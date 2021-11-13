Justin Rowlatt’s Fake Californian Wildfires Report

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The lies are coming thick and fast from the BBC this week:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-59253838

Before European settlement, several millions of acres burned every year, and large parts of the state were open parkland.

It was systematic fire suppression in the modern era, which has led to the build of combustible undergrowth and crowded forests which is now responsible for the giant conflagrations we now see, not climate change.

California Dept of Forestry & Fire Protection

Although rainfall in California has been particularly low this year, similarly dry years occurred in 1924 and 1977, and there is no trend to the state becoming drier:

And in the longer scheme of things, California’s climate is colder now than most of the time since the Ice Age, as evidenced by upper tree lines in the White Mountains:

HH Lamb: Climate, History and the Modern World

All in all, this is an extremely shoddy piece of reporting by Justin Rowlatt, who evidently is the BBC’s go to guy for climate disinformation.

