Prince Charles Calls for Global “War Like Footing” to Address the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prince Charles has described climate change as an existential threat, which requires a war like footing to address.

COP26 Reset: Prince Charles Calls for ‘Vast Military-Style Campaign’ to ‘Radically Transform’ Global Economy KURT ZINDULKA 1 Nov 2021 Heir to the British throne Prince Charles called for a “vast military-style campaign” to combat climate change as he opened the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. Prince Charles, Duke of Edinburgh, called on the governments of the world to take a “war-like footing” to solve the supposed climate crisis. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global cross-border threat can be, climate change and biodiversity loss are no different. In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing,” Charles said. … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/01/prince-charles-calls-for-vast-military-style-campaign-to-radically-transform-worlds-economy/

The following is Prince Charles talking up his “War Like Footing” (h/t Breitbart):

"We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."



Prince Charles tells delegates at the COP26 summit that climate change poses "an even greater existential threat" than Covid. pic.twitter.com/Seu82cSq4W — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 1, 2021

Am I making too much of what might just be a clumsy turn of phrase? Perhaps – but even The Guardian back in 2013 admitted Prince Charles’ climate kookery is a danger to democracy.

Prince Charles is a danger to democracy – even when I agree with him Peter Wilby I support Charles’s views on climate change, but still believe he should stay silent – as the Queen probably does t is sometimes tempting, even for a republican like me, to applaud Prince Charles. Talking about climate change at a conference in London this week, he mocked “the Incorporated Society of Syndicated Sceptics and the International Association of Corporate Lobbyists”, and urged politicians “to face down a storm of opposition from all sides”. The risk was too great to wait for more scientific tests, he argued; like doctors treating a fever, politicians should “act on what is there”. Well said, sir! But no matter how much you and I agree, the prince should have remained silent. True, global warming is accepted as a fact by every party in the Commons, and nearly all climate scientists think it no more controversial than the roundness of the planet. Charles, however, strays into areas of political dispute over what should be done. He is not even helping the green cause: he feeds the sceptics’ paranoid belief that “warmists” have infiltrated the establishment, rather as Kim Philby and Anthony Blunt (the spy who became surveyor of the Queen’s pictures) once did on behalf of Moscow. Charles’s lack of judgment may explain why, though he will take over dutiessuch as attending Commonwealth heads of government conferences, the Queen will not agree to either abdication or a regency. Twenty years of Charles on the throne would probably destroy the monarchy. Its justification is to provide a head of state above politics, as a symbol and focus of national unity. The Queen’s views on almost everything are unknown. No doubt she sometimes expresses opinions to prime ministers, notably on the Commonwealth, of which she is head, and on widening social divisions, which could leave her without a national unity to symbolise. Crucially, however, a prime minister can be confident she will not repeat them publicly. Nor will she lobby or correspond with ministers. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/may/10/prince-charles-danger-democracy

Queen Elizabeth might be a little more discreet, but lately she has allegedly made it clear, in a semi-private way, that she is frustrated by the lack of climate action.

Queen ‘irritated’ by climate change inaction in COP26 build-up By Alex Kleiderman The Queen appeared to suggest she was irritated by leaders’ slow response to the climate crisis. The Queen has appeared to suggest she is irritated by people who “talk” but “don’t do”, ahead of next month’s climate change summit. Her reported remarks were overheard during the opening of the Welsh parliament on Thursday. The monarch, who is due to attend the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, said she did not know who was coming to the event. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-58923924

Convincing large numbers of people there is a crisis is a well worn path to toppling democracies and republics. Frightened people have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to trade freedom for security.

I’m not accusing Prince Charles of attempting to restore an absolute monarchy, of being an intentional villain – he doesn’t seem smart enough. But Prince Charles is fanning the flames of tyranny with his militaristic rhetoric and hard line climate fear and Covid fear propaganda. I would love to know who puts these ideas into his head.

In these times of widespread fear and poor political decision making, there is no doubt in my mind the ambitious and unscrupulous are weighing their chances, and taking every opportunity to encroach upon our freedoms.

