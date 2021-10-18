Climate News

New court filings illuminate academia’s deep role in climate industry

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
24 Comments

Guest Post by Chris Horner

You may have noticed the media cycle has subtly begun for next week’s House Oversight Committee climate change show-trial, as energy crises unfold worldwide and President Biden prepares to take 13 Cabinet members and no grants of legislative authority from Congress supporting his “climate” agenda to the annual “Conference of the Parties” in Glasgow (where, like President Obama before him, he will claim that while legislative authority would be nice, in its absence he will do what he wants anyway — not, in fact, how these things are supposed to work).

With that backdrop, see the attached opening trial brief and declarations of Lindzen, Happer, Horner and Walter which were filed on Friday in open records litigation in Los Angeles. The subject of the records at issue is the role of academia (specifically, plaintiffs’ tort bar consultants among UCLA Law faculty) in the climate litigation industry, and what they boast of to at least one major donor behind these efforts. You may recall one such email by UCLA Law faculty describing the AGs, activists, “prospective funders” and faculty gathering at the “secret meeting at Harvard” was “about going after climate denialism—along with a bunch of state and local prosecutors nationwide”. 

As context to the Regents’ behavior in this matter, the trial brief and declarations detail the climate industry’s Enron origins, and the role of academics supporting the plaintiffs’ effort (also noted is the spate of briefings of federal judges by the plaintiffs’ side, initiated after Judge Alsup dismissed litigation against oil companies in the Northern District of California, which briefings also trace back to UCLA faculty).

In another footnote, early in the attached Horner Declaration, you’ll find timely reference to a 1999 email warning of the consequences of seeking to rig the economics of the energy industry in the name of “global warming” (later, climate change). Cue the past few weeks’ headlines from around the world manifesting just those consequences:

Maybe Enron can dodge the macro problem and have our micro benefits, but then again I have to think that a politicized international energy market for any reason will create as much or more downside than upside. (April 1, 1999 memo to Lay)

It is difficult to escape the conclusion that, as cynical as they were about it, Enron Knew.…a couple very important things*. Despite being the company that had bet the most on greenhouse warming and most wanted the alarmism to take root, Enron also knew the systemic economic risks from pushing the climate agenda. But, in the pursuit to “make [itself] rich,” plowed ahead. Others followed in Enron’s footsteps, with far too much success, and we all are now facing the consequences.

* PS See here for the other key point Enron knew, something that puts the lie to the very foundation underpinning the ongoing climate litigation tsunami — Enron knew and bitterly debated the uncertainties of the theory underpinning the climate agenda.

The excerpts from and links to emails and memos debunk the claims that, as one piece put it, “The Utilities Knew, Exxon Knew, Shell Knew, They All Knew” of catastrophic man-made global warming in the 1970s, or 1980s…showing there was instead intense and often bitter internal fighting over the risks of designing business plans around the theory when it was so laden with uncertainty. That was in the late 1990s.

10-15-21-Opening-Trial-Brief-Petitioner
Jt-Evidentiary Record

paul courtney
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:01 pm

Phillips. Really?
Link unnecessary.

12
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:03 pm

The Guardian and Greenpeace. Really?

12
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  RicDre
October 18, 2021 12:44 pm

You don’t know how proud he is that he didn’t use CNN .

3
Reply
cerescokid
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:05 pm

Old, old old news. Try something original, like someone being paid by Big Oil. Oh, wait. You lose points when this high school mentality takes over.

5
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:12 pm

Ha ha ha

Greenpeace

Very funny

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
7
Reply
Lrp
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:47 pm

how is casting doubt on climate science any worse than casting doubt on climate sceptics?

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 12:56 pm

Greenpeace said it had approached a total of seven prominent figures in the US and UK climate denial movement. The other five declined, either citing time pressures and area of expertise, or just did not respond.”

No mention of these five by name in this hit piece because they would remain entirely credible.

Not that Happer did anything wrong whatsoever. His belief is that CO2 isn’t harmful and offered to write a paper stating that. What the article didn’t point out is that any paper written by Happer wouldn’t be conventionally peer reviewed because he is cancelled by journals.

The fact that peer review itself is in trouble because of the innumerable AI documents submitted and passed is reason enough for Happer to suggest honest scientists were selected to review any document he produced.

No mention of any of that by dishonest journalists playing to the gallery. Nor from you for that matter.

And I’ll call it uncritical analysis rather than deceit, by people like you, is familiar to regulars here.

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  HotScot
October 18, 2021 1:21 pm

They call themselves Greenpeace while demonising the essential gas for their “green ” as pollutant.
You can’t become more Judas than that,
except when your organisation was created during the ice age scare scam and noone is willing to remember the scam.

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
Reply to  John Phillips
October 18, 2021 1:14 pm

Your link is the evidence of Greenpeace as a deceptive, manipulative and abhorrent organization. Will Happer is a gentleman of unquestioned knowledge and ethics. Should he choose to expose the benefits of rising CO2 to the people who are daily blasted with the climate propaganda generated by the climate mafia, he is then doing humanity a great service. As one of the worlds most expert scientists in radiation physics, his views on the very limited role of CO2 in climate warming should be studied in detail, rather than swept under the rug by the fools who think undermining societies energy underpinnings is good policy. If all you have is Greenpeace malfeasance as criticism, then I can assume you lack any scientific evidence to counter Dr. Happer’s views. There may be a job for you somewhere slinging mud for a living but I suspect you would be overpaid.

2
Reply
J Mac
October 18, 2021 11:41 am

Interlocking rings of socialist fraud, conspiring to control energy markets and punish oil, gas, and coal companies….. Is anyone surprised?

5
Reply
Vuk
October 18, 2021 11:48 am

CNBC presenter Hadley Gamble interviews President Putin about Russian ‘gas war’ on the West Europe.
https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2021/10/18/4483274298050038340/640x360_MP4_4483274298050038340.mp4

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Vuk
October 18, 2021 12:23 pm

Wasn’t that the one where she was accused of wearing some sort of makeup on her legs in order to distract Putin?

1
Reply
Ruleo
Reply to  Richard Page
October 18, 2021 12:41 pm

Did you really just reply and ask that? The video link is, um, right there…

0
Reply
bonbon
October 18, 2021 11:54 am

The Ranch at the Crooked E, Enron of Houston Texas, did not just disappear, it changed to the Ranch at the Crooked EU.
Russia precisely identified the cause of the crazy energy prices as an EU program for Spot Prices, not long term contracts. exactly Enron‘s scam. So, while Arthur Anderson, the Enron accounting outfit was disbanded for fraud, they simply moved to Price Waterhouse Cooper PWC – and continued the exact same scam. The horse galloped from the Houston Ranch to Brussels Stables!
And I was wondering why so many horse stables operate nearby!

2
Reply
fretslider
October 18, 2021 12:16 pm

Tonight Phil Jones is being reborn in the BBCs The Trick

Yes, the narrative is he was right all along

Even though he wasn’t

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  fretslider
October 18, 2021 12:40 pm

Ooops, the Google Robot needs a flash update !!!!

Search for The Trick and the Bot delivers :

Trick is a 2019 American slasher film directed by Patrick Lussier and starring Jamie Kennedy and Omar Epps

A complaint at Alphabet is in order!

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  bonbon
October 18, 2021 1:54 pm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0010s10

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  fretslider
October 18, 2021 12:44 pm

Well I have a relatively strong stomach – I managed about 6 minutes before having to switch over. Portraying Phil Jones as a broken victim of an evil hacking conspiracy – “the human cost of getting to the truth of the climategate scandal.” It was cloying, saccharine pap designed to extort an emotional reaction for the ‘poor, hard-done by but honest scientist’ (yup – we’re supposed to think he’s some honest guy just doing his job getting picked on by nasty deniers). Made me want to puke.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Richard Page
2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Richard Page
October 18, 2021 2:02 pm

A bit of the trailer was more than I could stand

0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  fretslider
October 18, 2021 1:11 pm

Who’s playing mickey mann? As he’s so fond of “bad actors”, I kinda hope he is being portrayed by Keanu Reeves giving it the full John Wick.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
October 18, 2021 1:23 pm

Not even in it. I’m waiting for Mickey Mann to sue the BBC for either not having him in it or for mentioning the ‘hockey stick graph’ in relation to Phil Jones instead of him!

1
Reply
Mark Shulgasser
October 18, 2021 12:42 pm

I’m no economist but I wonder if the world’s bankers have not decided that the world’s financial markets are so attenuated by borrowing and derivatives that only a massive program of new spending can keep them going, and this is the reason for the creation of the ‘climate crisis’. Only this vast new spending campaign can (they believe) avert complete collapse. Can anyone here evaluate this proposition? Thanks.

0
Reply
James F. Evans
October 18, 2021 1:09 pm

Follow the money… and academic propensity for communism.

0
Reply
