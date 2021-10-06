Energy

EIA: Renewables no longer expected to be #1 by 2050

2 hours ago
David Middleton
24 Comments

Guest “Just a bit outside” by David Middleton

In the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2020 International Energy Outlook, renewables (including hydroelectric) were forecast to surpass petroleum and other liquid fuels as the world’s leading source of primary energy. This is commonly referred to as the “energy transition” from fossil fuels to unicorn dust.

Since the consumption of fossil fuels and nuclear power were actually forecasted to continue to grow, there would be no actual transition and Inigo Montoya would say…

Today’s release of the 2021 International Energy Outlook no longer forecasts renewables taking the lead before 2050…

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021)
Note: Petroleum and other liquids includes biofuels

OCTOBER 6, 2021
EIA projects accelerating renewable consumption and steady liquid fuels growth to 2050

Today we released our International Energy Outlook 2021 (IEO2021). In the IEO2021 Reference case, which assumes current laws and regulations, we project that strong economic growth and growing populations will drive increases in global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption through 2050. Much of the increase in energy consumption will be met with liquid fuels and renewable energy sources. Natural gas- and coal-fired generation technologies as well as the emerging use of batteries will also prompt increased consumption.

Some key findings of IEO2021 include:

If current policy and technology trends continue, global energy consumption and energy-related carbon dioxide emissions will increase through 2050 as a result of population and economic growth.
The industrial and transportation sectors will largely drive the increase in energy consumption. Electric vehicle sales will grow through 2050, causing the internal combustion engine fleet to peak in 2023 for countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and in 2038 globally. Despite this projected growth in electric vehicle sales, the continued growth in energy consumption will cause global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions to rise through 2050 according to our IEO2021 Reference case.

[…]

Principal contributor: Michelle Bowman

EIA

As an “added bonus” EIA now forecasts that coal consumption for energy will exceed its alleged 2014 peak by 2043…

And they continue to forecast that fossil fuels will continue to be the world’s dominant source of primary energy for many decades to come…

Claims that we are in the process of transitioning away from fossil fuels are…

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
October 6, 2021 2:08 pm

Being No. 1 is not necessary being the best.

1
Reply
michael hart
October 6, 2021 2:11 pm

The great thing about all these graphs, is that even the most outlandish projections for the ‘green’ energy sources show carbon dioxide emissions increasing for many, many decades.
My, how the world biosystems will actually benefit from this.

What pitiful fools they are, in the absence of ‘conspiracy theories’ about implementation of the green mantras.

3
Reply
Ron
Reply to  michael hart
October 6, 2021 3:13 pm

so exactly what is “Net Zero by 2050”?
Serious question….

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Ron
October 6, 2021 3:38 pm

it refers to the number of goals the England football team will get in the next 29 years in international competition.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 6, 2021 2:14 pm

Are they predicting ITC tax credits to 2050 to support their graph?

2
Reply
mark from the midwest
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 6, 2021 3:24 pm

There won’t be any 1st world economies left to tax if EU and the Bidenistas stick around

1
Reply
Michael in Dublin
October 6, 2021 2:16 pm

There is much chance of a unicorn straying into my garden as these goals being achieved.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
October 6, 2021 2:30 pm

But if one does, it’s very easy to turn it into unicorn dust. You just drop it into liquid nitrogen, then crush the frozen and brittle thing into dust.A food processor works very well.

0
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
October 6, 2021 2:31 pm

It’s easier than you think to get renewables to no. 1 without much effort.

One just need to sabotage conventional energy until the production drops below that of renewables .
(even a significant increase in renewable energy production won t have much of a positive effect as the increase in electric vehicles and maintenance of existing renewables will eat everything away.)

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  SxyxS
October 6, 2021 2:53 pm

Actually one just needs to quit carping about it and personally divest from its use. (If they’re so inclined)
Separate from Grid Sourced electricity
Scrap your ICE car(s)
Buy new EV(s)
Eliminate use of Plastics and Steel and Synthetic Rubber tires (Dependant on petrochemicals) oh wait, there goes your EV and Solar and Wind power (Coal and Plastics required for manufacturing them)

0
Reply
David Wojick
October 6, 2021 2:23 pm

Combine the coal, gas and oil graphs and fossil is still dominant. There is nothing even approaching a transition. Policy says otherwise. The reality check should be fun.

4
Reply
BobM
October 6, 2021 2:24 pm

“causing the internal combustion engine fleet to peak in 2023 for countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)”

My money is on lithium battery fires peaking before ICE vehicles do.

8
Reply
Tony Sullivan
October 6, 2021 2:33 pm

This can’t possibly be right. griff, nyolci, et al have been telling us that fossil fuels are on the way out, with wind and solar about to dominate. Have they possibly been wrong? Someone’s got some ‘splainin to do. AOC and her ilk on Capitol Hill are gonna come unglued.

LMFAO!!!

What’s next…they’ll be telling us in 5-10 years that even 2050 was a pipe dream?

