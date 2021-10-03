Women picking from the barren, stubble-field the scattering blades the reapers have left behind. Public Domain, source Wikimedia
Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by by Eric Worrall

The climate visionaries have set the target. Now it is up to you engineering types to figure out the details.

How do we solve climate change? Abolish fossil fuels

P.E. Moskowitz 12 hours ago

  • Our climate change goals are way too small for the severity of the crisis.
  • Calling for the complete end of fossil fuel extraction is the only way forward.
  • Other movements have proven that bold calls for abolition can radically change politics.
  • P.E. Moskowitz is an author, runs Mental Hellth, a newsletter about capitalism and psychology, and is a contributing opinion writer for Insider.
  • This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author. 

As Joe Biden campaigned for president in 2020, he outlined an environmental agenda that included achieving 100% clean energy in the US by 2050. The goal was ambitious, but details were scant on how to get it done. How, for example, would Biden meet the target while simultaneously promising to not ban fracking, an extractive process that contributes tremendously to the climate crisis

Even the ambitious climate goals laid out by politicians in campaign promises fall far short of what’s needed to stop the climate crisis.

Having a concrete goal (stopping the worst effects of climate change) with a concrete target (stopping oil and gas extraction) is the only way to move a pro-environment agenda forward.

There are already many groups who have gotten the memo to push for massive, systemic change on climate. Students have forced over 100 colleges and universities to divest from fossil fuel corporations. Indigenous rights movements blocked 1.6 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from being released through protest campaigns, pipeline blockades and other actions, equivalent to 25% of the emissions of the US and Canada each year.

But these movements, as powerful as they are, still remain on the fringe of the fight against climate change. As Klein points out, mainstream environmental organizations push for incremental change, while people thirst for something more radical. 

We cannot end climate change without ending the extraction of fossil fuels. But if we keep considering that an unrealistic proposition, we’re doomed to use up massive amounts of people’s energy to push for small reforms, a cycle that creates cynicism and defeatism. 

It’s a tall order to abolish all fossil fuel extraction, but the first step is simply naming it as a goal.

Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com/solve-climate-change-crisis-abolish-fossil-fuels-oil-gas-2021-10

According to her bio, P.E. Moskowitz is the author of two books: How to Kill a City and The Case Against Free Speech. They write the newsletter Mental Hellth, which explores our current discourse on psychology, self-help and care, and critiques popular conceptualizations of mental health from an anticapitalist perspective. They are the co-founder of Study Hall, a freelancer services and advocacy organization with over 6,000 members. They also guest-lecture on media, democracy and free speech at SUNY Purchase. They’ve written for many magazines and websites. P.E. was born, raised, and lives in New York City. Their dog’s name is Remi.

Moskowitz’s main website, “Mental Hellth“, has posts like “How to break through our neoliberal selves – a Buddhist therapist on how capitalism fractures psyches, and how to repair them“.

What can I say – I don’t like breathing exhaust fumes any more than anyone else.

But many years ago I tried working a small vegetable plot by hand, to feed my family during a particularly lean year. Back breaking physical work, yet even with the aid of lots of pesticide and fertiliser, I only produced enough vegetables to feed us for three months.

That is why people die young in peasant societies, or hunter gatherer communities. Only the very young can keep up the magnitude of physical effort required to keep themselves and their loved ones alive. By the time they reach their 40s, assuming they haven’t died of disease, or overwork, or injury, most people’s bodies simply cannot maintain the effort required to keep up with their needs. So they slowly starve to death.

Or in communities which live in particularly harsh environments, like the old time Inuit, in bad times the old folk asked their relatives to help them die. They did the honourable thing, they removed the burden of their continued maintenance from their edge of survival community.

Fossil fuel liberated us from all that.

Fossil fuel is the reason why people like P.E. Moskowitz have the leisure time to pontificate about the need to end the extraction of fossil fuel, on their fossil fuel powered computer made of plastic.

5 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
October 3, 2021 10:12 pm

We, politicians, have determined that we all need flying pigs powered by Unicorn farts: over to you engineers (serfs).

7
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
October 3, 2021 11:22 pm

Us ignorant, stupid popularity contest winners have decided to tell you educated, intelligent realists what to do. The response ends in off!

1
Reply
gbaikie
October 3, 2021 10:25 pm

Other than the brainwashed, everyone knows we are an Ice Age.
In an Ice Age warmer times and much better than the colder time.
We are currently past the warmest peak of the interglacial period called
the Holocene period:
The Holocene Climate Optimum (HCO) was a warm period that occurred in roughly the interval roughly 9,000 to 5,000 years BP, with a thermal maximum around 8000 years BP. “
Holocene climatic optimum – Wikipedia
It was the best of time 8000 years ago, and no one quite sure when we enter an Glaciation period.
A glaciation starts cold conditions like during our recent Little Ice age which ended in 1850 AD and gets cooler and cooler. During Little Ice Age global average temperature got as cool as 13 C. It could take centuries to cool to 13 C, but 14 C is not very nice either.
The recent warming has been benefit, rather than curse, and may not last long.
The so called “father” of global warming was living with 14 C world, and wanted warming from increased CO2 levels warming- and he imagined 5 C of warming. He was not crazy {at least in that sense] anyone living in 14 C world wanted warming.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  gbaikie
October 3, 2021 11:15 pm

The problem (from an Anthropological view) is that as a social control mechanism, the realization of individual liberties, capitalism (itself a recognition of private property rights independent from a Sovereign), and Democracy, are all historical aberrations of humanity.

The bulk of human history has been nasty, brutish and short (h/t to Hobbes*). The vast majority of human history until the last 2 centuries has been Caesars, Czars, Khans, Autocrats, Monarchs, in feudal 2 class systems of privileged class and a peasantry used for their human labor, as that was the dominant energy resource for which to gather monopolize wealth. Having an illiterate mass population was a key enabler.

Fossil Fuels changed that equation. Slowly at first. Coal became available to mass produce steel implements for farming and agriculture bringing more calories to the tables. Fossil fuels not just that but also enabled the individual man and his family to become independent of the Sovereign with increasing energy availaible and the entrepreneurial wealth that could be attained. Availability of things like steel tools and powered mechanism to harvest a man’s own crops and sell them at profit to then buy the loand upon which to contue such enterprise. The race to the Industrial revolution began 250 years ago powered first by coal, but then oil and now natural gas, and some nuclear power..

* “and which is worst of all, continual fear, and danger of violent death; and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short” (Leviathan, i. xiii. 9). Thomas Hobbes, 1651AD in poem Leviathan.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by joelobryan
3
Reply
Ed Hanley
October 3, 2021 10:35 pm

A very nice vision. Very compassionate to Mother Earth. Incredibly stupid, unless you really, really think it’s OK to let millions of people die of starvation to support your compassionate vision. I’m going to go with “stupid” until there is evidence your plan is pure malevolence. Just giving you the benefit of the doubt. Just barely.

6
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Ed Hanley
October 3, 2021 11:13 pm

Nah. They’re evil.

1
Reply
Petit_Barde
October 3, 2021 10:40 pm

P.E. Moskowitz is an author, runs Mental Hellth, a newsletter about capitalism and psychology …”

I stopped there.

5
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Petit_Barde
October 3, 2021 11:04 pm

Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any other idea.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
October 3, 2021 10:44 pm

In 1932 Germany, taking the Nazi Party and Hitler’s calls for German racial purity to their logical conclusion should have been the wake-up call for most Germans and the destruction and ruin it would bring to Germany and Italy as they went down that path. Obviously it wasn’t. The saner German Jews like Albert Einstein (who also had the resources and contacts) emigrated out. The result is now history.

Taking the Climate Scam to its logical conclusion, the elimination of all fossil fuel use should be the wake-up call to the rational mind for the destruction and ruin such a policy would bring to the countries that go down that path. Will history repeat?

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 3, 2021 11:05 pm

Yes, but where would you migrate today, to escape the green madness?

0
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 3, 2021 11:27 pm

Antarctica – I believe global warming is making it rather pleasant in those distant shores

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 3, 2021 11:28 pm

Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Emirates?

0
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 3, 2021 11:20 pm

The obvious effort is to make sure there is nowhere to which individuals can emigrateaway from the madness.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  AndyHce
October 3, 2021 11:33 pm

There won’t be Democracy to immigrate to, where individual liberties, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of thought will be allowed in the public square.
Cancel culture is the evidence of what is being attempted. Arrests for being in public without a mask, or gathering with friends without a permit, all signs of what is happening.

It’s Global socialism and dictatorships. No room for the individual unless he/she has a very wealthy connected position to the political class.

Again Orwell:

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.” ― George Orwell, 1984

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 3, 2021 10:56 pm

As Klein points out, mainstream environmental organizations push for incremental change, while people thirst for something more radical …

I’m guessing that’s Naomi Klein intrepid North America and world traveler.
In the past couple of years alone Naomi’s book promotions have taken her all over from New York to California, Ontario, Michigan, Germany, Ireland (tickets €12 – €35), UK (£30 plus £1.97 booking fee), Texas, Oregon and back all in the cause of eliminating fossil fuels that have caused the climate emergency (née climate crisis).
Note to disappointed fans: Naomi’s speaking events have been moved to online but “only during the global pandemic”.

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
October 3, 2021 11:00 pm

The only climate crisis that I am aware of is the crisis caused by the climate change scam.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
October 3, 2021 11:19 pm

Glaciation would be real problem, and is due within a few thousand years.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
October 3, 2021 11:27 pm

Climate change is no problem for humans or nature. Been doing it for billions of years. Climate change policy on the other hand will bring the very calamitous crises it claims to attempt to avoid – that is, energy scarcity and the resulting human pan – g e n o c i d e of politically-induced energy poverty.

0
Reply
Mike McMillan
October 3, 2021 11:03 pm

Groan.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
October 3, 2021 11:11 pm

C02 is still dangerously low at 450 ppm.All life dies below 150 ppm.
Crops grow best at 1000 ppm.
Burning all available fossil fuels would only get us to 850 ppm.
Humans are fine at 10,000 ppm.
10x as many humans die of cold as heat.
Humans always do better in warm periods.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 3, 2021 11:15 pm

So glad that someone has realized that Climate Scientist haven’t got a solution, need to through it to engineers. But what a wicked problem.

By the way, is P.E. Moskowitz one person? The text jumps to the plural almost immediately.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 3, 2021 11:17 pm

I’m not sure. The bio on business insider looked like P.E is a woman, but anything is possible these days…

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Steve Case
October 3, 2021 11:32 pm

The climate visionaries have set the target. Now it is up to you engineering types to figure out the details

And one of those details to remember is that those giant batteries to run the economy when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine need to be charged when it does. Soooooo, the windmills and solar panels have to have twice the capacity if they are to provide useable power and charge up the batteries at the same time. 

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Harvard Gazette Goes Full Big Oil Conspiracy on Climate Change

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

“Insulate Now” Climate Radicals Block Imports of Insulation

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change is Causing Catastrophic Power Line Fires

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Forbes: “Biden’s Plan To Expand Climate Disclosure Requirements Means Higher Prices For Consumers”

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Economy-health

Lomborg on Intergenerational inequities in exposure to climate extremes

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Antarctic Weather

South Pole Sees Record Cold Winter, Smashing 1976 Record …WaPo Admits “Chill Was Exceptional”

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Clouds

A Robust Balance

14 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: