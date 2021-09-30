Polar Bears Sea ice

Sea ice growth after the summer minimum begins in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

The Arctic sea ice minimum was declared to have been reached on 16 September this year (4.72 mkm2), breaking no records.

Ice extent can only go up from this point forward but at this time of year, it happens slowly and isn’t noticeable in the Arctic Basin as much as it is in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. As I wrote about last year, new ice development in the fall next to shore creates upwelling conditions that attract fish and seals, and therefore provides feeding opportunities for polar bears.

The same process likely happens when new ice forms next to old ice. These few weeks of developing sea ice, wherever they occur, are the last chance polar bears have to replace weight lost over the summer before the cold and darkness of winter reduces hunting opportunities to virtually nil.

Sea ice in Canada

The beginnings of new ice growth in the Western Canadian Arctic shows as light and dark purple on this ‘stage of development’ chart (below) from the Canadian Ice Service for the week of 27 September 2021:

Below is the same chart for Eastern Canada:

Expansion of Arctic Basin pack ice

We need detailed daily ice charts to see the pack ice expanding at this time of year and one of the places this is possible is in the Barents Sea, courtesy the Norwegian Ice Service:

In particular, the ice around the Svalbard Archipelago north of Norway has been increasing over the last couple days as shown in this NIS Sea Ice Index graph:

This is what the ice extent looked like on the 24 September chart, around its low point:

But on the 29th, you can see Arctic Basin pack ice re-advancing towards the islands from the north and a bit of coastal ice forming:

These conditions will change rapidly over the next few months, of course, but it’s interesting to see this essential Arctic transition in the early stages. Polar bears depend on it.

5 Comments
John Tillman
September 30, 2021 6:04 pm

Uptrend since 2012 intact.

Natural ~30 year cycle ditto.

During WWII the Northern Sea Route along Siberia was open as now, but presently the NW Passage through the Canadian arctic remains closed.

Global winter is coming.

Tom Halla
September 30, 2021 6:20 pm

The records on ice cover that are commonly available do not go back far enough to tell if there is a cycle on multidecadal periods. There is good evidence for cycles in both the Atlantic and Pacific, so those should influence the Arctic.
Warm or colder currents might have rather much more effect on Arctic ice o cover than global warming.

Robert of Texas
September 30, 2021 6:57 pm

If the polar bears are happy (and not trying to eat me), then I am happy. The seals not so much. I do wonder how long it will be before we have to cull some herds to keep them healthy as their populations keep growing.

commieBob
September 30, 2021 7:07 pm

Strange … I can’t see replies in chromium-browser that I saw in firefox. So, this is a reply to a couple of those.

The question of arctic cycles could be sort of indicated by successful transits of the Northwest Passage. There was Amunsden around 1900, the St. Roch around 1940 and the Manhattan around 1969. IIRC, there was a tourist boat more recently. Of course a successful transit requires that someone must be trying to do so. In that light, it’s not going to be a particularly good proxy. 😉

When we’re asking about whether the Northwest Passage is open, we have to be clear about what we mean by ‘open’. In spite of the hyped up global warming, the Northwest Passage isn’t a practical shipping route. It seems to me that folks have given up on that ever being the case.

John Tillman
Reply to  commieBob
September 30, 2021 7:10 pm

True. “Open” with icebreakers isn’t really open.

