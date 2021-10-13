Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Sky News Doomsday Climate Report Flooded with Misleading Sea Rise Claims–Guido

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 12, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Congratulations to Guido, who beat me to it!

image

Doom-mongering journalists at Sky News are reporting unsubstantiated graphic claims that London is on course to be flooded, illustrated with an image of Buckingham Palace in 3 metres of water. The only thing that is flooded is the report – flooded with misleading climate claims. Using graphics from hyperbolic campaign group, Climate Central, Sky News implies that famous world sites including Buckingham Palace, the Burj Khalifa and the Lincoln Memorial will be completely flooded by water due to fast rising sea levels if the UK fails to halve annual emissions by 2030. Hardly water tight journalism…

Full story here.

Where are Facebook’s fake factcheckers like Zeke Hausfather now?

Tom Halla
October 13, 2021 6:07 am

Ah yes. When is Facebook and its sock puppet “fact checkers” going to label this bit of panic porn?
Mark Zuckerberg is investing in a genetic engineering program, so pigs really will be able to fly.

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 13, 2021 6:27 am

Facebook is not paying factcheckers to check facts that will destroy the tools billionaires have created to justify globalism.
Commie fact checks are as Commie science.
They serve a specific Mafia where poor liars are being paid by rich liars to protect their lies.

And even if Zuckerberg tried he would instantly get the trump treatment and his Epstein Island sex tapes would be leaked .

Duane
October 13, 2021 6:08 am

I saw the graphic on CNN this morning … just shook my head.

This crap will never end until the warmunists move on to some other excuse for their socialist revolution that the People don’t want and never will want. People want control over our own lives, and private property. It’s who we are as humans.

Barry Moore
Reply to  Duane
October 13, 2021 6:42 am

All this stuff was supposed to be flooded out like 30 years ago.

Scissor
Reply to  Barry Moore
October 13, 2021 7:05 am

Shouldn’t have mattered as Ehrlich said about 90% of population would die off by 1990.

Otto Didact
Reply to  Duane
October 13, 2021 7:54 am

“This crap will never end until the warmunists move on to some other excuse for their socialist revolution”

They are knowingly or unknowingly using Ingroup-Outgroup morality to create a world government. They need essentially everyone to have a common enemy, be it climate change, space aliens, pandemics, or whatever they think is doable.

My personal favorite would be a very large asteroid that will hit the Earth in ten years and wipe out all life. You would have world government in two months.

drh
October 13, 2021 6:10 am

When truth is not alarming, create unnecessary and frightening false alarm. About every leftist lives by this mantra.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  drh
October 13, 2021 6:20 am

Yes, it is a favored tactic.

History shows that LBJ used a fake bullet and told Sen. Fulbright that it was from an American ship fired on in the Gulf of Tonkin in order to get Congressional support for war.

bonbon
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 6:42 am

Exactly the extreme danger of US carriers and nuclear subs prowling the South China Sea. One such sub hit a submerged object with 11 injured last week – another Tonkin? Anyone remember the Kursk collision on 08/2000 in the Barents? Could have started WWIII, nuclear.
There would be no one to left to write the history….

Scissor
Reply to  bonbon
October 13, 2021 7:52 am

Or rewrite history.

Krishna Gans
October 13, 2021 6:13 am

The German weekly news magazine “Der Spiegel” on 8/10/1986

comment image

Dome of Cologne under water
Nothing changed…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Alba
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 13, 2021 6:35 am

When did they predict it would happen?
PS. Cologne Cathedral doesn’t have a dome. Maybe you meant Dom – German for cathedral.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Alba
October 13, 2021 7:21 am

Thought Dom = Dome in Engl. 😀 But yes I mean Dom

bonbon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 13, 2021 6:36 am

Of course Spiegel failed to mention this would also be under water in Köln :

The lurch to the Climate Church follows no God, except Gaia.

moschee-imago0080799564-1200.horizontal.jpg
Scissor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 13, 2021 7:54 am

If I were in charge, first thing I would do is put someone with a pressure washer to work.

ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 6:14 am

How would we ever know when a prankster reporter went over the line with wild claims on climate change citing research? I mean where would we start in the current psych ward of claims and projections?

garboard
October 13, 2021 6:31 am

sea level continues to rise at about 1 inch per decade as it has for 100 years according to tide gauges . what’s so complicated about that ?

Barry Moore
Reply to  garboard
October 13, 2021 6:45 am

It’s just inconvenient. When you realize that the sea level has been rising since the end of the last glaciation – It’s hard to accept that the doom claims of cities under a mile of water in your lifetime are fake. But I trust “the science” so those claims must be true.

John K. Sutherland
October 13, 2021 6:32 am

Fakebooks, farce-checkers?

Vincent
October 13, 2021 6:36 am

Surely this is just humorous sarcasm. Isn’t Sky News skeptical about AGW?

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/so-much-for-all-those-global-warming-predictions/video/852044dd102aab2d0613b77ff2c24088

Charlie
Reply to  Vincent
October 13, 2021 6:45 am

Sky News Australia – very much skeptical.

Sky News United Kingdom – Notorious climate liars.

Alba
October 13, 2021 6:37 am

The BBC is now forecasting hail showers in Glasgow on October 26th.

Barry Moore
Reply to  Alba
October 13, 2021 6:46 am

Thats racist

fretslider
Reply to  Barry Moore
October 13, 2021 6:57 am

Yes hail stones are white and they hit people.

Climate believer
Reply to  Alba
October 13, 2021 7:07 am

Proof, if any were needed, of unprecedented climate change.

fretslider
October 13, 2021 6:49 am

Sky News (UK) really seems to be trying to outdo its competitors in the alarmism stakes. Take this laughable article…

UK summer temperatures may hit 40C even if global warming is limited to 1.5C, scientists warn
The Royal Meteorological Society says such highs could become the new normal regardless of whether global temperatures are limited to a 1.5C (2.7F) rise above pre-industrial levels.

Wild weather has been a feature of this UK summer thus far, with scorching sunshine, pouring rain and powerful thunderstorms all making an appearance – and it comes after what was a record-setting year in 2020.”

UK summer temperatures may hit 40C even if global warming is limited to 1.5C, scientists warn | Climate News | Sky News

The truth about 2021 is it has been far cooler than 2020, it has been far wetter than 2020 and as for the scorching sunshine, that was the usual three hot days and a thunderstorm in July.

It hasn’t been wild, its been immensely disappointing – especially to the green fraternity, whose desire for a calamity has gone unrequited by that btch, nature.

UK summer temperatures may hit 40C even if global warming is limited to 1.5C, scientists warn | Climate News | Sky News

The reporting has nothing to do with real data or observable facts, it has to keep the narrative going.

And for a full on indoctrination session

“Sky News has launched the first daily prime time news show dedicated to climate change.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
rah
October 13, 2021 6:51 am

Just recycling the SOS!

03 Feb 1934 – “WORLD HEATING UP.” – Trove (nla.gov.au)

,,,,,,,,,,,; . All central London and : most of the
suburbs along the Thames Valley would,
be under: water. ……………..

Anti-griff
October 13, 2021 6:54 am

Zuck is becoming a younger George Soros….he spent $500 million to pervert the election process …pure evil.

richard
October 13, 2021 7:27 am

No steadily increasing closures of the Thames Barrier – https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-thames-barrier

and London is sinking
London’s sinking problem is largely a vestige of the last ice age”

Last edited 29 minutes ago by richard
ResourceGuy
October 13, 2021 7:27 am

The main message that globalists are trying to avoid is that they can’t be trusted with energy security or economic conditions and family wellbeing.

observa
October 13, 2021 7:27 am

Nothing new as Oz media is full of climate crisis hyperbole at the moment with COP26 in the offing. The lefty propaganda machine is in full swing. Still the usual suspects will have to face the reality of another failed jet in knees-up after all their hype-
China plans to build new coal-fired plants after blackouts last week (msn.com)
They’ll have to work hard to spin that in their final communique drivel particularly if winter breaks early and hard in the Northern Hemisphere.

2hotel9
October 13, 2021 7:47 am

When lies are all you have you screech them as loud as you can.

