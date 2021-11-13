Wildfires

Justin Rowlatt’s Fake Californian Wildfires Report

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The lies are coming thick and fast from the BBC this week: 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-59253838

Before European settlement, several millions of acres burned every year, and large parts of the state were open parkland.

It was systematic fire suppression in the modern era, which has led to the build of combustible undergrowth and crowded forests which is now responsible for the giant conflagrations we now see, not climate change.

California Dept of Forestry & Fire Protection

Click to access VTPEIR%20Ch%204.2.pdf

Although rainfall in California has been particularly low this year, similarly dry years occurred in 1924 and 1977, and there is no trend to the state becoming drier:

And in the longer scheme of things, California’s climate is colder now than most of the time since the Ice Age, as evidenced by upper tree lines in the White Mountains:

HH Lamb: Climate, History and the Modern World

All in all, this is an extremely shoddy piece of reporting by Justin Rowlatt, who evidently is the BBC’s go to guy for climate disinformation.

12 Comments
Richard Brown
November 13, 2021 6:08 am

Living in the UK, we are subjcted to lies and misinformation on an hourly basis from the once respected but now derided BBC, and we have to pay for the privilege!

17
Reply
Archer
Reply to  Richard Brown
November 13, 2021 6:24 am

I don’t. There’s nothing worth watching on current broadcast TV, so I only use my box to watch old movies. Stop paying and stop consuming their pap. You’ll feel far better for it

Last edited 1 hour ago by Archer
4
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Archer
November 13, 2021 7:17 am

Me too, I haven’t watched the BBC in 15 years.

I don’t miss TV at all, most of it is rubbish

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Richard Brown
November 13, 2021 7:36 am

There were 5 “global warming” related articles on CBC’s main RSS feed this morning. And in the past week or so, there were 4-5 every single day.

Our tax-funded Pravda is not far behind the BBC.

0
Reply
fretslider
November 13, 2021 6:27 am

The BBC has an unholy trinity

Rowlatt
Harrabin
McGrath

4
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  fretslider
November 13, 2021 6:51 am

Yes, three serial liars.

But Shukman is leaving!

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
November 13, 2021 6:57 am

That’s why I didn’t bother with shake ‘n’ vac

0
Reply
2hotel9
November 13, 2021 6:31 am

Lying liars and the lies they screech. That is the bbc in a nutshell. Many years I depended on their international SW broadcasts, not any more.

4
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  2hotel9
November 13, 2021 7:07 am

I am sure that Facebook will immediately block Rowlatt’s report from all platforms based on his disinformation.

Further, I am sure Facebook will place the BBC in the bin for sources that are not to be trusted so that they will not show up in people’s searches.

/ no sarc tag on this post – I am creating a new “delusional” tag

1
Reply
usurbrain
November 13, 2021 6:41 am

With all of the Anti-Free speech laws GB has why isn’t Justin Rowlatt’s misinformation illegal?

4
Reply
Scissor
November 13, 2021 6:45 am

I’m surprised someone hasn’t proposed that the lives of Giant Sequoias are being shortened because higher concentrations of CO2 make them grow faster.

5
Reply
fretslider
November 13, 2021 7:17 am

On the Beeb site today…

What are fossil fuel subsidies?

These take two forms:

production subsidies – tax breaks or direct payments that reduce the cost of producing fossil fuels

consumption subsidies – energy price cuts for consumers, such as setting fixed prices at petrol stations

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59233799

A tax break or reduction is not a subsidy when a company has explored and won a resource out of its own pocketses. It’s a bonus revenue stream for the government; one it would not have had.

The amount of tax and [green] charges consumers are forced to pay on energy make some intervention for the poorest etc inevitable.

On petrol we pay tax on the fuel and then that fuel tax is taxed again as VAT – a double whammy. 

The BBC – a narrative driven propaganda machine.

0
Reply