5
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
October 6, 2021 2:34 pm

David, thanks for the Bob Uecker clip from the movie Major League. Made me smile. I had the pleasure of listening to Mr. Baseball for many years doing the play-by-play for the Milwaukee Brewers while I lived there.

Regards,
Bob

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 6, 2021 2:35 pm

EIA has a long history of gross errors and revisions.
In 2010, they projected that by 2015, on shore wind would be competitive with CCGT. In 2015, they published a LCOE analysis showing both were in the low $90/MWH. Redoing their analysis with correct inputs had CCGT at about $67/MWh and wind at about $146/MWh. Post True Cost of Wind at Climate Etc.has the details of the five basic errors EIA made.

In 2013, they estimated the recoverable oil from the Monterey Shale at 15Bbbl. In 2014 they revised their estimate to essentially zero after the USGS pointed out their error. The Monterey is folded and faulted, there is nothing horizontal to drill and frac. Covered that goof in ebook Blowing Smoke in essay Reserve Reservations.

4
Reply
richard
October 6, 2021 2:47 pm

Fossil fuels will be no1 until they run out. Combine coal natural gas and Petroleum and you can see that they are never going to disappear. The closer we get to their utopian dream of the end of fossil fuels the further away it will get.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by richard
1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  richard
October 6, 2021 2:57 pm

Then nuclear fuels will be counted as fossil fuels?

I think the world will have given up on wind & solar by then.
Just all the clean-up to be done.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
October 6, 2021 2:50 pm

They can’t really succeed, because if they try, we’ll look like Cuba where the average car in use was built many decades ago.

It’s bad enough that it’s hard to find a new car or truck with a V8, which will only get worse when you can’t find one with an engine. Furthermore, if most cars become electric, electricity will get very expensive, while gasoline will become cheap. It’s called supply and demand economics which is more powerful at controlling markets than any government will ever be.

0
Reply
brentc
October 6, 2021 2:55 pm

Aren’t we supposed to burn up in hothouse earth hell in another 9 years or so unless drastic measures are taken? Given these graphs, I’m confused…do you mean all those “carbon taxes” collected are nothing more than a tax grab?

(yes, this is sarcasm)

2
Reply
John K. Sutherland
October 6, 2021 2:57 pm

The big climb-down, begins. Reality, strikes.

1
Reply
Neville
October 6, 2021 2:57 pm

So now we know that most energy are still fossil fuels by 2050. So how much will that change by 2100 or 2150??
And what does the EU IEA projection show and is it really any different than the US based EIA??
Clearly this all proves that COP 26 is just more delusional BS and FRA_D and co2 will continue to increase for the rest of the century.
Certainly China, India and developing countries will be building many hundreds of coal + gas power stns for a very long time. They won’t be caught out AGAIN, like this year in 2021.
BUT will the OECD countries EVER WAKE UP?

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
October 6, 2021 3:20 pm

I think they mislabeled renewables and nuclear in the graph. These should be switched. The West’s leaders are getting close to realization that the energy transition they had imagined isn’t going to materialize.

Part of the dawning wisdom on this is that the ‘easy’ part, electrification with renewables, is (all BS aside) failing miserably, both technically and economically. They thought they could patch it with batteries, but now know that the batteries are proto types vulnerable to dramatic failure and replacing backup fossil fuel power with them requires more than twice as many ‘charging’ windmills which have the same issues as the primary fleet. This is an engineering nightmare.

Electrification of EVs, of course will work with dispatchable power but would otherwise compound the costly intermittent nightmare. EVs aren’t perfect themselves and for transport trucks, not workable – the battery being half the load they are carrying.

Since human nature doesn’t like a multitrillion abject failure on their ‘con-science’, they will cover their noses and go nuclear. Some of the once rabid antinuke folk are softening on this. It is the only tech that allows them to sustain their anti CO2 central issue. EIA’s forecast for renewables and nuclear will switch as time goes on.

1
Reply
Neville
October 6, 2021 3:29 pm

BTW here’s Mark Mill’s Prager Uni video exposing the lunacy of so called Solar and Wind energy.
This only takes about 5 minutes, but everyone should learn something about their TOXIC S&W energy delusions.
A transcript is available below the video.

0
Reply
2hotel9
October 6, 2021 3:34 pm

Renewable energy, coal, gas, oil, hydro and nuclear. Use renewables and everyone wins, use wind and solar and people die. Just that simple.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Energy

Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Coal Energy

“Fossil-Free” Energy: India’s Aluminum Industry In Peril

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Energy

Energy poverty is not an option for India’s 360 million poor

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Energy

Power Markets In Crisis

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy

EIA: Renewables no longer expected to be #1 by 2050

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Coal Energy Fail Government idiocy natural gas

Chinese and Indian Climate Policy Power Crisis Worsens

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate sensitivity Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Compares Climate Protest Deaths to WW2 Collateral Damage

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Japan Stocking Fossil Fuels for Winter (part of global pattern)

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: