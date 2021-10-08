Climate Politics Opinion

Are the Aussie Nationals Close to Caving on Net Zero?

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Are Australia’s rural based Nationals, junior partners in Australia’s ruling coalition, about to switch to supporting unaffordable carbon taxes and higher fuel and energy prices?

Scott Morrison tries to defuse the climate change land mine

Jacob Greber
Senior correspondent
Oct 9, 2021 – 5.00am

It’s crunch time for Scott Morrison on climate.

The next 10 days or so will determine whether the Prime Minister can put Australia on a globally acceptable carbon reduction trajectory.

If he pulls it off, he’ll hope it defuses a politically lethal Claymore mine aimed directly at his inner-city Liberal colleagues and turns its blast field at Anthony Albanese, who is still to detail Labor’s climate ambition and policy pathway.

He needs to do it in a way that lets the National Party hold key seats in Queensland against hard-bitten, climate-action deniers and potential balance-of-power players such as Clive Palmer, Craig Kelly and Pauline Hanson.

Without a rough consensus from the National Party, Morrison’s and Barnaby Joyce’s stint on ministerial leather will be on borrowed time. The Prime Minister will be at risk of joining the list of leaders from both sides who have fallen under the climate-change, political threshing machine.

Nationals MPs are set to meet on Monday to determine how they manage the process of deciding whether to endorse an elevated 2030 emissions reduction plan and net zero by 2050. They have made clear they want Morrison to pay for their support with policies and spending they can take to their constituency.

And that wasn’t even the most egregious attempt to upset Morrison’s apple cart by the National Party’s hardliners. Resources Minister Keith Pitt left many of this senior Liberal colleagues speechless and then apoplectic with his demand the federal government create a $250 billion loan facility to support the resources sector.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/policy/energy-and-climate/scott-morrison-tries-to-defuse-the-climate-change-land-mine-20211007-p58y3b

Why has this all suddenly come to a head?

One possibility is Australia has recently come under intense pressure to hand lots of climate cash to Pacific Islanders, the alleged frontline victims of the global warming crisis. If the Nationals cave, an easily overlooked line item on the agreement will likely be handing over billions of dollars to pacific islanders, to try to win votes from Australia’s faux green inner city elites and plaudits on the international stage, with no genuine benefit to Australian taxpayers whatsoever.

How Australia got blindsided in the great Pacific climate coup

By Nick O'Malley
Updated October 9, 2021 — 9.07am

As the Glasgow climate talks loomed closer this week Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama addressed an international forum hosted by the former US vice president Al Gore, with slightly more than customary bluntness.

A little greyer and a touch softer than when he led a coup to take power for his first term in 2006, there was still a whiff of the hard man about him.

Pacific leaders, he said, were tired of commending the resilience of their people in confronting a warming world and the rising seas.

They would no longer accept the role of “canary in the world’s coal mines”, they would not be the world’s “helpless songbirds”.

And then as current chair of the Pacific Islands Forum he listed priorities.

“Fiji and the Pacific’s demands are clear,” he said. “The developed world must deliver on the $100 billion dollars promised in climate finance.” He mentioned Australia and New Zealand specifically.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/how-australia-got-blindsided-in-the-great-pacific-climate-coup-20211008-p58y9d.html

Even local Fiji media say government corruption is soaring, so if the Islanders do get their COP26 cash, I’m guessing most of the money won’t make it to genuine climate resilience projects. Don’t get me wrong, we met some lovely people a few years ago when we visited Fiji – but they have no illusions about their politicians and society, and are happy to share with anyone willing to listen. The cafe owner warned us to watch our step when we left, because we’d been there long enough for the local gangs to organise. Thankfully we got away unscathed. One dodgy looking guy coming towards us suddenly veered away as we walked a short distance to our cab – I’m a big guy, and he was being a little obvious. Maybe we left just in time, before they got a crew together.

WUWT have frequently supported National Party members like federal party leader Barnaby Joyce, Bridget McKenzie and Keith Pitt, because of their principled resistance to higher fuel and energy prices for Australian voters.

Now that resistance seems close to crumbling, in the face of international and domestic pressure, perhaps we need to remind them that all paths to net zero which mess up the lives of rural voters who support the Nationals. Higher energy prices would mess up the lives of farmers and miners who regularly have to cross Australia’s vast distances, and mess up the lives of people who run energy intensive businesses in remote locations. There is no getting around that.

All the voter pork in the world, new sport facilities or improved roads or schools, will not compensate voters for businesses shutting down and people losing their jobs, because under net zero they can no longer afford to operate.

Tom Halla
October 8, 2021 6:12 pm

And the “sinking islands” theme was bogus from the start. Darwin figured out the nature of atolls in the early 1800’s, so as long as the coral can grow faster than sea level rise, no shrinking of the atolls.
Which has been the case as measured, as the atolls are showing net growth. But the islander WaBenzi class will insist on the dread effects of Global Warming, and they really want a vacation in Gstaad.

Ron Long
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 8, 2021 6:59 pm

Good call on Darwin. I saw a politician from the Maldives being interviewed on CNN, and the complaint was rising sea levels were going to destroy them. The Maldives are about 700 miles SW of the southern tip of India, and a quick view on Google Earth ™ shows them to be coral atolls along a volcanic chain. Not a single house or business anywhere affected/abandoned/destroyed by rising sea level. The politician suggested that sending them money would help with rising sea level, how does that work?

Tom Halla
Reply to  Ron Long
October 8, 2021 7:30 pm

The “sinking islands” theme was a plot element in State of Fear by Michael Crichton.

Thomas Gasloli
October 8, 2021 6:14 pm

Maybe I’m naive, but I don’t understand the logic of promising net zero because the “international community” says so, or to avoid giving money to Fiji. What can the “international community” do if you skip Glasgow and tell them to pound sand? What can Fiji do if you refuse to give them cash?

The problem clearly isn’t the “international community” or Fiji, the problem is climate hysteric Australian voters. Maybe the so called conservative politicians should try explaining the high cost of climate hysteria to the voters instead of feeding them pipe dreams & subsidies.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
October 8, 2021 6:19 pm

Australia has low savings rates, so the pro argument is international displeasure could cut our supply of capital.

Frankly I think this argument is bogus. The world desperately needs Aussie agriculture and mineral exports, and yields on mining especially are very good. In a zero interest rate world someone will show up to an offering of solid investments which pay actual dividends.

Forrest Gardener
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
October 8, 2021 6:44 pm

Yes indeed. We live in the era of the full on false narrative.

Mr.
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
October 8, 2021 7:51 pm

All politicians are catching a case of the “Bidens” now –

“they told me to sign up for this”

(accompanied by a vacant look)

Neville
October 8, 2021 6:20 pm

Don’t forget that even the CSIRO tell us that the entire SH is a NET SINK and already NET ZERO and the NH is the co2 NET SOURCE.
Of course they could WASTE ENDLESS trillions $ more by 2050 and there’d be no measurable change to TEMP or CLIMATE at all.
Their so called MITIGATION is the greatest fra-d and con trick in world history.

https://www.csiro.au/en/research/natural-environment/atmosphere/Latest-greenhouse-gas-data

Neville
October 8, 2021 6:27 pm

Of course Willis recently checked out their so called EMERGENCY and found ZIP.
He lists all the DATA and couldn’t find a sniff of evidence or donkey Biden’s so called EXISTENTIAL THREAT.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/04/25/wheres-the-emergency/

Mr.
Reply to  Neville
October 8, 2021 7:57 pm

I called my town council about their declared climate emergency, asked them how I could save myself from the imminent demise they were postulating.

Kept me on hold for 5 minutes, then the line went dead.

Forrest Gardener
October 8, 2021 6:30 pm

Be a bit wary of media sources. They are forever inventing political obstacles this or that politician needs to negotiate with an ambition to themselves be political players.

