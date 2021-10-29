Climate Attribution

“The Climate Is Changing, And Human Activities Are The Cause”: How, Exactly, Do We Know That?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

“The climate is changing, and we are the cause.” That is a statement that is so often-repeated and affirmed that it goes way beyond mere conventional wisdom. Probably, you encounter some version or another of that statement multiple times per week; maybe dozens of times. Everybody knows that it is true! And to express disagreement with that statement, probably more so than with any other element of current progressive orthodoxy, is a sure way to get yourself labeled a “science denier,” fired from an academic job, or even banished from the internet.

The UN IPCC’s recent Sixth Assessment Report on the climate is chock full of one version after another of the iconic statement, in each instance of course emphasizing that the human-caused climate changes are deleterious and even catastrophic. Examples:

  • Human influence has likely increased the chance of compound extreme events since the 1950s. This includes increases in the frequency of concurrent heatwaves and droughts on the global scale (high confidence); fire weather in some regions of all inhabited continents (medium confidence); and compound flooding in some locations (medium confidence). (Page A.3.5)
  • Event attribution studies and physical understanding indicate that human-induced climate change increases heavy precipitation associated with tropical cyclones (high confidence) but data limitations inhibit clear detection of past trends on the global scale. (Page A.3.4, Box TS.10)
  • Some recent hot extreme events would have been extremely unlikely to occur without human influence on the climate system. (Page A.3.4, Box TX.10)

So, over and over, it’s that we have “high confidence” that human influence is the cause, or that events would have been “extremely unlikely” without human influence. But how, really, do we know that? What is the proof?

This seems to me to be rather an important question. After all, various world leaders are proposing to spend some tens or hundreds of trillions of dollars to undo what are viewed as the most important human influences on the climate (use of fossil fuels). Billions of people are to be kept in, or cast into, energy poverty to appease the climate change gods. Political leaders from every country in the world are about to convene in Scotland to agree to a set of mandates that will transform most everyone’s life. You would think that nobody would even start down this road without definitive proof that we know the cause of the problem and that the proposed solutions are sure to work.

If you address my question — what is the proof? — to the UN, they seem at first glance to have an answer. Their answer is “detection and attribution studies.” These are “scientific” papers that purport to look at evidence and come to the conclusion that the events under examination, whether temperature rise, hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves, or whatever, have been determined to be “attributed” to human influences. But the reason I put the word “scientific” in quotes is that just because a particular paper appears in a “scientific” journal does not mean that it has followed the scientific method.

The UN IPCC’s latest report, known as “Assessment Report 6” or “AR6,” came out in early August, loaded up, as already noted, with one statement after another about “high confidence” in attribution of climate changes and disasters to human influences. In the couple of months since, a few statisticians who actually know what they are doing have responded. On August 10, right on the heels of the IPCC, Ross McKitrick — an economist and statistician at the University of Guelph in Canada — came out with a paper in Climate Dynamics titled “Checking for model consistency in optimal fingerprinting: a comment.” On October 22, the Global Warming Policy Foundation then published two Reports on the same topic, the first by McKitrick titled “Suboptimal Fingerprinting?”, and the second by statistician William Briggs titled “How the IPCC Sees What Isn’t There.” (Full disclosure: I am on the Board of the American affiliate of the GWPF.).

The three cited papers are of varying degrees of technical difficulty, with McKitrick’s August paper in Climate Dynamics being highly technical and not for the faint of heart. (Although I studied this stuff myself in college, that was 50 years ago, and I can’t claim to follow all of the detail today.). But both the McKitrick and Briggs October papers are accessible to the layman. And in any event, the fundamental flaw of all of the IPCC’s efforts at claimed “attribution” is not difficult to understand. In simple terms, they have assumed the conclusion, and then attempted to bury that fact in a blizzard of highly technical statistical mumbo jumbo.

First, let me express the flaw in my own language; and then I’ll discuss the approaches of the other two authors. Here’s the way I would put it: in real science, causation is established by disproof of a null hypothesis. It follows that the extent to which you may have proved some level of causation depends entirely on the significance of the particular null hypothesis that you have disproved, and the definiteness of your disproof; and it further follows that no proof of causation is ever completely definitive, and your claim of causation could require modification at any time if another null hypothesis emerges that cannot be excluded. The UN’s “attribution” studies universally deal with consideration of null hypotheses that are contrived and meaningless, and whose disproof (even if validly demonstrated) therefore establishes nothing.

