E-Vehicle Woes: German Cities Remove E-Buses From Service After Bursting In Flames: "Fire Hazard"

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 7. November 2021

E-buses in Germany a “fire hazard” as batteries can heat up to 1000°C. German cities taking vehicles out of service as a precaution. 

Even after years of fine-tuning, electric vehicle manufacturers still seem unable to get e-vehicle technology to work as safely as it needs to for personal and public transportation.

German media, for example here, report that currently electric buses are being withdrawn from service in cities because they pose a fire hazard. Earlier in June of this year in Hanover, Germany, a major fire  destroyed nine buses belonging to the Üstra transport company and so the company took the remaining buses out of service until the exact cause is determined.

“Not just the case in Hanover, it is becoming increasingly common for electric vehicles to be removed from service in cities, and the reasons are often down to a common cause: Fire safety,” reports the online MK.

Stuttgart withdraw buses from service after fire

The Stuttgart transport authority also took buses out of service after an electric bus fire destroyed 25 vehicles. The MK also reports that the city of Regensburg also removed the same kind of electric bus from service for fear of fire.

According to the MK, the problem is the extremes heat generated by the vehicle’s batteries, which can reach temperatures of 1000°C due to  “thermal runaway”.

15-meter safe parking distance

“In the process, the lithium-ion batteries release energy in an uncontrolled manner,” reports the MK. “For the same reason, electric cars also repeatedly catch fire. The first e-cars are now only allowed to park at a distance of 15 meters because of the risk of fire.”

Also in China e-buses were recorded bursting into flames as they charged:

Even e-scooters can burst into flames. The following example also shows how difficult it can be to extinguish e-vehicle fires.

Also read here: https://notrickszone.com/2021/06/11/electric-bus-inferno-in-hanover-germany-explosive-fire-causes-millions-in-damages/

fretslider
November 8, 2021 6:07 am

e-scooter?

Don’t you mean an electric bike?

It definitely is not a scooter.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 6:14 am

What ever the name is, it’s burning suddenly.

Look here:

Bryan A
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 8, 2021 9:28 am

A fire bomb by any name will still burn as hot

Leo Smith
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 6:41 am

Well its not a bicycle.
Nor is it a motor cycle.
Nor is it a moped
Its a small wheeled two wheeled motorised vehicle.
I think scooter is all you could call it.

fretslider
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 8, 2021 9:18 am

I said an electric bike not bicycle do try to keep up

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 9:23 am

What is your definition of a bike? Everywhere I’ve ever been, it is short for bicycle.

Joao Martins
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 7:32 am

It definitely is not a scooter.

It definitely is burning.

The point is “burning“, NOT the name of the thing!

fretslider
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 9:24 am

For all those who clearly don’t know what an e-scooter is

https://www.escooter.co.uk/

Doh

David Wojick
November 8, 2021 6:08 am

It is truly ironic that the chemical hating greens should adopt chemical energy for all cars, trucks and buses. EVs may get regulated to death the was nuclear has been except this time the fear is justified.

SxyxS
Reply to  David Wojick
November 8, 2021 6:37 am

It’s more ironic that crazy climate deniers think they will freeze to death if we switch to unreliables .
These busses are proof that there is enough heat as long as there are some lithium batteries around (Even empty ones can end up in an amazing fire while conventional engines can’t.That’s how superior battery vehicles are)
+ these batteries are smart-batteries, they can set themselves on fire without any human assistance.That’s real progress(ivism)
There may be some health issues and toxic waste and your lunges may collapse but everything is fine as no co2 is being released and that’s what life is all about..

Scissor
Reply to  SxyxS
November 8, 2021 6:54 am

No worries if all liability is waived away.

Richard Page
Reply to  SxyxS
November 8, 2021 7:46 am

Unfortunately there is a huge amount of CO2 being emitted from a burning battery pack, along with the toxic fumes.

Tom Halla
November 8, 2021 6:08 am

The thought of a Tesla catching fire in a multistory parking garage brings up old disaster movies.

David Wojick
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 8, 2021 6:10 am

Especially if the garage is in a tall office building or apartment complex, full of people. Think Towering Inferno.

Speed
Reply to  David Wojick
November 8, 2021 6:39 am

“Especially if the garage is in a tall office building or apartment complex, full of people.”

And cars full of gasoline.
﻿

MarkW
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:17 am

If the garage was full of EV’s, the result would be much worse.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  MarkW
November 8, 2021 8:03 am

Yes, the Fire Department would just have to stand back and let everything burn.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 8, 2021 6:13 am

The Green Towering Inferno: Return to Reality

Leo Smith
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 8, 2021 6:42 am

Think 911

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 8, 2021 6:43 am

and I am thinking of long vehicular tunnels…

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 8, 2021 7:25 am

A long, narrow, confined space under water, and an accident involving an electric vehicle. What could possibly go wrong?

ResourceGuy
November 8, 2021 6:11 am

So European parking lots will become as expansive as those in the U.S.

AlexBerlin
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 8, 2021 7:06 am

But where? We need the space for solar panels and windmills….

Ron Long
November 8, 2021 6:16 am

Lithium? Reminds me of white phosphorus. Don’t bother putting water on it.

Ron Long
Reply to  Ron Long
November 8, 2021 6:18 am

Jeez, I just looked up at the TV and Barack Hussein Obama is telling stories at COP26. Maybe someone could drop some lithium on me?

Disputin
Reply to  Ron Long
November 8, 2021 6:25 am

I believe lithium is very effective in treating schizophrenia.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Disputin
November 8, 2021 6:44 am

I thought that was cyanide..

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ron Long
November 8, 2021 7:23 am

in my high school freshman science class, in ’64 – the teacher dropped a pellet of lithium into a glass of water- it flamed up to the ceiling and left a black mark on the asbestos (?) ceiling- he didn’t return the next year

Speed
November 8, 2021 6:37 am

The transition from horses to internal combustion (or steam) power was not smooth and trouble-free either.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 6:43 am

You think there actually will be a transition to EV?
Dream on

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 8, 2021 7:49 am

Eventually I think that there will be, after a few minor problems have been sorted out…

David Brewer
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 8, 2021 8:09 am

Yeah, like once the need for the average person to have a vehicle is sorted out.

Rick C
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 8, 2021 9:26 am

A defect in a single cell in a lithium ion battery pack can ignite and cause a cascade failure and major fire. A Tesla battery pack has nearly 7,000 cells connected in series/parallel to produce the required voltage and current. There’s no such thing as 100% reliability. It’s actually quite impressive that the quality control is good enough to keep the majority of electric vehicles from burning up.

Richard Page
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 8, 2021 7:50 am

It’s possible but not likely. As long as they have the lithium ion batteries in them, they’ll never be fit for purpose. The first person to come up with a lightweight, long-range, and above all safe, battery for these things is likely to make a fortune but I shan’t hold my breath.

MarkW
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:19 am

What were these mostly imagined troubles?

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:32 am

Electric cars have been around for at least as long as ICE engines. ICE won.

Mr.
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
November 8, 2021 8:02 am

“A Lot Of People Don’t Know That”.

Drop into a general conversation the fact that EVs preceded ICE vehicles and enjoy the reactions.

Richard S Courtney
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 9:28 am

Speed,

There was a trouble free transition from steam and from electric vehicles that began as soon as the internal combustion engine was invented.

Richard

Walter Sobchak
November 8, 2021 6:47 am

There really is a safe reliable electric bus technology that has been around for most of a century. It is busses powered by overhead trolley wires. It is still being used in San Francisco. But the warmunists are so besotted with Li Ion Batteries that they don’t even think about it.

Joe Gordon
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
November 8, 2021 7:47 am

Last time I was in San Francisco, the trolleys were not functioning properly. Largely an expensive tourist attraction these days. They ended up dropping us off next to some warehouse, waiting in a large crowd for a regular bus that never came. We eventually had to walk all the way across town (taxis have to be called – can’t just hail one).

However, some cities are using a similar concept with more modern-looking busses with long poles attaching to a wire that charges the bus battery as it goes. The best part about this system is that it’s mostly paid for by the government. They say they’re “working” on the overheating battery problem. This system should become more economical than a diesel bus at about the exact time diesel fuel is outlawed.

H.R.
Reply to  Joe Gordon
November 8, 2021 9:11 am

When diesel fuel is outlawed, only outlaws will have diesel fuel.

I have a diesel truck with about an 700 mile range, unloaded. I can add an auxiliary tank and double the range. Let the cops in their EV squad cars and their electric helicopters chase me down. I don’t have to outrun them. I just have to outlast them. 😜

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
November 8, 2021 8:07 am

“There really is a safe reliable electric bus technology that has been around for most of a century. It is busses powered by overhead trolley wires.”

Yes, and they work just fine and you don’t have to worry about them causing unstoppable fires.

Speed
November 8, 2021 6:51 am

This story was posted because it involved battery-powered electric busses. Let us not forget that petroleum powered busses burn too.

Orpington bus garage fire – live updates as 11 buses destroyed

About 30 buses had to be moved to stop the fire spreading even further

https://www.croydonadvertiser.co.uk/news/croydon-news/live-orpington-bus-garage-fire-2246043

n.n
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:01 am

Combustible or spontaneous combustion?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:15 am

On the one hand, firefighters are able to try stopping the fire, not posssible with EV,
second hand, reason wasn’t fuel, but the air condition unit that started burning.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 8, 2021 7:42 am

@Speed PS
AC units “like” burnig, when the compressor was running hot, mostly a question of missing, defect ventilation / cooling of the compressor. That’s why a burning AC has nothing to do where it’s installed, car, house, what ever.
So, why didn’t you read the article before linking to a non compatible story ?

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 8, 2021 8:10 am

“second hand, reason wasn’t fuel, but the air condition unit that started burning.”

The poster didn’t mention that. That would put a whole new light on the subject, wouldn’t it. I guess that’s why it wasn’t mentioned.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 8, 2021 8:20 am

It was mentioned in the linked article.

MarkW
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:20 am

Nowhere near as often. Gasoline fires can be put out. Lithium fires can’t.

H.R.
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:38 am

A little way down in your link, it seems the start of the fire on the first bus was electrical. Not confirmed, but it’s believed that the fire was started by a fault in an air conditioner on top of the bus.

Vuk
Reply to  Speed
November 8, 2021 7:53 am

Speed, the website you linked states: “this website understands the blaze was started by an air conditioning unit on top of one of the buses. This is yet to be confirmed.”
and ” …it just after 3.30am, and the fire was under control at 6.31am.”
So what (in a garage) the towns bus’s rooftop AC unit would be doing at 3.30 am ? Was it battery powered? If so what kind of batteries? Lithium?

Vuk
November 8, 2021 6:57 am

“The 3:00am blaze …. An insurance report says a lithium battery in a charging drill overheated and caught alight”
If you have one of those battery powered vacuum cleaners or any other tools which might have lithium battery, do not leave on charge overnight or if no one is present in the house.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-16/broome-house-fire-prompts-lithium-battery-warning/100544902

Joao Martins
Reply to  Vuk
November 8, 2021 7:38 am

” … do not leave on charge overnight … ”

If you have one of those battery powered vacuum cleaners or any other tools which might have lithium battery, better to throw it away!

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Joao Martins
November 8, 2021 8:25 am

Start with your phone 😀

4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 7:19 am

Can’t wait until The US Forest Service has one of the E-150s
light off in a nice, dry patch of timber…

Abolition Man
November 8, 2021 8:01 am

Maybe the current fleet of EVs can be shipped off to England and burned in Drax! If they can take the heat, that is!
We should try to maximize the glorious, Green technologies wherever they fit best; preferably in a large, open pit away from the water table somewhere!

n.n
Reply to  Abolition Man
November 8, 2021 9:12 am

Li+ reactors.

commieBob
November 8, 2021 8:19 am

Is it possible to extinguish burning lithium? Of course it is. All you need is liquid nitrogen fire extinguishers. link I wonder how many hundreds of gallons of liquid nitrogen it would take to extinguish a burning Tesla. My inner twelve year-old really really wants to try the experiment.

H.R.
Reply to  commieBob
November 8, 2021 8:49 am

Shhh… commieBob. Don’t let that get out. Some bureaucrat somewhere will think that’s brilliant.

Then, not only will we be paying for unreliables and subsiding EVs, but we’ll be taxed up to our eyeballs so every fire department can have a liquid nitrogen firetruck.

Government doesn’t solve problems. They create problems and then apply the wrong solutions, said solutions creating more problems which require more headcount to come up with new problems, and on and on it goes.

bonbon
November 8, 2021 8:21 am

I am pretty sure insurance firms are busily rewriting liability. Park garages might be liable, and house-owners should check nearby parked EV’s, especially holiday apartments parking.
Maybe EV Safe-Zones will appear – elecro-Wokeness? Has to happen….

yirgach
Reply to  bonbon
November 8, 2021 8:44 am

And why don’t EV manufacturers include one of these in the trunk/boot?

https://youtu.be/yO8cVWOqZcg

Krishna Gans
Reply to  yirgach
November 8, 2021 9:00 am

It’s still in tests ?

James Bull
November 8, 2021 8:54 am

At least when the old presenters of Top Gear where doing silly things with vehicles we knew from the start that it was not going to work and be entertaining to watch.
They were also right in calling people who believed in global warming econuts and viewed it as a sickness.
But unfortunately the loonies have taken over the asylum and we’re all suffering.

James Bull

n.n
November 8, 2021 9:13 am

The Clean Syndrome, starring Renewable Regret.

