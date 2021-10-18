Climate Lawsuits EPA

Biden EPA sued for illegally stacking science advisory panels

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
35 Comments

Reposted from Junk Science

Steve Milloy,

Young v. EPA is a hugely important lawsuit. The law requires that EPA seek scientific advice from an independent and balanced panel of qualified scientists as part of its policy-making process. The Biden EPA has turned the law on its head by first deciding what its policy is and then stacking the panel with its cronies.

These EPA cronies are academic researchers who have been awarded tens of millions of dollars’ worth of EPA grants. This will not be independent and balanced scientific review; rather it will be the rubberstamping of EPA’s predetermined policy in contravention of congressional intent. Dr. Stan Young and other applicants were rejected by EPA from panel membership not because they are unqualified, but because they have points of view that might jeopardize EPA’s pre-determined policy plans.

The EPA policies at stake rely on of the agency’s most potent regulatory powers and will have major economic and social ramifications for America. The notion that these policies will not get the independent and balanced review Congress intended for them to have is simply outrageous. A copy of the complaint is here.

35 Comments
Scissor
October 18, 2021 10:02 am

If you can’t stack it with cronies, who can you stack it with?

Anon
Reply to  Scissor
October 18, 2021 10:29 am

How about this:

Now calling the case of Young v. EPA, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan presiding…”

Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
October 18, 2021 11:20 am

What ever effluent they stacked it with, they certainly piled it high

commieBob
Reply to  Scissor
October 18, 2021 11:31 am

That’s the problem. You need subject matter experts. Where are those experts? Why they’re in the very groups who have an interest in subverting the regulations to their own benefit.

If you’re a civil servant regulating an industry and you want a better job, where could you go. You probably have to go to the very organizations you are regulating. Better make some friends. Better not make enemies.

Regulatory capture is a big big problem and its hard to deal with.

MarkW
October 18, 2021 10:09 am

No doubt the usual trolls will soon pipe in to declare that only those who agree with the consensus are real climate scientists.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  MarkW
October 18, 2021 10:11 am

While the best climate scientists aren’t climate scientists 😀

HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
October 18, 2021 10:13 am

No such thing as a ‘climate scientist’. No one person could possibly master all the scientific skills required to become such.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  HotScot
October 18, 2021 10:24 am

Take M.Mann, not a even scientist but in a lifelong climacterium 😀

Disputin
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 18, 2021 11:14 am

Take M.Mann…

please!

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  MarkW
October 18, 2021 12:08 pm

Actually, it seems to me that the “usual trolls” are keeping a lower profile the last few days than is normal for them. Maybe the recent articles aren’t ‘over the target.’

stewartpid
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
October 18, 2021 1:35 pm

Hopefully the mods gave Griff a time out or better still the covid got him 🙂

J Mac
October 18, 2021 10:19 am

I wish them the greatest success in their lawsuit! Biden’s advisory panel stacking is socialist democrat cronyism at its worst.

Last edited 3 hours ago by J Mac
Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 10:20 am

I remember the history on this topic. The Trump Administration barred EPA contractors from advisory boards, citing the clear conflict of interest.
Evidently Biden (and I am using that as a synecdoche for whoever is actually running this clown show) wants nothing but vendidos on the boards, people already on the payroll who will act to protect their self interest in endorsing those passing out grants.

Tom Foley
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 11:20 am

Wasn’t barring EPA contractors just stacking the board the other way? Making sure that anyone sympathetic to the EPA’s policies was excluded and the board consisted of people critical of or feeling overlooked by the EPA?

Tom Halla
Reply to  Tom Foley
October 18, 2021 11:29 am

Unless you believe no one but EPA contractors support the positions favored by senior EPA management. Surely there must be some academics backing the “science” claimed who are not on the grant payroll?

Andy Pattullo
Reply to  Tom Foley
October 18, 2021 1:02 pm

No. It was preventing those appointed from having financial conflicts of interest that would affect their judgment. There is no excuse for breaching that standard other than to push an agenda not supported by objective science. There is no escaping the disasters to come if Biden and the environmental activists have their way and get policy written that was predetermined by policy makers who don’t understand the actual science but have lots of power and money to accrue through the policies they create.

Ron Long
October 18, 2021 10:20 am

This process of “first deciding what it’s policy is and then stacking the panel with its cronies.” is an increasingly common variation of the “Texas Sharpshooter Syndrome”, which is shooting many times at the side of a barn, then painting the target around the best concentration of bullet holes. The new angle is paying these “cronies” large fees for their “contribution”, at taxpayer expense, of course. Shirley there are rules against this misuse of taxpayer funds? Please don’t actually injure any barns out of curiosity. Thank you.

GeoGeek
Reply to  Ron Long
October 18, 2021 12:35 pm

Yes, you are correct. And don’t call me Shirley.

Rud Istvan
October 18, 2021 10:21 am

The problem is the venue—DC district court. I am not optimistic even tho the suit has obvious merit.

old engineer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 18, 2021 10:46 am

Rud-

You are right. In my brief brush with the DC district court almost twenty years ago, I found that the DC court had a long history of siding with the EPA.

