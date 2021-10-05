Alarmism

“Climate Emergency” – Nothing But Politics And Propaganda Unsupported By Scientific Data

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

Scientific American launched an effort in April 2021 to manufacture a politically contrived “climate emergency” propaganda campaign as noted in their article highlighted below. 

The article noted the following regarding its “climate emergency” proclamation.

“Journalism should reflect what science says: the climate emergency is here. The statement we have issued was coordinated by Covering Climate Now, a global journalism initiative with more than 400 media partners. Here it is:

April 12, 2021

From Covering Climate Now, Scientific American, Columbia Journalism Review, the Nation, the Guardian, Noticias Telemundo, Al Jazeera, Asahi Shimbun and La Repubblica:

The planet is heating up way too fast. It’s time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here.

This is a statement of science, not politics. Thousands of scientists—including James Hansen, the NASA scientist who put the problem on the public agenda in 1988, and David King and Hans Schellnhuber, former science advisers to the British and German governments, respectively—have said humanity faces a “climate emergency.”

Their claim that “The planet is heating up way to fast” coupled with a supporting reference highlighting the Democratic Party Senate climate alarmist hearings in 1988 prominently featuring climate alarmist testimony from NASA scientist Dr. James Hansen undermines and invalidates any credibility of their proclamation.    

The WUWT article shown below also published in April of 2021 provides a detailed analysis of the extraordinary number of flaws and errors contained in the pure speculation and conjecture of these Democrat driven 1988 climate alarmist hearings that was based on NASA’s completely inadequate and faulty climate model.

The WUWT article provides the following analysis of Dr. Hansen’s NASA climate model 1988 testimony. 


“Figure 3 from the testimony of Dr. Hansen (Attachment A Figure 3) shown below addresses the climate model analysis of the 5-year running mean global average temperature anomaly for the period 1986 to 2060 for three greenhouse gas scenarios that were generated by the NASA GISS climate model discussed in more detail in Attachment A to Dr. Hansen’s testimony.

Scenario A (solid top line extending to 2060) represents continued increased growth of greenhouse gas emissions and shows that from year 1986 an increased temperature anomaly of about 4.5 degrees C during that period.

Scenario B (top dotted line extending to about 2030) represents continuing greenhouse gas emissions at levels consistent with 1986 emissions levels and shows an increase temperature anomaly of about 1.5 degrees C during that period.

Scenario C (bottom dotted line extending to about year 2040) represents significantly reduced emissions and shows an increased temperature anomaly of about 0.8 degrees C during that period starting in 1986.

The latest UAH satellite measured global average temperature anomaly for the period from 1979 to 2021 shows a decadal rate of increase of about 0.14 degrees C. For the period staring from 1986 to 2021 the rate of UAH global average temperature anomaly is also about 0.14 degrees C per decade which results in an increase of about 0.49 degrees C during this period.

The UAH 0.49 degrees C measured temperature anomaly increase from 1986 to year 2021 is far below the temperature anomaly increases represented by the NASA GISS model used in the Democrats 1988 hearing which shows temperature increases from 1986 to 2021 as being about 1.4 degrees C increase for Scenario A, about 1 degree C increase for scenario B and about 0.6 degrees C for Scenario C.

The UAH temperature anomaly increase of about 0.49 degrees C in the period between 1986 and 2021 is even below the Scenario C NASA GISS case (0.6 degrees C) which assumed significant reductions in global emissions that never happened.

Measurements of the global average temperature anomaly since the Democrats 1988 hearing clearly shows the NASA GISS climate model relied upon in these hearings grossly overstates the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on global temperatures.

The claims made by numerous Democratic Party Senators and scientific “experts” about global average temperature anomalies increasingly dramatically in the future because of increasing greenhouse gas emissions highlighted at this hearing (1.5 to 4.5 degrees C temperature anomaly increase by 2030) have been proven WRONG.”

Clearly the NASA climate model utilized in the Democrats 1988 climate alarmist hearings that postulated the global temperature anomaly would increase by 1.4 degrees C between 1986 and 2021 based on increasing global emissions grossly overstated the actually measured 0.49 degrees C anomaly increase that did occur during that period meaning that Scientific American’s  hyped propaganda that “The planet is heating up way too fast” is unsupported by actual data which demonstrated that only about 1/3rd the hyped global temperature anomaly increase actually occurred.

The planet is heating up much more slowly than climate alarmists claimed in the Democrat’s climate alarmist hearings in 1988 even with significantly global increasing emissions driven solely by the world’s developing nations lead by China and India. 


