“Climate Emergency” – Nothing But Politics And Propaganda Unsupported By Scientific Data

Scientific American launched an effort in April 2021 to manufacture a politically contrived “climate emergency” propaganda campaign as noted in their article highlighted below.

The article noted the following regarding its “climate emergency” proclamation.

“Journalism should reflect what science says: the climate emergency is here. The statement we have issued was coordinated by Covering Climate Now, a global journalism initiative with more than 400 media partners. Here it is:

April 12, 2021

From Covering Climate Now, Scientific American, Columbia Journalism Review, the Nation, the Guardian, Noticias Telemundo, Al Jazeera, Asahi Shimbun and La Repubblica:

The planet is heating up way too fast. It’s time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here.

This is a statement of science, not politics. Thousands of scientists—including James Hansen, the NASA scientist who put the problem on the public agenda in 1988, and David King and Hans Schellnhuber, former science advisers to the British and German governments, respectively—have said humanity faces a “climate emergency.”

Their claim that “The planet is heating up way to fast” coupled with a supporting reference highlighting the Democratic Party Senate climate alarmist hearings in 1988 prominently featuring climate alarmist testimony from NASA scientist Dr. James Hansen undermines and invalidates any credibility of their proclamation.

The WUWT article shown below also published in April of 2021 provides a detailed analysis of the extraordinary number of flaws and errors contained in the pure speculation and conjecture of these Democrat driven 1988 climate alarmist hearings that was based on NASA’s completely inadequate and faulty climate model.

The WUWT article provides the following analysis of Dr. Hansen’s NASA climate model 1988 testimony.



“Figure 3 from the testimony of Dr. Hansen (Attachment A Figure 3) shown below addresses the climate model analysis of the 5-year running mean global average temperature anomaly for the period 1986 to 2060 for three greenhouse gas scenarios that were generated by the NASA GISS climate model discussed in more detail in Attachment A to Dr. Hansen’s testimony.

Scenario A (solid top line extending to 2060) represents continued increased growth of greenhouse gas emissions and shows that from year 1986 an increased temperature anomaly of about 4.5 degrees C during that period.

Scenario B (top dotted line extending to about 2030) represents continuing greenhouse gas emissions at levels consistent with 1986 emissions levels and shows an increase temperature anomaly of about 1.5 degrees C during that period.

Scenario C (bottom dotted line extending to about year 2040) represents significantly reduced emissions and shows an increased temperature anomaly of about 0.8 degrees C during that period starting in 1986.

The latest UAH satellite measured global average temperature anomaly for the period from 1979 to 2021 shows a decadal rate of increase of about 0.14 degrees C. For the period staring from 1986 to 2021 the rate of UAH global average temperature anomaly is also about 0.14 degrees C per decade which results in an increase of about 0.49 degrees C during this period.

The UAH 0.49 degrees C measured temperature anomaly increase from 1986 to year 2021 is far below the temperature anomaly increases represented by the NASA GISS model used in the Democrats 1988 hearing which shows temperature increases from 1986 to 2021 as being about 1.4 degrees C increase for Scenario A, about 1 degree C increase for scenario B and about 0.6 degrees C for Scenario C.

The UAH temperature anomaly increase of about 0.49 degrees C in the period between 1986 and 2021 is even below the Scenario C NASA GISS case (0.6 degrees C) which assumed significant reductions in global emissions that never happened.

Measurements of the global average temperature anomaly since the Democrats 1988 hearing clearly shows the NASA GISS climate model relied upon in these hearings grossly overstates the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on global temperatures.

The claims made by numerous Democratic Party Senators and scientific “experts” about global average temperature anomalies increasingly dramatically in the future because of increasing greenhouse gas emissions highlighted at this hearing (1.5 to 4.5 degrees C temperature anomaly increase by 2030) have been proven WRONG.”

Clearly the NASA climate model utilized in the Democrats 1988 climate alarmist hearings that postulated the global temperature anomaly would increase by 1.4 degrees C between 1986 and 2021 based on increasing global emissions grossly overstated the actually measured 0.49 degrees C anomaly increase that did occur during that period meaning that Scientific American’s hyped propaganda that “The planet is heating up way too fast” is unsupported by actual data which demonstrated that only about 1/3rd the hyped global temperature anomaly increase actually occurred.

The planet is heating up much more slowly than climate alarmists claimed in the Democrat’s climate alarmist hearings in 1988 even with significantly global increasing emissions driven solely by the world’s developing nations lead by China and India.



The actually measured global temperature anomaly between 1988 and 2021 establishes that there is no scientific basis for Scientific American’s flawed propaganda claim that the “climate emergency is here”.

Scientific global temperature anomaly data measured since the 1988 Senate hearings destroys any credibility in Scientific American’s “climate emergency” propaganda hyped claim by climate alarmists that the “planet is heating up way too fast”. This failure is also further demonstrated by the more than 5 year-long global declining monthly temperature anomaly trends revealed by all 5 major global temperature anomaly measurement systems including the UAH,RSS,GISS, Hadcrut4 and NOAA between 2016 and 2021 as shown below.

The declining measured global temperature anomaly declines between 2016 and 2021 have occurred despite the continuing increase in Mauna Loa measured global atmospheric CO2 levels as shown in the graph below.

The “climate emergency” claim hyped by Scientific American and other political climate alarmist entities is based on the completely fallacious statement that “the planet is heating up way to fast” with that flawed claim representing nothing but politics and propaganda that is disproved by actually measured global temperature anomaly temperature measurements between 1988 and 2021 as well as being directly contradicted by the more than 5 year-long declining global temperature anomaly data presented by all 5 major global temperature anomaly measurement systems between 2016 and 2021.

