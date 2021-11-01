Prince Charles, public domain image, source Wikimedia
Climate Politics COP conferences

Prince Charles Calls for Global “War Like Footing” to Address the Climate Crisis

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
38 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prince Charles has described climate change as an existential threat, which requires a war like footing to address.

COP26 Reset: Prince Charles Calls for ‘Vast Military-Style Campaign’ to ‘Radically Transform’ Global Economy

KURT ZINDULKA 1 Nov 2021

Heir to the British throne Prince Charles called for a “vast military-style campaign” to combat climate change as he opened the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Prince Charles, Duke of Edinburgh, called on the governments of the world to take a “war-like footing” to solve the supposed climate crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be, climate change and biodiversity loss are no different. In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing,” Charles said.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/01/prince-charles-calls-for-vast-military-style-campaign-to-radically-transform-worlds-economy/

The following is Prince Charles talking up his “War Like Footing” (h/t Breitbart):

Am I making too much of what might just be a clumsy turn of phrase? Perhaps – but even The Guardian back in 2013 admitted Prince Charles’ climate kookery is a danger to democracy.

Prince Charles is a danger to democracy – even when I agree with him

Peter Wilby

I support Charles’s views on climate change, but still believe he should stay silent – as the Queen probably does

t is sometimes tempting, even for a republican like me, to applaud Prince Charles. Talking about climate change at a conference in London this week, he mocked “the Incorporated Society of Syndicated Sceptics and the International Association of Corporate Lobbyists”, and urged politicians “to face down a storm of opposition from all sides”. The risk was too great to wait for more scientific tests, he argued; like doctors treating a fever, politicians should “act on what is there”. Well said, sir!

But no matter how much you and I agree, the prince should have remained silent. True, global warming is accepted as a fact by every party in the Commons, and nearly all climate scientists think it no more controversial than the roundness of the planet. Charles, however, strays into areas of political dispute over what should be done. He is not even helping the green cause: he feeds the sceptics’ paranoid belief that “warmists” have infiltrated the establishment, rather as Kim Philby and Anthony Blunt (the spy who became surveyor of the Queen’s pictures) once did on behalf of Moscow.

Charles’s lack of judgment may explain why, though he will take over dutiessuch as attending Commonwealth heads of government conferences, the Queen will not agree to either abdication or a regency. Twenty years of Charles on the throne would probably destroy the monarchy. Its justification is to provide a head of state above politics, as a symbol and focus of national unity. The Queen’s views on almost everything are unknown. No doubt she sometimes expresses opinions to prime ministers, notably on the Commonwealth, of which she is head, and on widening social divisions, which could leave her without a national unity to symbolise. Crucially, however, a prime minister can be confident she will not repeat them publicly. Nor will she lobby or correspond with ministers.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/may/10/prince-charles-danger-democracy

Queen Elizabeth might be a little more discreet, but lately she has allegedly made it clear, in a semi-private way, that she is frustrated by the lack of climate action.

Queen ‘irritated’ by climate change inaction in COP26 build-up

By Alex Kleiderman

The Queen appeared to suggest she was irritated by leaders’ slow response to the climate crisis.

The Queen has appeared to suggest she is irritated by people who “talk” but “don’t do”, ahead of next month’s climate change summit.

Her reported remarks were overheard during the opening of the Welsh parliament on Thursday.

The monarch, who is due to attend the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, said she did not know who was coming to the event.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58923924

Convincing large numbers of people there is a crisis is a well worn path to toppling democracies and republics. Frightened people have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to trade freedom for security.

I’m not accusing Prince Charles of attempting to restore an absolute monarchy, of being an intentional villain – he doesn’t seem smart enough. But Prince Charles is fanning the flames of tyranny with his militaristic rhetoric and hard line climate fear and Covid fear propaganda. I would love to know who puts these ideas into his head.

In these times of widespread fear and poor political decision making, there is no doubt in my mind the ambitious and unscrupulous are weighing their chances, and taking every opportunity to encroach upon our freedoms.

38 Comments
Stephen Wilde
November 1, 2021 10:10 pm

He is a very dim fellow.

mikee
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 1, 2021 10:43 pm

Captain of the ship of fools has spoken!

Derg
Reply to  mikee
November 2, 2021 12:26 am

Like Simon, Lloydo, Griff, Izaak….they need to step overboard for humanity’s sake. They will never stop their insanity of hurting us all.

Geoffrey Williams
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 1, 2021 10:45 pm

It’s the breeding that does it . .

4E Douglas
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
November 1, 2021 11:04 pm

Well when your family tree doesn’t branch…

Robert Heath
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
November 2, 2021 12:14 am

Did you mean in-breeding?

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 1, 2021 11:13 pm

All the more so for someone with the ‘given name’ of “Charles”

As I understand the name Charles alludes to ‘farmer’ or farming

As such he really should know about weather, plants & climate and hence how this world works.
That Climate Science is a joke, a hoax & a scam

Even worse, as a leader (of sorts), diplomat, ambassador. negotiator and being as well-travelled as he is – he should be able to ‘read people

He should have empathy and understanding.

Just like Donald Trump had by the shed-load and was able to see clearly when people were lying, exaggerating and generally talking & bragging about things of which they were completely clueless.

That he doesn’t posses any sort of skill or aptitude for the position he’s in is not just A Fail, it is perfectly unforgivable.
So he talks big. He calls for ‘war’ while having every intention of himself of never never ever ever coming anywhere near any manifestation of any sort of weapon

The very definition of ‘coward’ ‘wimp’ ‘pathetic’
Give it up Chuckles. Retire to your real little glasshouse/greenhouse and say no more on topics that are waaaaaaay above your head
The Great British will give you genuine love & respect, for ever more, for doing so.
They will. Really.

Exactly = BoJo innit?
(Are we any closer to seeing the effects of long-term sugar & alcohol abuse – e.g.How The Orange Man was T-Total while all hs denigrators were bloated and diabetic boozers. now prove me wrong)

And what became of the War on Drugs, the War on Cancer, the War on Obesity, the War on Internet Pron, the War on <fill this blank>

A War on Wars would make a nice Monty Python sketch 🙂

As if The War on Emu wasn’t a big enough joke.
Only Australia could pull a stunt like that. bless.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 1, 2021 11:25 pm

Poor old jug-ears. He has a huge heart, really wants to love everyone and be loved by everyone, but simply not the brightest bulb in the box. Would have loved to have been an orgasmic farmer, stomping round the fields with Camilla.

Royalty has been torture for him.

Robert Heath
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 2, 2021 12:15 am

True but he could have given up the job. There is precedent. I am not sure has a big heart either.

No one
November 1, 2021 10:12 pm

Who, indeed?

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 1, 2021 10:15 pm

This makes sense. Everyone seems to want to ‘fight’ Climate Change ™, so it makes sense to have a Climate Change ™ ‘army’ to combat it.

Having said that, I’m pretty certain that it will be very much like the Emu Wars here in Australia. They’ll lose!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emu_War

Brad
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 1, 2021 10:24 pm

Thanks for the education! Did you also have feral cat and rabbit wars?

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Brad
November 1, 2021 11:32 pm

I think the rabbit wars was a biological one, using myxomatosis.

4E Douglas
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 1, 2021 11:07 pm

Hmm. About as much success as controlling Coyotes here on the American West.

Lrp
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 2, 2021 12:43 am

They didn’t fight fairly

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 1, 2021 10:19 pm

The Queen’s views on almost everything are unknown. No doubt she sometimes expresses opinions to prime ministers, notably on the Commonwealth, of which she is head, and on widening social divisions, which could leave her without a national unity to symbolise. Crucially, however, a prime minister can be confident she will not repeat them publicly. Nor will she lobby or correspond with ministers.

I was actually very disappointed in Elizabeth this week, warbling on about COP26 and how we must ‘do something’ now. As one of the richest people in the world, she just joined the mass hypocrisy that is demonstrated by the likes of Al Gore and most of Hollywood.

Nobody important takes Chuckles seriously, but Her Majesty has always been pretty sensible up until now.

Lrp
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 2, 2021 12:44 am

They reached their use by date

Brad
November 1, 2021 10:23 pm

Rothschild’s, IMHO. He knows the globalist cabal is crumbling, blackmail is no longer working to keep people in place. Trump has opened the gates of both heaven and hell, and we all have our reservations once we get to where we belong…

Dennis
Reply to  Brad
November 1, 2021 10:37 pm

How many times does it take before the people who did trust the IPCC and globalists climate hoax deceptions turn against them as the long list of warning periods were passed?

Like the children’s story about the little boy who cried wolf too often and was ignored.

However at long last the politics and redistribution of developed nation’s wealth objective is being understood, people react when their hip pocket nerve is activated.

nicholas tesdorf
November 1, 2021 10:23 pm

The World passed Prince Charles’s 96-Month Deadline to Save The World From ‘Ecosystem Collapse about 4 years ago and the climate looks pretty much the same as it was 12 years ago. Perhaps Prince Charles should talk to a few more trees for a second opinion..

Dennis
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
November 1, 2021 10:40 pm

Australians were warned that by 2000 the famous Sydney Opera House on the side of Sydney Harbour, Port Jackson, would be swamped and under water.

It remains high and dry and Sydney Harbour at highest tides laps around the base of the seawall outside.

lee
Reply to  Dennis
November 1, 2021 11:13 pm

At least it wasn’t for another 2000 years. 😉

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/9/3/034001

Geoffrey Williams
November 1, 2021 10:44 pm

Charles is living in a world of his own, its called ‘royal privilege’ . . .

Anon
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
November 1, 2021 11:51 pm

And what is worse, is that his sister Anne is a climate skeptic… so you would think he would have hashed this out with her and learned something. (sigh)

4E Douglas
November 1, 2021 11:10 pm

Yep grab momma hitch her and the young’ns to the plow while ride the cart behind the mule pickin’ bugs off his majestie’s argula..

Chris Hanley
November 1, 2021 11:41 pm

It’s war, the ‘governments of the world’ vs. the climate, my money’s on the climate.

Dean
November 1, 2021 11:45 pm

Covid was an existential threat?

Or is he talking about the response to Covid?

Klem
November 1, 2021 11:58 pm

Charles knows of what he speaks. If you have ever seen him in his full military regalia hIs chest is covered with medals earned from many historic battles. He is obviously a highly decorated war hero.

michel
November 2, 2021 12:12 am

Boris announced no more ICE car sales in Britain after 2030.

The annual sales rate in the UK is around 2.5 million. Has been as high as 3 million. In 2020 electric car sales were about 108,000.

I’m really skeptical that this is doable. I doubt industry can make enough, I doubt people will buy them or can afford them, if they do I doubt that with the long refuel times it will be possible for anything like current usage to continue. And its also certain that if 2.5 million a year were sold, with the move to wind power generation, its going to be impossible to charge them when people want to.

This is going to be a disaster. Another ill-thought through, or not at all thought through, green adventure, like trying to power the grid from wind.

Its very hard to forecast specifically what the results will be of seriously attempting it, but they have to include drop in annual sales to around half a million or less as people hold on to old cars. The implications for industry and the economy would be considerable.

Then we’d have changing patterns of use to accomodate the increased fuelling times and lower range. Expect big effects in areas like Cornwall and Norfolk which are heavy tourist economies.

This is going to be a wild ride. Lots of people will be wondering what on earth to do as their cars reach end of life in the period up to 2030. One can imagine a sales surge of ICE cars followed by a slump. But who knows?

Steve Case
Reply to  michel
November 2, 2021 1:06 am

“Lots of people will be wondering what on earth to do as their cars reach end of life in the period up to 2030.”
________________________________________________________
Wonder no more, Cubans have been keeping their old American cars going since the 1960 trade embargo.

a happy little debunker
November 2, 2021 12:24 am

When Charles talks about a war-like footing, he is using it as code for rationing.

The last time rationing was used in the UK – crime rates soared and the poor were made significantly poorer.

Meanwhile, out of ‘equity’ they will funnel money from the undeserving poor @ home to 3rd world sh!th0les to support the elites (not the poor) of those sh!th0les.

Owen
November 2, 2021 12:34 am

Wait a minute, didn’t he give up his claim to the throne when he divorced Diana? Maybe I am just an ignorant yank but I thought William was the heir apparent. Whazzup with that?

M Courtney
Reply to  Owen
November 2, 2021 12:48 am

No. He did not.

Climate believer
November 2, 2021 12:36 am

This is where we are at with this alarmist mania…. imagine living with these kind of thoughts in your head…

Jon Snow, a “reporter” from the far left channel 4 news, tweeted this on his way to the conference:

“En route to COP26 – trees and branches affected by climate change have slowed our rail journey – tho the branches have been cleared we are doen to 5mph – What an irony! What a message! We MUST change!
Dare we hope that we shall?

Spelling mistakes are all his.

Autumn winds have blown some tree branches onto the rails……… climate change™…yeah “irony”, whatever Jon.

M Courtney
Reply to  Climate believer
November 2, 2021 12:51 am

There was never any bad weather before CO2.
It was a lovely garden where everything was perfect and everyone had enough food to eat.
(Except from the one tree called “Reduced Poverty” because if we ate from that we would be able to afford clothes).

Vincent Causey
November 2, 2021 1:06 am

The queens remarks were taken out of contex, deliberately. She was actually referring to a VIP who was going to COP-26 and then pulled out, when she said “talk but don’t do”, not to leaders not taking action on climate change.

Of course, all of them are hypocrites at best, and many are deliberately levering the “climate emergency” to gain power and wealth. All at the expense of the public.

Stephen Wilde
November 2, 2021 1:14 am

Senile- Attenborough
Autistic- Thunberg
Dim- Prince Charles

Very SAD.

Imagine that trio as Prime Minister, Treasurer and Home Secretary.

With Boris as well, I am deeply embarrassed on behalf of my nation.

richard
November 2, 2021 1:14 am

and nothing will stop him or his sons traveling on their private jets to tell the world.