The actually measured global temperature anomaly between 1988 and 2021 establishes that there is no scientific basis for Scientific American’s flawed propaganda claim that the “climate emergency is here”.

Scientific global temperature anomaly data measured since the 1988 Senate hearings destroys any credibility in Scientific American’s “climate emergency” propaganda hyped claim by climate alarmists that the “planet is heating up way too fast”. This failure is also further demonstrated by the more than 5 year-long global declining monthly temperature anomaly trends revealed by all 5 major global temperature anomaly measurement systems including the UAH,RSS,GISSHadcrut4 and NOAA between 2016 and 2021 as shown below.

The declining measured global temperature anomaly declines between 2016 and 2021 have occurred despite the continuing increase in Mauna Loa measured global atmospheric CO2 levels as shown in the graph below.

The “climate emergency” claim hyped by Scientific American and other political climate alarmist entities is based on the completely fallacious statement that “the planet is heating up way to fast” with that flawed claim representing nothing but politics and propaganda that is disproved by actually measured global temperature anomaly temperature measurements between 1988 and 2021 as well as being directly contradicted by the more than 5 year-long declining global temperature anomaly data presented by all 5 major global temperature anomaly measurement systems between 2016 and 2021.

E. Schaffer
October 5, 2021 6:08 pm

Hansen’s “scenario A” was based on a 1.5% increment of GHG emissions. That was in 1988 and he could not predict the rise of China and other developing countries. So instead emissions even grew by 1.7%, exceeding A, making B and C irrelevant. And yet A runs far too hot, let alone B and C.

Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:13 pm

Then how do we get the politicians to listen and stop the net zero juggernaut before it destroys the west?

Sommer
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:26 pm

How do we get the universities that have signed on to the ‘climate emergency declaration’ to reconsider?

https://uwaterloo.ca/climate-emergency-declaration/

Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:37 pm

This is an interesting question. Do you think politicians heard the cumulative millions of people chanting “F… Joe Biden” at football games last weekend? If not, they’re stone deaf.

I would like to heard millions chanting “Warmer is better”. Probably won’t happen, but if it did the stone deaf tyrant authoritarian fake science grifters wouldn’t hear that either.

Maybe sign language would work. Or smoke signals. Or just kick the grifters to the curb. One thing for certain: Scamarific Anti-American is a heaping BS bucket.

Derg
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 5, 2021 7:17 pm

I prefer Let’s go Brandon

Jon R
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:38 pm

Give them enough rope combined with social distancing. The score gets settled in the bread lines. Make a list.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:38 pm

Tell your family, friends, and neighbors about data altering.

USHCNdifference.jpg
Chris Nisbet
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 6:39 pm

It seems to be getting harder and harder to find a political party to vote for that will end this insane march to economic destruction.
Maybe that will change once blackouts become more commonplace, and taxes rise enough.

Sam Capricci
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 5, 2021 7:21 pm

Your question has a built in flaw in it. It assumes the politicians want to or would pay attention to actual science if it is presented to them. As the late great commentator Rush Limbaugh used to say, global warming is a politician’s dream. It gives them everything they want to control a population. They get to control what we eat, how hot or cold we can keep our homes, whether or not we can drive and if so how much and how far, whether or not we can fly or take vacations, our healthcare system, you name it, they get to control it in the name of saving the planet. And if it trashes our economy but the temp keeps “rising” they’ll say they were just too late BUT they are fighting to lower future increases. If the temperature begins to go down, they’ll do their best to take credit BUT they still need to keep their fingers on the economic control knob.

I don’t think they give a whit about the economy or our freedoms, in fact I believe they hate our (US) freedoms. They’d like to be well thought of by their UN friends and their European counterparts when they jet set around the world going to their meetings about how to tighten their control over populations.

Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 6:17 pm

Looks like Larry Hamlin hasn’t read the news about this year’s Nobel Prize in physics.

Bernie1815
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 7:03 pm

Too cryptic. Can you explain?

Ronald Stein
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 7:20 pm

This is a MAJOR news item in the world of science and climate, but since it doesn’t fit the narrative of this web site, you don’t see it mentioned.

Stephen Wilde
October 5, 2021 6:20 pm

Don’t hold your breath. The science will continue to be ignored by the politicians and media.
They are in too deep to change track now.

JRFtLaud
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
October 5, 2021 6:39 pm

There is no money in ignoring the hoax crisis!

