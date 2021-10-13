Sky News Doomsday Climate Report Flooded with Misleading Sea Rise Claims–Guido

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 12, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Congratulations to Guido, who beat me to it!

Doom-mongering journalists at Sky News are reporting unsubstantiated graphic claims that London is on course to be flooded, illustrated with an image of Buckingham Palace in 3 metres of water. The only thing that is flooded is the report – flooded with misleading climate claims. Using graphics from hyperbolic campaign group, Climate Central, Sky News implies that famous world sites including Buckingham Palace, the Burj Khalifa and the Lincoln Memorial will be completely flooded by water due to fast rising sea levels if the UK fails to halve annual emissions by 2030. Hardly water tight journalism…

Full story here.

Where are Facebook’s fake factcheckers like Zeke Hausfather now?