Of the three linked papers, Briggs’s is the easiest for a layman to understand, and if you are going to read one of the three, it is the one I would recommend. Here is how Briggs expresses the same concept I have just described:

All attribution studies work around the same basic theme. . . . A model of the climate as it does not exist, but which is claimed to represent what the climate would look like had mankind not ‘interfered’ with it, is run many times. The outputs from these runs is examined for some ‘bad’ or ‘extreme’ event, such as higher temperatures or increased numbers of hurricanes making landfall, or rainfall exceeding some amount. The frequency with which these bad events occur in the model is noted. Next, a model of the climate as it is said to now exist is run many times. This model represents global warming. The frequencies from the same bad events in the model are again noted. The frequencies between the models are then compared. If the model of the current climate has a greater frequency of the bad event than the imaginary (called ‘counterfactual’) climate, the event is said to be caused by global warming, in whole or in part.

In other words, the “attribution” study consists of invalidating a null hypothesis that is itself a counterfactual model with no demonstrated connection to the real world as it would have existed in the absence of human influences. The people who create these counterfactual models can of course build into them any characteristics they want in order that the result of their study will come out to be an “attribution” of the real world data to human influences. Why anyone would give any credence to any of this is beyond me.

By the way, there are hundreds upon hundreds of these “attribution” studies, all following the same useless formula. Could it really be that the hundreds of “scientists” who produce these things are unaware of and/or can’t perceive the fundamental logical flaw?

Ross McKitrick’s August 10 paper is, as noted, highly technical. If you are unfamiliar with the jargon and notation of econometric studies, it may make no sense to you at all. But his October paper for the GWPF puts the main points in terms much more accessible to the layman. I would summarize the main points as follows. The first is that the methodology of these many, many “attribution” studies always goes back to a seminal 1999 paper by Allen and Tett, referred to as AT99. The second is that the AT99 methodology would only be valid in a particular study if it could be demonstrated that a series of conditions for something known as the Gauss-Markov Theorem has been fulfilled. And the third is that the fulfillment of the conditions of the Gauss-Markov Theorem cannot be demonstrated in any of the climate “attribution” studies. Indeed, the climate “attribution” studies make no attempt to identify or deal with this problem. Thus, they are all meaningless.

The final step of the methodology of AT99 that supposedly supports “attribution” is something called the “Residual Consistency Test,” or “RCT.” From McKitrick’s August paper:

AT99 provided no formal null hypothesis of the RCT nor did they prove its asymptotic distribution, making non-rejection against 𝜒2 critical values uninformative for the purpose of model specification testing.

I think that McKitrick is making there basically the same point about meaningless, straw-man null hypotheses that I am making here; but then I can’t claim to fully comprehend all the jargon.

Anyway, when you read, for example, that scientists have demonstrated that the severity of the past year’s hurricane season is due to human greenhouse gas emissions, you may find that you are asking yourself, how could they possibly know that? After all, there is no way they could possibly know how many and how severe the hurricanes would have been absent the GHG emissions. Well, now you know how it is done, They just make up the counterfactual world in order to create a straw man null hypothesis that will get the result they want from the AT99 “attribution” methodology.

Read the full article here.

32 Comments
StephenP
October 29, 2021 2:07 pm

The Telegraph seems to have succumbed to the hysteria building up with COP26 just round the corner. It is an example of the shameful misuse of statistics.

http://Www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/10/29/extreme-weather-record-temperatures-worried-should-planet-ahead/

Curious George
Reply to  StephenP
October 29, 2021 2:56 pm

Right on the head. It is a one-time-only-use document specifically conjured to whip up a hysteria ahead of COP26. It is meant to cause no more than 50 suicides of teenagers.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
Dave Yaussy
October 29, 2021 2:17 pm

Is anyone keeping an annotated list of these sorts of skeptical responses to alarmist allegations? I feel certain someone is, but don’t know where it is for easy reference. There is so much good information on sites like WUWT, Climate, Etc., and it would be helpful to be able to go to and get their solid responses to alarmist claims. See, e.g., Roger Pielke’s recent statements regarding [the lack of] catastrophic weather caused by climate change.

Boblo
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
October 29, 2021 2:49 pm

I agree would be useful. Sceptical Science has something like that. Regardless of what you think about what they are saying, at least you can guide yourself to the topic you want to look into. WUWT is full of great resources.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Boblo
October 29, 2021 3:08 pm

Go to the WUWT header bar. See the Q to the far right? Click and it opens the WUWT post search tool for most posts going back a decade. Use it wisely.

Greg
Reply to  Boblo
October 29, 2021 3:09 pm

The usefulness of such a list is based on sadly naive presupposition that facts actually matter to the alarmist mentality.

You do not need an annotated list of all the knives you are planning of bringing to that particular gun fight. Just buy a gun.

commieBob
Reply to  Greg
October 29, 2021 4:19 pm

Normally, we aren’t trying to convince the alarmists. What usually happens is that somebody asks us to explain why we are skeptics. In that case we have to be able to come up with the science.

We have to be able to accurately describe the alarmist position and tell people why it’s wrong. Then we have to be able to answer folks’ questions. Very often, if you give the big picture answer to a question, people won’t have the background to understand it, and they’ll accuse you of hand waving.

I suggest a Socratic approach where you become the one asking the questions. If nothing else, it lets you quickly understand the student’s background and you can tailor your discussion to that.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
October 29, 2021 3:06 pm

Yes. I have been since 2011. Mentally. And writing many simplified versions here and at CE. You can search my many posts here to create your own list. See a relevant example in my comment below. At some point, you have to put in the work yourselfon the basics if you want to learn, rather than regurgitate others. Else you won’t know if I am reliable, a troll, or a BSer.

Barry James
October 29, 2021 2:20 pm

The last “definitive, scientific” claim that I remember the Climate Mafia making was that they had eliminated all other possible causes. Our use of fossil fuels is the only one left so it must be that. All of their “scientific” modelling uses that premise as their starting point so it’s not surprising that they can’t produce one model that’s worth a pinch of faeces.

Pat Frank
October 29, 2021 2:25 pm

But how, really, do we know that?

We don’t.

I have communicated that linked paper to the IPCC through their official error-reporting protocol. By email followed by hard-copy. Their obligated response time is 2 months. After nearly 5 months, their reply remains silence.

As you’re on the Board of the American affiliate of the GWPF, you may know that I communicated that paper to the GWPF as well. Their response has likewise been silence. And they never refer to it in their jousts with believers. One can only wonder why.

Propagation of Error and the Reliability of Global Air Temperature Projections” demonstrates that climate models have no predictive value. Their air temperature projections are physically meaningless.

Climate models are useless for detection, attribution, or prediction of the impact, if any, of CO2 emissions on the climate.

The IPCC does not know what it’s talking about.

That is a physically correct statement. It is not the pdf of some meta-science statistical appraisal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pat Frank
David Dibbell
Reply to  Pat Frank
October 29, 2021 2:52 pm

Pat Frank, glad to see your comment here. It is greatly appreciated that you remain tenacious on this point. Please keep on, no matter how long it takes for folks who should know better to own up and to speak up.

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Dibbell
bigoilbob
Reply to  Pat Frank
October 29, 2021 3:35 pm

You shoulda’ read the IPCC protocol, Dr. Frank.

” It must also not be invoked to reflect a new interpretation of knowledge or scientific information presented in the assessment.”

https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2021/07/AR6_FS_dealing_with_errors.pdf

If they had to yell back at every one of the Old Men Yelling At Clouds about their various bizarro worlds of statistical analyses, they would have no resources left for real error evaluations.

Ebor
Reply to  Pat Frank
October 29, 2021 3:46 pm

Sadly, no one seems to do error propagation any more…

MarkW
October 29, 2021 2:25 pm

If global warming is causing extreme events to increase, why aren’t extreme events increasing?

John Shewchuk
Reply to  MarkW
October 29, 2021 4:01 pm

Those extreme events are being caused by folks like AOC and Greta.

John Shewchuk
October 29, 2021 2:26 pm

Good post. Notice that the alarmists never say how much “humans” have altered the global temperature. To do so would expose their fraudulent agenda, which of course is all based on the source fraudulent document — the EPA Endangerment Finding.

James Beaver
Reply to  John Shewchuk
October 29, 2021 3:16 pm

The IPCC’s entire charter is to show that humans are causing climate change.
Vast sums and many thousands of jobs depend on that finding.

You can’t persuade someone to change their opinion about this when their job depends on them not accepting your verifiable facts and reasoned arguements.

For the hoi polloi, Climate Change is their adopted religion. … and they are fanatical about.

markl
October 29, 2021 2:31 pm

“Because everyone says so” is proof of nothing but ‘everyone’ believing the same thing. Like the earth being flat in 500 BC.

Greg
Reply to  markl
October 29, 2021 3:16 pm

The idea that the Earth is flat is slightly more convincing than the idea that CO2 is the control knob of the climate.

CO2 controlling climate is the flat-Earth version of thermodynamics.

Any and all climate variables are reduces to a straight line “trend”. This in then determined by spurious correlation with the natural logarithm of CO2 concentration to be caused by human industrial emissions.

Then massive resources are spent trying to explain the residual wiggles as the result of everything else we barely understand about climate.

Listening to someone trying to explain the total failure of climate models to even match the recorded observational data is like listening to a flat-earther explain how you can believe you have flown around the world but in fact its just a circular path on a flat disc surounded by a wall of ice.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Greg
Tom Gelsthorpe
October 29, 2021 2:39 pm

As long as you “believe the science” or believe in computer models, or believe in something, cause and effect is whatever some quack says it is.

SxyxS
October 29, 2021 2:42 pm

There is nothing that happened in the past 35 years that comes even close to the climate catastrophies that happened from 1921 with the floods in china till the start of the dustbowl dustbowl.

And if we take the first 35 years of the last century ,starting with the Galveston hurricane 1900,
the global drought from 1911 and so many smaller events which are nowadays forgotten
as they were too irrelevant but would have been sold these days as absolute catastrophie if theyd happen now ,
than it is save to say that todays climate is supersoft and the best mankind has experienced in centuries.
But as AGW is religion that shall replace all other religions incl. the concept of original sin (guilt as brainwashing tool )and indulgencies (save your soul by paying carbon taxes)
and perpetual mantras (peace be upon him)
we are all forced to pretend that the current climate is hell on earth and will only get worse if we don’t listen to the upper class of high priests in the new classless atheist society.

Steve Case
October 29, 2021 2:49 pm

We are being told that a warmer world with longer growing seasons, more rain, more arable land and increased agricultural production due in no small way to more CO2 in the air is a looming disaster. Really? A warmer greener world is bad?

There has been about a degree of warming, and most of it is in the winter and at night. Most of the claims of things caused by climate change has occurred in the past or like sea level rise have been occurring right along, or not happening at all like the polar bears becoming extinct.  

We have been systematically lied to for a long time. 

Chris Hanley
October 29, 2021 2:51 pm

… when you read, for example, that scientists have demonstrated that the severity of the past year’s hurricane season is due to human greenhouse gas emissions …

They are ‘begging the question’ rather:
“… when you read, for example, that scientists have demonstrated that the severity of the past year’s hurricane season is due to human greenhouse gas emissions a post-industrialization purported GAT increase of ~1C …”.
There is an alternative counterfactual: instead of overall warming, if the global climate had continued to cool after ~1880 no doubt there would have been an increase in extreme weather events but probably of a different kind.
It follows that the global climate in ~1880 was the best of all possible global climates 😉.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
Rud Istvan
October 29, 2021 2:58 pm

Human caused CO2 increase as the AGW (aka now climate change since the expected warming never showed up) is a speculation known as the ‘attribution’ or ‘fingerprint’ problem.

There are two macro ways to address the warmunist anthropogenic belief without getting into the data weeds.

First, there was a medieval warm period followed by an LIA. We know the former from Vikings in Greenland and the latter from Thames Ice Fairs. The counterargument that these examples were not global fails using more complicated other region and Southern Hemisphere paleoproxy data, but most warmunists do not even think of that possible counter. This general fact is why Mann was so eager to erase the MWP and LIA in the handle of his hockey stick.

Second, there is the SPM to AR4, wherein Figure 4 showed the rise in T from about 1920-1945 was equivalent to the rise from about 1975-2000, yet claimed the later was anthropogenic based on model forcings. Their logic was backwards. The rise in the two periods is equivalent (visually and statistically indistinguishable), but they said the former could not have been AGW; not enough Delta CO2. So the latter period could have been mostly natural also, the opposite of what IPCC AR4 claimed. I have posted this observation here twice before in separate comments with much more detail—visuals and references.

Doonman
October 29, 2021 2:59 pm

The 1982 observational study of global CO2 termite emissions is here: Science 05 Nov 1982: Vol. 218, Issue 4572, pp. 563-565 DOI: 10.1126/science.218.4572.563. Termites emit 10 times the amount of CO2 that humans do.

There are 8.7 million species living in the earths biosphere and all of them emit CO2. Spending all research dollars only on human emissions and claiming “settled science” is the epitome of hubris.

J Mac
October 29, 2021 3:02 pm

“Oh we got Trouble. Right here in River City! It starts with T and that rhymes with CC and that spells Climate Change! Yes we got Trouble!”

Time for a remake of the Music Man?
https://youtu.be/LI_Oe-jtgdI

Last edited 1 hour ago by J Mac
John Shewchuk
Reply to  J Mac
October 29, 2021 4:03 pm

I just so happens that I’m working on that.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by John Shewchuk
M Courtney
October 29, 2021 3:21 pm

The IPCC uses the same logic for attributing temperature rise to CO2 emissions too. They used to use the hockeystick (back in AR3) but that turned out to be junk science so they retreated to this argument:

A) We ran our models without including the effect of CO2 emissions and they didn’t match reality.
B) We ran our models with including the effect of CO2 emissions and they did match reality.
C) We can’t think of any other factors being involved so everything is explained by CO2.

The failings here aren’t just that the effect of CO2 is defined as being the gap between the models that don’t include CO2 effects and reality (a circular argument). That is a failing but not a critical one. It would still make the attribution sound for practical purposes.

The failing is that they are attributing the gap to CO2 because they cannot thin of anything else that may be involved. That’s a description of the IPCC’s lack of understanding and creativity.

Q1) Could there be another factor they haven’t included that would confound the attribution to CO2?
A1) Obviously, there could be.
Q2) Has there ever been climate temperature changes that weren’t related to the effects of CO2?
A2) Yes, The LIA, MWP, back in the Roman times and before… although if you go back far enough Ice Age effects that are not relevant interfere. Even so there must be other factors than CO2.
Q3) As Chaos Theory was developed by looking at the sky and sea, and a butterfly’s wing can cause a hurricane (sometimes) can we ever model all the factors?
A3) No, We cannot.

So the IPCC AR6 approach to attribution cannot work.
Even so, the IPCC chooses to quote this approach and not the hockeystick anymore.

David Dibbell
October 29, 2021 3:38 pm

Good post. Attribution is indeed a mess of absurd claims.

I am sharing a link to a 30-frame mp4 video I made recently. The 30 plots are for each day of the month of September, giving the 5-year centered mean of the mean of all daily Tmax values from the list of 1,218 USHCN stations (United States Historical Climatology Network). This is for the contiguous U.S. Not all stations report a value for all years. Missing values are ignored. The raw data is for 1895 to 2021, so the centered mean values are from 1897 to 2019.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/yjz222u5h2ir3zd/Sep1-30Tmax5yrMean.mp4?dl=0

The point is that the long-term raw data shows strikingly different trends and cycles for different days of the month. This implies a strong influence of timed effects, producing warming and cooling trends for some days or series of days, and not so much for others. Ocean tide patterns? Ocean circulation cycles? Atmospheric tide patterns? Solar cycles?Constructive and destructive interference as cycles of different periods interact? Who knows? But you would think climate investigators would want to know, so as to properly recognize natural variation and not rule it out by unsound modeling.

Credit to the author of the realclimatescience[.]com website for the concept. I analyzed the data and constructed the plots independently using R scripts from the files contained in NOAA’s ghcnd_hcn.tar.gz file downloaded 10-1-21.

Other months I have looked at show similar behavior.

Robert of Texas
October 29, 2021 3:48 pm

Excellent write up. Too bad most of the world seems incapable of understanding your points.

Peta of Newark
October 29, 2021 4:00 pm

The Climate is changing because Eisenhower told us it would.
(Huxley also)

We ignored him

When the monster did show its ugly head, in a hearing room with a sabotaged air-con system, The Good Men sat on their hands and said nothing

There’s now nothing can stop the bolted horse short of it fatally crippling itself, or via Biomass and enforced vegetarianism, crippling the planet

Ma Nature will stop the runaway horse but not for a while.
The Climate is changing, Climate does change – via the slow and inexorable process of Soil Erosion.
Soil Erosion causes Ice Ages

How?
When the Liebig Limiter of most plants on Earth comes into desperately short supply yet they continue struggling to grow, A Singularity is created.
viz An attempt is made to make something out of nothing – a division by zero if you like.
The plants die en-masse in a geologically short time frame.

That is the upset, that is the trigger, that is the non-linearity.
IOW The thing that all oscillators need. When the trigger is pulled, when the division by zero is attempted, it is THEN that tipping points tip and the Climate ‘flips’ into Ice Age.

But how do you tell anyone that deserts are cold places?
Or that a warming Troposphere is a cooling Earth.
Or that ‘temperature‘ is not ‘climate‘, energy is.
sigh

Our problem, The Problem is very real.
We have massively accelerated the naturally occuring process of Soil Erosion.
What we observe via dust storms, torrents of brown muddy water, huge palls of wild-fire smoke and of course rising CO2 levels are Ma Nature applying sticky plasters to the damage we are doing. Moderately effective so far. e.g. Global Greening

But even she will run out. Ma Nature will find herself running out of Elastoplast and thus: dividing by zero
Then, the runaway horse will have nowhere left to run. Calm will prevail.

If you call constant laminar flow 90+mph winds blowing over continent sized slabs of ice ‘calm’
But you wont be there will you
ho hum

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Patrick MJD
October 29, 2021 4:16 pm

I really would like to see some actual evidence that we are causing climate to change.