Last edited 1 hour ago by JRFtLaud
Ron Long
October 5, 2021 6:34 pm

“The planet is heating up way too fast.”, that’s what Mikey Mann invented the hokey stick to show. That didn’t work out too well, but forget about it, we’re in a climate emergency and send me the money (when they ask for funding do they guarantee they will cool the earth?

Tom Halla
October 5, 2021 6:36 pm

Scientific American is neither. They jumped the shark on on politics dominating science during the Strategic Defense Initiative (Star Wars) era, going full political over all else.
Being unwilling to admit that the models mostly run ridiculously hot shows their basic political nature. Climate modeling has been quite political since the TTAPS “nuclear winter” study, and with about the same ratio of science to politics as that study.

Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 6:38 pm

Hamlin picks the 2015/2016 El Nino as the start point for his four anomaly graphs. This is a blatant cherry pick since starting a year earlier wipes out his claim of declining global temperatures.

Ronald Stein
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 6:42 pm

Besides everybody knows that you need more than 5 or 6 years of data to establish a “trend” in climate science. Baselines are constructed from 30 years of data.

Jim Clarke
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 7:27 pm

Tell that to the climate alarmists who use an afternoon heavy downpour or a hurricane becoming a cat 4 for 8 hours as signs of a climate crisis. The whole crisis narrative is built on nonsense like that.

Jim Clarke
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 5, 2021 7:22 pm

Yes, but a 4-5 year cooling trend while CO2 continues to increase, does not fit well with the pseudo science of the climate crisis. We all know that the climate industrial complex used the warming of the last 3 super El Ninos as strong evidence for CO2 induced warming. Hamlin is using the same arguments against them. The climate hoax was always destined to be hoisted by its own petard!

DMacKenzie
October 5, 2021 6:58 pm

A degree warming in a century during a glacial retreat in the middle of what would otherwise be an ice age is probably quite normal….just we didn’t have thermometers until 1714….and didn’t record any readings….Sure our CO2 emissions might be making it a half a degree warmer….also essentially no difference in the grand geological scheme.

CD in Wisconsin
October 5, 2021 7:01 pm

“The planet is heating up way too fast. It’s time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here.”

***********

With this screed they published back in April, so-called “Scientific American” demonstrates that they have become little more than a component of what I argue is a collective real-world Orwellian Big Brother out there. No respectable scientific publication would ignore or suppress all of the evidence that refutes and dis-confirms the the climate alarmist narrative.

By ignoring the refuting evidence and by the careful publication of false or disputable statements and narratives, pseudo-SA demonstrates its abandonment of science in favor of power and control for the advancement of activist agendas. Authoritarian power requires careful control over minds of the masses by dictating what they are told and not told, by what they are to believe and not believe. Control over the mass media is vital towards that end.

The problem of course for pseudo-SA and its ilk is that they do not control ALL of the climate-related websites on the Internet. WUWT is no doubt a painful thorn in its side. They undoubtedly are aware of WUWT other similar websites, but it does not stop them from doing what they do.

I do not subscribe to SA and admit that some of what they publish may be of genuine scientific interest. But confusing arrogance, egotism and hubris for righteousness and virtuosity can still make people behave is strange and irrational ways.

Mr.
October 5, 2021 7:09 pm

I understand that Facebook, Twitter etc attach “warnings” to content that doesn’t meet their “factual” standards.

So I’m going to suggest that alarmist climate articles get flagged with the following tag, to convey that the the “science” being presented –

turns the scientific method on its head, and approaches a hypothesis backwards –

ECNEICS.jpg
Vincent
October 5, 2021 7:15 pm

The major problems facing humanity are the destructive effects of the recurrence of extreme weather events that have occurred throughout human history and have been just as bad, and often worse in the past, than the current extreme events which are usually blamed on rising CO2 levels.

Fixing these ‘real’ problems is technologically possible, but would require an enormous amount of money and energy to build more dams, improved drainage systems, relocate people living in potential flood plains, building massive numbers of new dwellings that are resistant to damage from hurricanes, and so on.

Unfortunately, the political and economic systems in most countries are unable to tackle these problems in a practical and effective way because doing so would require an admittance of serious negligence in protecting citizens from the effects of extreme weather events in the past. 

It would also require an admittance that climate change and/or global warming is not the main problem, which would cause a huge public outcry, and possibly court cases, accusing many scientists and politicians of lying.

InterestedBystander
October 5, 2021 7:40 pm

”Way to fast.” First, learn proper grammar then preach to me about 1 degree of allied warming.

