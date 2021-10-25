Green Mafia

CCC's Net Zero Plans Rely On Dramatic Rise In Windy Days

OCTOBER 24, 2021

By Paul Homewood

The Committee on Climate Change have been caught cheating:

Modelling used to justify the “feasibility” of the net zero target assumed a dramatic fall in the number of days of calm weather, when many turbines stand still, according to new analysis.

Data obtained from the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the official advisory body, following a legal battle, shows that a series of assumptions underpinning its advice to ministers included a projection that in 2050 there would be just seven days on which wind turbines would produce less than 10 per cent of their potential electricity output. So far this year, there have already been 65 such days, and in 2016 there were as many as 78.

On Saturday night the disclosure prompted questions over the accuracy of the CCC’s claims in 2019 about the feasibility of meeting a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Ministers rely heavily on the CCC’s advice and modelling, and last week its chief executive, Chris Stark heralded Boris Johnson’s new Net Zero Strategy as “largely mirroring the CCC advice”.

It comes as an analysis by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) think tank warns that the “quality of the CCC’s advice is questionable”, particularly in relation to the 2050 target adopted by Theresa May in 2019.

“[The CCC] advised that this target was feasible but refused to disclose the calculations on which its costs figures were based, and it became clear that the scale of the challenge of net zero was not well understood when the target was passed into law,” states the report, which is published today. The IEA report also accuses the body of having expanded an initial remit as an independent advisory body delivering balanced advice, to becoming a “pressure group”.

Mr Stark used a newspaper interview on Friday to say that the Government should be urging people to “understand what they can do” about climate change, including “flying less, eating less meat”.

Back-up power could be required from more reliable sources

Craig Mackinlay, the leader of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservative MPs and a member of the public accounts committee, warned that if the committee had significantly overestimated the amount of power that turbines would generate, significantly more back-up power could be required from more reliable sources.

He said: “These predictions appear somewhat fanciful. The Climate Change Committee seem to be looking at the whole project through rose-tinted spectacles to try and minimalise the unpalatable costs of this whole enterprise.”

Analysis of CCC data obtained following a legal battle by the Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF), a climate sceptic think tank, found that the body’s assumptions as part of modelling included that the UK would experience just one day in 2050 on which wind turbines would operate at less than five per cent of the industry’s overall capacity. That compares with 20 days so far in 2021 – which has seen particularly low wind speeds – ten days in 2020, nine in 2019 and 21 in 2018.

Wind energy varies throughout the year

The CCC’s modelling, which drew on a study by Imperial College London, also included an assumption that, in 2050, there would be just seven days on which wind turbines produced less than 10 per cent of their overall capacity. That compares to 65 such days so far this year, 30 in 2020, 33 in 2019 and 56 in 2018, according to analysis by Net Zero Watch, a campaign of the GWPF.

A spokesman for the CCC declined to explain the disparity, saying: “Detailed assumptions on power generation were made in 2019 as part of an extensive body of modelling and analysis to inform our advice to government on net zero. We stand by these insights.

“This information, including the study undertaken by Imperial College London, is published in full on our website. We have no further comment to make.”

The CCC has previously said that the UK’s future energy supply should come from a “portfolio of technologies” including nuclear and hydrogen power, but insisted that the costs associated with the intermittent nature of wind “represent a small proportion of overall system costs.” Experts have also suggested that placing turbines in a wider variety of locations around the UK would increase the overall yield when the wind fails to blow in particular areas.

Victoria Hewson, a solicitor and the IEA’s head of regulatory affairs, said: “The scale and impact of the areas covered by the advice of the Climate Change Committee is vast… Far from being treated as an irreproachable source of truth, the CCC should be challenged and scrutinised more than any other regulator or advisory body.”

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/10/23/net-zero-target-relies-rise-windy-days/

Whether the CCC assumptions are realistic or not, the simple truth is that British weather is not the same year in year out. You only need one year, or for that matter one month, of low wind speeds, and the electricity grid is broken if you have not got back up in place.

It is highly irresponsible of the CCC to have not allowed for this in their planning – in other words planning for the worst case. As such they have grossly misled the government and Parliament.

I can only assume they have done so in the knowledge that their Net Zero Plan would have lost all credibility otherwise.

pochas94
October 25, 2021 6:24 am

Well, maybe it will get more windy. If not those windmills will just sit there soaking up money.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  pochas94
October 25, 2021 6:41 am

Yep, the only purpose of wind & solar farms is to transfer wealth from the have- nots to the politically connected haves through the medium of corrupt government.

Olen
October 25, 2021 6:27 am

Before the automobile a safe prediction would be the horse would be hitched to the buggy before going for the ride. And usually an invention was proven to be useful before mass production for sales.

Where electricity is concerned it is best to not rely on the weather or to predict too far into the future even if big money is at stake. And bribes.

Tom Halla
October 25, 2021 6:29 am

Well, as climate change ideology assumes we can change the weather at will, why not more wind?

M Courtney
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 25, 2021 7:04 am

Because the predictions are for greatest warming at the poles, reduced temperature gradients and thus less winds.

H.R.
October 25, 2021 6:32 am

“The CCC’s modelling, which drew on a study by Imperial College London, also included an assumption that, in 2050, there would be just seven days on which wind turbines produced less than 10 per cent of their overall capacity. That compares to 65 such days so far this year, 30 in 2020, 33 in 2019 and 56 in 2018, according to analysis by Net Zero Watch, a campaign of the GWPF.”


Close enough for government work. Don’t be surprised when you get a circus after you’ve hired a bunch of clowns.



Mr Stark used a newspaper interview on Friday to say that the Government should be urging people to “understand what they can do” about climate change, including “flying less, eating less meat”.


What’s up with this “eating less meat” thing? Cattle are way more efficient at converting vegetation to meat than all that processing that goes into making fake meat from what… lawn clippings and wood chips? I don’t know what goes into that fake meat and I hope never to find out.

If the whole world switched to eating veggie burgers starting tomorrow, I sincerely doubt that it would change climate by one iota.

Ted
October 25, 2021 6:42 am

“It is highly irresponsible of the CCC to have not allowed for this in their planning – in other words planning for the worst case.”

The went far beyond not planning for the worst case, they assumed the best case scenario. Even the known typical was ignored. As such, the entirety of the CCC recommendations should be ignored until they recalculate with all assumptions proven to be reasonable.

TonyN
October 25, 2021 6:49 am

Who are these CCC people? We want names!

M Courtney
Reply to  TonyN
October 25, 2021 7:05 am

It’ll be John Selwyn Gummer and Tim Yeo at the back of this again.
The Conservative Party, of course.

David Wojick
October 25, 2021 7:06 am

Note that 10% is still worthless. If we need 100,000 MW shouod we build 1,000,000,000 MWof wind? Wind requires 30+ mph of wind to produce full power, which almost never happens, so this is not like a real generator.

We never see an actual design because it would be chokingly expensive and still not work. All hand waving.

George V
October 25, 2021 7:08 am

Perhaps the theory is that CO2 and other greenhouse gases like methane have broken the wind. Once we stop expelling these gases, wind will not be broken and will blow more.

Anti_griff
October 25, 2021 7:10 am

Climate Change will provide the wind – it is the gift that keeps on giving…CC will save the CCC….you will see.

Tom Abbott
October 25, 2021 7:18 am

From the article: “Far from being treated as an irreproachable source of truth, the CCC should be challenged and scrutinised more than any other regulator or advisory body.””

The same goes for the UN IPCC. They are not irreproachable sources of truth, either.

