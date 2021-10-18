Wildfires

No, CNN, Wildfires Will Not Be Destroying Times Square, New York City

Guest Blogger
Reposted from Climate Realism

By James Taylor 

New York City, United States – November 2, 2017: Crowds gather in Times Square at day time. Tourist intersection of neon art and commerce and is an iconic place of New York City.

CNN published an article yesterday titled, “This website helps you imagine what extreme climate change will do to your home.” According to CNN, a new website delivers “a surprisingly realistic sense of what it could look like” if your home address is struck by the ravages of climate change. To illustrate its point, CNN provided an Artificial Intelligence-manipulated photo of New York City’s Times Square engulfed in wildfire smoke.

Newsflash – wildfires have not engulfed New York City any time since SUVs were invented, nor will wildfires ever engulf New York City. Even if wildfires ever do engulf some area within hundreds of miles of New York City, the wildfires would almost certainly have been started by arsonists than climate change.

If we are going to talk about global warming and any alleged consequences, we have to look at global data. Although this past year has seen more wildfires than usual in California, with climate activists and their media sock puppets blaming global warming, NASA satellite instruments have been measuring the amount of land burned globally by wildfires since the 1990s. According to NASA, lands burned by wildfires have decreased by 24 percent since the satellite measurements first began.

Wildfires have always occurred on this planet and always will. When wildfires substantially decline as temperatures modestly warm – in conjunction with more precipitation and a greening of the Earth with more vegetation – it is counterfactual and dishonest to point to the fewer wildfires that still occur and claim that global warming is causing those that still occur.

No, CNN, wildfires are not destroying New York City, nor will they ever do so.James TaylorJames Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 6:06 am

CNN is doubling down on stupid, as usual.

1
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 6:22 am

We got to re-quantify stupid, it is way past double or even triple.

0
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 18, 2021 6:28 am

Not stupid. Malign dishonesty

0
Reply
John Graves
October 18, 2021 6:07 am

‘Walk toward the fire.’
Embrace the discord. Refute fear with facts.
Continue until only facts remain.
Repeat.
This are the fascinating truths of WUWT.
Viva la revolution!
Stop the maniacal religion of climate guilt.

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 18, 2021 6:09 am

It got down to 54 degrees F this morning in central Florida.

1
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
October 18, 2021 6:11 am

No, CNN, wildfires are not destroying New York City, nor will they ever do so

One can dream, can’t one?

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
October 18, 2021 6:26 am

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Fire_of_New_York_(1776)

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
October 18, 2021 6:34 am

Probably not. While it’s mildly amusing to think of Times Square and Wall st. going up in flames with ecoinvestors rushing round, tearing their hair out and screaming about their money going up in smoke, the downside would be pretty bad.

0
Reply
Alba
October 18, 2021 6:26 am

And now, if you are able to watch UK TV programmes you can look forward to all your favourite soaps co-operating during COP26 to push the climate change agenda.

0
Reply
2hotel9
October 18, 2021 6:30 am

Many years ago I sat in an airport and was forced to watch cnn. It was pure propaganda then and has only gotten worse. When lies are all you have screeching them at the top of your lungs is your only choice.

0
Reply
