Alarmism

‘Gaia’ scientist James Lovelock: I was ‘alarmist’ about climate change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
31 Comments

A rather unexpected story to appear in the mainstream press. From NBC news.

James Lovelock, the maverick scientist who became a guru to the environmental movement with his “Gaia” theory of the Earth as a single organism, has admitted to being “alarmist” about climate change and says other environmental commentators, such as Al Gore, were too.

Lovelock, 92, is writing a new book in which he will say climate change is still happening, but not as quickly as he once feared.

He previously painted some of the direst visions of the effects of climate change. In 2006, in an article in the U.K.’s Independent newspaper, he wrote that “before this century is over billions of us will die and the few breeding pairs of people that survive will be in the Arctic where the climate remains tolerable.”

This is one of the bigger defections or walk-backs of pop scientists to date.

“The problem is we don’t know what the climate is doing. We thought we knew 20 years ago. That led to some alarmist books – mine included – because it looked clear-cut, but it hasn’t happened,” Lovelock said.

“The climate is doing its usual tricks. There’s nothing much really happening yet. We were supposed to be halfway toward a frying world now,” he said.

“The world has not warmed up very much since the millennium. Twelve years is a reasonable time… it (the temperature) has stayed almost constant, whereas it should have been rising — carbon dioxide is rising, no question about that,” he added.

The article makes no attempt to discredit or attack Lovelock. Which is quite remarkable for a mainstream news article these days.

In 2007, Time magazine named Lovelock as one of 13 leaders and visionaries in an article on “Heroes of the Environment,” which also included Gore, Mikhail Gorbachev and Robert Redford.

“Jim Lovelock has no university, no research institute, no students. His almost unparalleled influence in environmental science is based instead on a particular way of seeing things,” Oliver Morton, of the journal Nature wrote in Time. “Humble, stubborn, charming, visionary, proud and generous, his ideas about Gaia have started a change in the conception of biology that may serve as a vital complement to the revolution that brought us the structures of DNA and proteins and the genetic code.”

All in all a rather balanced article. Perhaps part of the beginning of the Great Walk Back.

In the interview, Lovelock said he would not take back a word of his seminal work “Gaia: A New Look at Life on Earth,” published in 1979.

But of “Revenge of Gaia,” published in 2006, he said he had gone too far in describing what the warming Earth would see over the next century.

“I would be a little more cautious — but then that would have spoilt the book,” he quipped.

Read the full article here.

31 Comments
billtoo
October 29, 2021 10:12 am

before this century ends almost all of us will be dead

Fraizer
Reply to  billtoo
October 29, 2021 10:19 am

Yeah, but what kind of world are we going to leave to Keith Richards?

HotScot
Reply to  Fraizer
October 29, 2021 10:30 am

The same as we have now, largely.

Vuk
Reply to  Fraizer
October 29, 2021 11:37 am

Richard Branson: James, I would like to start a world wide environment friendly airline, have I your permission to call it ‘Gaia airlines’?
James Lovelock: No Richard, you don’t, it would be like me starting ‘entertainment’ business and calling it ‘Virgin brothels’.

Joe Crawford
Reply to  billtoo
October 29, 2021 10:51 am

Count me in… :<)

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  billtoo
October 29, 2021 11:37 am

Not me, they PROMISED that by the 157th “Booster,” we will all be immortal….just needed the routing number and account number to put me on the “list” of those receiving that benefit.

Gregory Woods
October 29, 2021 10:21 am

If the Alarmists are sucessful in their efforts to return civilization to the Stone Age, his predictions may yet come true….

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 29, 2021 10:29 am

It’s “Stone Age for thee and not for me” from the billionaire class promoting the climate scam.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 29, 2021 11:33 am

Joel,
Do you really think the world elites can hold the beach ball under the water much longer?
If the Third World ever wakes up to how they have been used and abused by GangGreen they may demand a bit of a reckoning!
Personally, I think that the ruling elites should have to return all the money they’ve grifted! If politicians in the US had to pay for all their boondoggles from their own finances, we’d have a balanced budget in no time, and the economy could soar like an eagle with no wind gods nearby!

HotScot
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 29, 2021 10:33 am

It’s all coming to an undignified grinding halt. It’ll take a while before the thrashing and gnashing of teeth is concluded, but it is coming.

SxyxS
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 29, 2021 10:49 am

Yes,but people will not die because of climate
but because of climate science and the resolutions theyd been pushing.

Since the club of rome was created climate science was a willing prostitute and propaganda outlet for globalists.
Thats why the ice age scare started then and that’s why Lovelocks change of heart is fake and irrelevant as he knew very well about the cooling scare which was the same fake shit as the warming scare is now.
The only thing they have is that co2 levels are rising,
but i don’t need a scientist to tell me that.

Disputin
Reply to  SxyxS
October 29, 2021 11:21 am

“i don’t need a scientist to tell me that.”

I’ll bet you did. Unless you have a way of measuring the very small quantity?

Peta of Newark
October 29, 2021 10:23 am

Quote:”I was ‘alarmist’ about climate change
IOW: He went into Panic Mode. Sums up Climate Science nicely
What causes people to ‘panic’ easily?