My view is that the Australian government would be foolish to even participate in the forthcoming boondoggle in Glasgow. The organisers, boosters and scam artists are desperate to pretend it is in some way meaningful to people other than organisers, boosters and scam artists.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Forrest Gardener
October 8, 2021 7:50 pm

The Australian Financial Review senior correspondent Jacob Greber ‘writes on politics, economics and business from Canberra. He has been a Washington correspondent and economics correspondent’.
However he seems to be obsessed with climate and is probably Green:
Today: Climate policy Scott Morrison tries to defuse the climate change land mine.
Today: Australia’s business leaders tell PM how to hit net zero by 2050.
Oct 7: Swiss Re won’t cover climate ‘bad actors’, says Australia boss.
Sep 22: Australian companies warned over ‘dubious’ farm-based carbon credits.
Sep 16: Coal exports to plunge 80pc if world stays below 1.5 degrees, RBA says.
Sep 15: Greenwash warning to ASX companies relying on offshore credits.
Sep 15: OECD slams Australia for its net zero headway.
Sep 6: Adam Bandt’s [Greens Party] planned ‘tycoon tax’ hit on the big end of town.
Sep 5: UN’s top climate adviser demands Morrison ditches coal by 2030.
Sep 2: Former defence chiefs warn of climate-induced conflict.
And so on.
There are also a few so-called economics writers at The Australian who can be relied on to promote Green talking points and policy obsessions.

Serge Wright
October 8, 2021 6:39 pm

The Pacific Island leaders have been told to single out Australia and NZ by their Chinese debt masters. It’s absurd to blame tiny emitters on your imaginary climate plight and not mention China, but they do and the MSM doesn’t question the narrative.

Waza
October 8, 2021 6:39 pm

My man in the street correlation.
Many voters who are anti-vax/mandate/lockdown are also buyers of v8s, boats ect.
(suburbs with lowest vaccination rates have highest Ram sales.)
The above voters include many young tradesman who have suffered financially due to COVID.
THe group also includes many migrant and ethnic groups – so politicians beware if they think they can judge which way they will vote.

Neville
October 8, 2021 6:48 pm

Well what are we supposed to deny?
Here’s a few facts……
The Holocene optimum, Minoan WP,Roman WP,Med WP were warmer than our so called Modern WP. Just check the SLs like Eastern OZ etc 4 K years ago. See ABC CATALYST.
Human life exp from 200 K years ago to the year 1800 was under 40. Since then our health and wealth have exploded and yet we now have another 6.8 billion people to look after.
Today human life exp is 73 and we are much wealthier than at any time in human history.
OH and the climate today is incredible, see African Population increased by 1 billion people since 1970. Then life exp was just 46 and today is 63 and is now higher than the WORLD life Exp of 56.5 in 1970. THINK ABOUT IT and Africa ( 53 countries) is the poorest continent on the planet.
The UAH V 6 temp observations show about 1.4 c a century and this could quickly change when the AMO changes to the cool phase.
And Antarctica has shown no UAH V 6 temp increase for the last 42 years and according to the latest NATURE study there has been no Antarctic warming since 1950.
And Antarctica has just recorded the lowest temp since the 1950s.
SLR is now about 1 to 2 mm a year at the tide gauges or about 4 to 8 inches per century or about the same as the last century or well before their so called CAGW. See Humlum, Eschenbach, Morner etc.
In the ice core records co2 is a follower AFTER temp increase and never leads temp.
In fact sometimes temp drops and co2 remains high for thousands of years before it slowly follows temp. See Petit et al etc.
The world is greening because of the increase in co2 levels and this can be found all over the world for the past 35 years.
And the SH is ALREADY a NET co2 SINK and the NH is the NET co2 SOURCE.
Aussie cyclone TREND is LOWER since 1970, see BOM. Just a few verifiable facts to THINK about.

DMacKenzie
October 8, 2021 6:49 pm

Politicians who aren’t believers in the climate crisis are still often believers in collecting more taxes by whatever means they think the public will swallow, so become virtue signalling greenmunists by default.

Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
nicholas tesdorf
October 8, 2021 7:26 pm

Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party will never ever get any votes from Australia’s faux green inner-city elites and they will never see any lessening in the International ‘Climate Change’ Lobby’s demands for cash contributions or a softening of the criticism. The Cargo Cult is strong in the Pacific Islands and demands will be endless there. Scott Morrison, the Liberals, and the Nationals might just as well make decisions based on real science and real economics.

aussiecol
October 8, 2021 7:43 pm

I can see what is going to happen come the next federal election. The average voter is going to be fed up with both the major parties going down the climate change mantra. They will vote for the independents then we will end up with a hung parliament. Which will not not be good for the stability of our nation..
Time for Morrison to grow a pair and jump off the fence. People will not stand for higher electricity bills and a lower standard of living.