Pat Frank
October 18, 2021 10:23 am

Stanley Young is the guy who showed that PM2.5 levels have zero correlation with acute mortality. See his Figure 5 for PM2.5 data relating to the San Francisco Bay air basin.

Air quality and acute deaths in California, 2000-2012

Abstract: Many studies have shown an association between air quality and acute deaths, and such associations are widely interpreted as causal. Several factors call causation and even association into question, for example multiple testing and multiple modeling, publication bias and confirmation bias. Many published studies are difficult or impossible to reproduce because of lack of access to confidential data sources. Here we make publicly available a dataset containing daily air quality levels, PM2.5 and ozone, daily temperature levels, minimum and maximum and daily maximum relative humidity levels for the eight most populous California air basins, thirteen years, >2M deaths, over 37,000 exposure days. The data are analyzed using standard time series analysis, and a sensitivity analysis is computed varying model parameters, locations and years. Our analysis finds little evidence for association between air quality and acute deaths. These results are consistent with those for the widely cited NMMAPS dataset when the latter are restricted to California. The daily death variability was mostly explained by time of year or weather variables; Neither PM2.5 nor ozone added appreciably to the prediction of daily deaths. These results call into question the widespread belief that association between air quality and acute deaths is causal/near-universal.

2017 PM2.5 and O3 Deaths Fig 5 Young.png
michael hart
Reply to  Pat Frank
October 18, 2021 12:58 pm

I’m not sure which is worse: Acute death, or chronic death.

HotScot
Reply to  michael hart
October 18, 2021 1:58 pm

Is terminal mortality something like terminal velocity?

Pat Frank
Reply to  michael hart
October 18, 2021 2:03 pm

An amusing conundrum. Acute indicates rapid death after exposure. Lags investigated were 0-6 days.

dh-mtl
October 18, 2021 10:30 am

Stacking science advisory panels!

Another (small) nail in the coffin of science.

Steve Case
October 18, 2021 10:31 am

Is this limited to “Climate Scientists” or can others be considered? You know, Ph.Ds from physics chemistry engineering, biology, mathematics, statistics and maybe even a few from the arts and of the aforementioned from regulated industries.

Stacking the deck, stacking the courts, and stuffing the ballot box is the Democrat way to power. At least that’s what the “Duck Test” says.

2hotel9
October 18, 2021 10:39 am

Glad I went through the comments. This lawsuit may be aimed specifically at O’Biden Admin but this is nothing new. Federal and state level “regulatory agencies” have been doing this for decades. While glad this has gotten in front of a judge I don’t see it changing anything. Unless that judge is going to order US Marshalls to start kicking in doors and making arrests they will all continue on with their unconstitutional crap.

Curious George
October 18, 2021 10:51 am

It is not just the EPA. The Wall Street Journal had this little gem on Friday: “Members of the FDA advisory board supported Moderna’s booster dose even though the evidence for it was from a small study and had mixed results.”

The board voted 19:0 on the evidence. This method is also being used very successfully by the IPCC. It is a demonstration of how the modern “science” works.

Pat Frank
Reply to  Curious George
October 18, 2021 2:06 pm

There isn’t a notable crisis in the US today that is not manufactured.

ResourceGuy
October 18, 2021 11:05 am

Which is the equivalent to stacking the deck at NLRB for unions. Not sure which as was guide for the other but they both amount to Obama’s third term.

Danley Wolfe
October 18, 2021 11:24 am

The entire climate change movement is based on the same chimera mind fabrication. Tally up all of the persons and the money they have made by lining up with their palms up … the amount of money involved in top ten national GDP size, not to speak of positions, salaries, grants, publications, … and don’t anyone question or criticize … ha ! “Criticism” is the backbone of the scientific method.

Peta of Newark
October 18, 2021 12:44 pm

See where The Science gets us…
Headline from the UK Express:Putin U-turns on promise: Russia checkmates EU and sends gas prices soaring”
Link of that story to FT

simultaneously suicidal and criminal, the whole damn lot of them.

Fred Haynie
October 18, 2021 12:51 pm

This lawsuit might have a greater effect if other well qualified but rejected applicants joined in a class action. How many are there out there?

Duane
October 18, 2021 1:03 pm

It’s good to challenge this, but recognizing that this can take years to work through the courts, up to and including SCOTUS. It is pretty difficult if not impossible to reverse administration actions for long. The real solution is a change in administration.

Greeboz6
October 18, 2021 1:57 pm

When they declaired CO2 to be a pollutant, when it is crucial to all life on earth, you should have realized it had become a creature of enemy propagandists who are using it as a boogiema for their Anthropromorphic Global Warming scam for giving government full control of all energy and production. Essentially giving them all control over all aspects of your life. They would decide which production was required, how much and where. That would decide what you could purchase, where you could work and live, what energy you could use in your vehicle and home.

