions data from all suppliers and do not fill the gaps with secondary data.

To close the gaps, Klaaßen and Stoll calculate the emissions by applying the values of several comparable companies which report complete figures. They take into account whether these companies are from the same industry and are comparable in terms of key indicators such as sales, profits and workforce size. To apply a uniform benchmark, they assume that GHG Protocol categories are relevant to a company unless it specifically states that emissions are non-existent in this area.  

751 vs. 360 megatons carbon dioxide equivalents

Klaaßen and Stoll applied this method to quantify the scope 3 emissions of 56 digital technology companies. Due to its high energy consumption, this industry is seen as a major source of CO2 emissions, but has frequently claimed that it is committed to a low-carbon business model. The case study investigates software and hardware manufacturers which were included in the 2019 Forbes Global 2000 list, ranking the world’s largest public companies, and have participated in the CDP survey in the same year.

The calculations show that in 2019 the analyzed tech companies did not disclose more than 50% of greenhouse gas emissions along the value chain in their own reports and/or the CDP survey. Instead of the reported 360 megatons carbon dioxide equivalents (the standardized unit for all greenhouse gases), the study arrives at a total of 751 megatons. The 391 megatons discrepancy is comparable to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of Australia.

Significant differences between companies

Half of the companies submitted data to the CDP that did not agree with the data disclosed in their own corporate reports. It was especially common for these reports to ignore GHG Protocol categories that contribute substantially to emissions. For example, 43 percent of the companies neglected emissions from the use of sold products and 30 percent neglected purchased goods and services.

The differences in the quality of companies’ disclosures was significant. Whereas some companies omitted only one GHG Protocol category, others ignored all classes of scope 3 emissions. In the biggest discrepancy found by the researchers, the publicly disclosed emissions and the figure calculated differed by a factor of 185. The closest amounts differed by just 0.06%. Hardware companies had omitted more than half of their overall emissions, and software companies somewhat less than half. Companies that have announced ambitious CO2 reduction targets were relatively accurate in their reporting. Here the difference between the disclosed and adjusted quantities was less than 20%.

“Consider adopting binding regulations”

“The often unsystematic and inaccurate reporting of companies’ carbon footprints is a problem for policymakers, stakeholders and the companies themselves,” says Lena Klaaßen. “The lack of transparency makes it difficult to set realistic targets and develop effective strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the proper assessment of companies.” In addition to further research on other branches, the authors believe, that a new regulatory framework is needed. “In light of the current underreporting we have observed, it seems unlikely that voluntary guidelines alone can bring about more accurate disclosures in the future,” says Christian Stoll. “Consequently, policy makers should think about binding guidelines with clear rules on how greenhouse gas emissions are reported.”

More information:
The study was conducted at the Center for Energy Markets at the TUM School of Management.
 
The open-access publication was funded by DEAL.

Lena Klaaßen is currently doing research at ETH Zürich.

JOURNAL

Nature Communications

DOI

10.1038/s41467-021-26349-x 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Case study

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

People

ARTICLE TITLE

Harmonizing corporate carbon footprints

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

22-Oct-2021

From EurekAlert!

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Waeghe
November 20, 2021 6:06 am

But, but AlGore said they will monitor and police all CO2 emissions and sources and make them pay or be fined…Or maybe CO2 emissions are relatively meaningless in terms of the overall scheme of things. Everyone wants to talk about carbon footprint etc. and what’s really important is whether CO2 is driving global temperatures or not. If it’s not then who cares about anybody’s footprint.

2
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Tom Waeghe
November 20, 2021 6:55 am

Increases in upper atmospheric CO2 is actually a byproduct of temperature increases in our climate brought on by increased radiation from our Sun during peak solar cycles. in other words heating increases the CO2 footprint not the other way around. Well, that and the hot air emanating from ALGORE and his CO2 hustling handlers.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Waeghe
November 20, 2021 7:29 am

I wonder if Gore is counting his own emissions?

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 20, 2021 7:32 am

There’s a better chance that pigs will fly across the Atlantic Ocean at midnight tonight and the Sun rising in the West tomorrow morning than fat Al giving a rat’s ass about his emissions. .

0
Reply
Scissor
November 20, 2021 6:07 am

Freedom of choice might be an option.

2
Reply
LdB
November 20, 2021 6:27 am

Only now it is beginning to dawn on them that compliance is problematic?
We see the same stupidity over and over again you can’t force other countries to meet compliance under a voluntary agreement.

4
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  LdB
November 20, 2021 7:33 am

I wonder how many millions of people will be needed to count all the CO2 emissions? Will that become a new, official trade or profession? People will get PhDs in counting emissions? Write dissertations? What will be their titles? Doctor of Emission Counting? Sheesh, talk about “big brother” and Kafkaesque! Meanwhile, China is busy perfecting its hyper weapons.

1
Reply
David Elstrom
November 20, 2021 6:33 am

But CO2 is plant food, not a pollutant. If all the human energy spent on hype, caterwauling, and control were directed to useful causes—say feeding/housing the poor—just imagine the good that might get done. But sadly, the war on plant food occupies the 100% of the energy of its hegemonic proponents.

0
Reply
bonbon
November 20, 2021 6:38 am

Published in time for FLOP26, but DEAL should ask for their money back.
It is amusing watching peer reviewed reports falling flat on their faces after the Glasgow Fiasco.

¨…it seems unlikely that voluntary guidelines alone can bring about more accurate disclosures in the future,” says author Christian Stoll, a Marc Carney wannabee, who uses much more eloquent language, such as ruthless, relentless, focused, not very marketable in Munich, what?

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  bonbon
November 20, 2021 7:35 am

“Glasgow Disappointed, But It Inched the World Forward on Climate”
https://e360.yale.edu/features/glasgow-disappointed-but-it-inched-the-world-forward-on-climate

“The UN climate agreement reached in Glasgow fell far short of what scientists say is needed, angering activists and many delegates. But the pact achieved progress, agreeing to toughen emissions targets by next year and to compensate developing nations for “loss and damage.””

duh! The Ivy League has spoken!

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
November 20, 2021 7:28 am

“For policy makers and the private sector to set targets for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, it is important to know how much CO2 companies are actually emitting.”

While we’re busy counting CO2 molecules, China is busy planning to dominate the world- they must be laughing very hard watching us count these molecules.

0
Reply
Steve Case
November 20, 2021 7:34 am

Rules for Radicals:

Rule #4 “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus Emissions

Emission Reductions From Pandemic Had Unexpected Effects on Atmosphere

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions extreme weather

Dr Roger Pielke, Jr -What does IPCC AR6 say on Scenarios and Extreme Weather?

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Emissions

Human behavior sabotages CO2-reducing strategies

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Emissions

China To Build 43 New Coal-Fired Power Plants

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Emissions

Tech Companies Underreport CO2 Emissions

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Bad science journalism

Factchecking BBC’s “Reality Check”

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Communications

Naomi Oreskes Slams Big Oil Climate Change Ads

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Paleoclimatology

Stalagmites as Key Witnesses of the Monsoon

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: