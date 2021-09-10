Ridiculae

Climate Crisis Shape Shifting vs Natural Diversity

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Jim Steele

Explores the false reporting in the paper “Shape-shifting: changing animal morphologies as a response to climatic warming” and details why bird beaks change shape that’s unrelated to a climate crisis

Jim Steele sent in this video to post but I also received a tip about this study from a reader.

The warming climate is causing animals to ‘shapeshift’

Climate change is not only a human problem; animals have to adapt to it as well. Some “warm-blooded” animals are shapeshifting and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter. Bird researcher Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia describes these changes in a review published September 7th in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.

“A lot of the time when climate change is discussed in mainstream media, people are asking ‘can humans overcome this?’, or ‘what technology can solve this?’. It’s high time we recognized that animals also have to adapt to these changes, but this is occurring over a far shorter timescale than would have occurred through most of evolutionary time,” says Ryding. “The climate change that we have created is heaping a whole lot of pressure on them, and while some species will adapt, others will not.”

Ryding notes that climate change is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that’s been occurring progressively, so it is difficult to pinpoint just one cause of the shapeshifting. But these changes have been occurring across wide geographical regions and among a diverse array of species, so there is little in common apart from climate change.

Strong shapeshifting has particularly been reported in birds. Several species of Australian parrot have shown, on average, a 4%-10% increase in bill size since 1871, and this is positively correlated with the summer temperature each year. North American dark-eyed juncos, a type of small songbird, had a link between increased bill size and short-term temperature extremes in cold environments. There have also been reported changes in mammalian species. Researchers have reported tail length increases in wood mice and tail and leg size increases in masked shrews.

Full article here.

HT/Gregory W

jon
September 10, 2021 2:21 am

Well, it does correlate with the greening of the planet from a return to more normal levels of CO2 doesn’t it?
Maybe this “shapeshifting” – previously known as Evolution – is a sign of increased well-being.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
September 10, 2021 2:22 am

If birds have to much “kernel” heat, they open a “thermic window” spreading their countour plumes completely to regulate their temperature. Or They turn the body to get wind from backside blowing under the plumes, or opne their beak, or all at once.

Found only a German link:
III. Physiologie 1. Aspekte zur Wärmeregulation
Physiology, aspects of temperature regulation. Starts with warming in cold temperature – see photos.
A serious scientist would mesure the effect on temperature with shorter or longer beak or what ever they believe may cool down a birds temperature.
In general parrot beaks are used for climbing and eating, a way the beak shortens by abrasion.
There are a lot of reasons for longer beaks, not enough abrasion for different reasons, not enough vitamine A, or by defect or illness, wrong diet.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
September 10, 2021 2:24 am

Best adaptation for warming:
comment image

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
September 10, 2021 2:25 am

Climate-related spatial and temporal variation in bill morphology over the past century in Australian parrots (2015)Allen’s rule posits that the appendages of endothermic organisms will be larger in warmer climates to allow for dumping of heat loads. Given a link between appendage size and climate, we tested the prediction that climate change has driven the evolution of larger bills in birds, resulting in measurable changes over the recent past.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
September 10, 2021 2:25 am

Shape-shifting: changing animal morphologiesas a response to climatic warming

Many animal appendages, such as avian beaks and mammalian ears, can beused to dissipate excess body heat. Allen’s rule, wherein animals in warmerclimates have larger appendages to facilitate more efficient heat exchange, reflectsthis. Wefind that there is widespread evidence of‘shape-shifting’(changes in ap-pendage size) in endotherms in response to climate change and its associated cli-matic warming. We re-examine studies ofmorphological change over time within athermoregulatory context,finding evidence that temperature can be a strongpredictor of morphological change independently of,or combined with, other envi-ronmental changes. Last, we discuss how Allen’s rule, the degree of temperaturechange, and other ecological factors facilitate morphological change and makepredictions about what animalswill show shape-shifting.

0
Reply
Ed Hanley
Reply to  Krishna Gans
September 10, 2021 2:41 am

It may well be that Sturgeon’s Law applies here.

0
Reply