Quote:”will say climate change is still happening, but not as quickly as he once feared”

Which makes it ever more insidious and dangerous – especially if those affected are in Panic Mode about a symptom and not the actual root cause

Deserts don’t just appear overnight and the best & most accurate descriptor for A Desert= A place with low to zero organic material within its soil

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 29, 2021 10:31 am

It got him the fame he sought at the time. Yelling fire gets you noticed. Now that the fire isn’t coming, serious credibility problems will start as the Earth enters a cooling period.
The current rush to a Great Reset and the march to socialism has taken on a panic mode push from the Marxists who know it will slip away from them if they don’t seize total power soon.

Tedz
October 29, 2021 10:27 am

We thought we knew 20 years ago

The same will be said in another 20 years. This site exists not because every reader is a climate sceptic or conspiracy theorist. It exists because in the main its readership believes we don’t yet understand climate enough to make solid predictions about its behaviour and until we do know we shouldn’t make any.

HotScot
October 29, 2021 10:29 am

Cancellation coming in 5….4….3….

Rud Istvan
October 29, 2021 10:31 am

This is a tell, similar to Stephen Koonin’s Unsettled. Like Koonin, Lovelock does not benefit from climatariat academic grants. Like Koonin, he loses his good reputation if he ‘beliefs’ rather than rejects the nonsense.The climate story started to fall apart with Climategate. It has since fallen much further under the weight of so many failed ‘catastrophe’ predictions. By now, 30 years of failure gets noticed by all except the ‘religious’ (AOC, Kerry) and the paid (Mann, Trenberth). Pile on a big lethal UK winter renewable failure caused blackout and all but BoJo will realize the folly.

HotScot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 29, 2021 10:50 am

BoJo is already smelling defeat, he’s used to it by now on his madcap grand gestures. Is there a politician alive that has made so many lunges at a legacy, only to fail as miserably as he has on each one?

Disputin
Reply to  HotScot
October 29, 2021 11:25 am

His gonads keep him going.

Ed Zuiderwijk
October 29, 2021 10:34 am

“The climate is doing its usual tricks. There’s nothing much really happening yet. We were supposed to be halfway toward a frying world now,” he said.

That is because that prediction was based on fundamentally flawed ‘models’, which grossly overestimate the magic climate-changing capability of CO2.

n.n
October 29, 2021 10:47 am

So, Gaia’s choice. That said, CO2 is the god molecule with an anthropomorphic identity.

Robert of Texas
October 29, 2021 11:05 am

Well, at least he started realizing how stupid the predictions were before he dies – that is better than most climate alarmists are going to do. Too bad he already added harm to the world in writing an alarmist book that people took seriously.

DiggerUK
October 29, 2021 11:09 am

He is most probably going to be referred to as one of the 0.1% of scientists who don’t agree the planet is doomed.

Imagine the hell that Darwin, Galileo and Copernicus went through. At least Socrates got a drink at the end.

Thankfully the truth will always out, sadly there is a price to pay…_

TonyL
October 29, 2021 11:11 am

“his ideas about Gaia have started a change in the conception of biology that may serve as a vital complement to the revolution that brought us the structures of DNA”

Good Lord, worship much?
Lovelock’s ideas were a big hit because they were simplistic and hopelessly romantic. They were a mix of the ever popular “return to a simpler time” theme mixed up with New Age and Aquarius nonsense which has been simmering on the back burner on the university campus since the 1960s. This cute little ideology appealed to a particular type of individual.

A person who:
1) has a childlike capacity for rational and critical thought.
2) is borderline illiterate
3) is utterly innumerate
4) is profoundly scientifically illiterate

In other words, your average and typical university student. {Not to be confused with those few science and engineering majors on campus.}
Interesting, the science and eng. majors found the whole “Gaia” thing amusing and laughable.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  TonyL
October 29, 2021 11:21 am

An excellent description of Saint Greta’s parents, and the poor child they created physically and mentally.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  TonyL
October 29, 2021 11:34 am

The Avatar sequel movie is coming out soon. Gotta ramp up those Gaia beliefs.

TEWS_Pilot
October 29, 2021 11:13 am

A true “Rip Van Winkle” awakening. How sad that he wasted perhaps all of the adult years of his life being on the wrong side of science and history and making negative contributions. Better late than never I suppose. Let’s hope he influences millions of others to walk back from the abyss.

ResourceGuy
October 29, 2021 11:17 am

Rasputin also had no university or students or research. The methods were similar and convincing for the victims.

John Bell
October 29, 2021 11:18 am

He is 102? born 1919.

ResourceGuy
October 29, 2021 11:24 am

So it comes down to charisma and sufficient forecast length to be famous and a village idiot at the same time. I’ll add that to the list of requirements for a safe, no consequences forecaster. I’m in that biz but unfortunately my prediction does matter.

ResourceGuy
October 29, 2021 11:28 am

The world is always chaotic because it’s busy making new, bad predictions while dealing with the consequences of the previous bad predictions.

