CFACT: Joe Biden Waving from the Steps of a Private Jet
Climate Politics Opinion

Democrats Alarmed CEOs Not Rushing to Support Climate Bill Trillion Dollar Corporate Tax Rises

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Has the phone stopped ringing in the White House? President Biden appears to be struggling with lukewarm support for dumping more trillions of freshly printed or borrowed money into the economy, to combat climate change.

Help wanted: White House seeks CEO support for climate plan

By Adam Aton, Corbin Hiar | 09/03/2021 12:40 PM EST

Democrats are scrambling to marshal corporate support for their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the fossil fuel industry and other business sectors seek to kill the party-line measure filled with climate initiatives.

The oil and gas industry, meanwhile, is spearheading opposition to tax changes that could make drillers pay more. Its American Petroleum Institute lobby group is also pushing back against clean energy tax credits and a clean electricity payment program — the backbone of Democrats’ climate agenda — as well as a new fee on methane.

President Biden’s team is trying to move companies off the sidelines. The administration is asking corporations across sectors to “put their full might behind combating the climate crisis,” a White House spokesperson said.

What I’ve heard from folks on Capitol Hill is that very few companies are really showing up,” said Bill Weihl, the founder and executive director of ClimateVoice, a nonprofit focused on promoting corporate climate advocacy. “And I think that’s a huge problem.”

Amazon has spent over $10.1 million on lobbying in the first half of 2021 — the most of any company, according to data compiled by the transparency group OpenSecrets. Some of that went toward “issues related to sustainability” and “infrastructure and sustainable transportation,” lobbying disclosure filings show.

But Amazon is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, both of which have come out against the corporate tax increases Democrats are proposing to help pay for the reconciliation bill.

The Chamber will do everything we can to prevent this tax raising, job killing reconciliation bill from becoming law,” Suzanne Clark, the Chamber’s president and CEO, said in a statement last week.

Read more: https://www.eenews.net/articles/help-wanted-white-house-seeks-ceo-support-for-climate-plan/

The answer to why corporate support for Biden’s green agenda is faltering in my opinion should be obvious.

Companies like Amazon and Google are run by people who genuinely believe in the climate crisis, and they desperately want to be key players in what they see as the solution.

But what President Biden is proposing is essentially a total government takeover of the green agenda, if not an outright leap towards the government running the entire economy. Corporations will be expected to pay, but they won’t have any control – it will all be run by the government.

Once the government is running everything, current climate leaders like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and all the rest won’t be important anymore. At best the CEOs who currently see themselves as the leaders of the new green age will be relegated to being cogs in the government machine, subservient bit players in President Biden’s great renewable energy economic transformation.

If Biden had simply proposed tightening up emissions laws to force gasoline vehicles off the road, or giving massive tax credits to companies which install their own green energy systems, Amazon et al would have been right behind them – providing they got a few exemptions where it counted, like maybe retaining access to affordable diesel for Amazon’s long haul road transport.

But being sidelined and eventually forgotten, being thrown in the same discard box as all the corporate climate sinners they have fought so hard to defeat, surely none of them want that.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sweet Old Bob
September 4, 2021 6:09 pm

Corporations NEVER pay taxes .
Consumers do.
Idiot politicians …. beware.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
September 4, 2021 6:16 pm

Being sidelined and eventually forgotten, being thrown in the discard box with all the other corporate climate science deniers is exactly what that opportunistic scum deserves. It will not help the rest of the hapless population unfortunately as they starve in the dark.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
September 4, 2021 6:27 pm

It would appear that the West Coast green corporate types are finally realizing where the Green New Deal ends up, and what it is—a fascist socialism designed by retarded schoolchildren.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 4, 2021 6:33 pm

Yep. The leaders of the people’s revolution always make the mistake of thinking they will still be in charge once the dust settles.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 4, 2021 6:48 pm

I had a horrified fascination with the history of Europe in the 1930’s, from which I drew the lesson it is quite dangerous to try to use fanatics unless one is in total agreement with them. It might very well result in a repeat of The Night of the Long Knives.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 4, 2021 6:57 pm

What was the name of that horse in “Animal Farm” that did most of the work but got sold to the glue factory?

0
Reply
Mikeyj
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 4, 2021 7:02 pm

In the end Robes Pierre was beheaded. enough said

1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
September 4, 2021 6:54 pm

If they want the CofC to sign on they have to give them a subsidy instead of a tax increase. What’s another trillion?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Beijing demands US fulfill wish list of demands in exchange for cooperation on climate change

21 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

23/25 Top GHG Emitting Cities are in Red China

1 day ago
David Middleton
Climate Politics

No Police Patrols in Your Neighbourhood? Perhaps They are Busy Chasing Extinction Rebellion

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal Opinion

Aussie Coal Miners Demand Compensation for when Net Zero 2050 is Declared

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Democrats Alarmed CEOs Not Rushing to Support Climate Bill Trillion Dollar Corporate Tax Rises

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
MedievalWarmPeriod

IPCC 6th Climate Report: Who Deleted The Medieval Warm Period? Tracks Lead To University Of Bern

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Biomass

Drax To Face Court Over Wood Dust Pollution

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Over 90% of Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Production Still Down Due to Ida

13 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: