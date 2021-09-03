Climate Politics

Beijing demands US fulfill wish list of demands in exchange for cooperation on climate change

From The GWPF

Date: 02/09/21 The Epoch Times

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave U.S. climate envoy John Kerry a set of instructions that the United States should follow if the Biden administration seeks Beijing’s cooperation on climate change.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is seen on a screen with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting via video link on Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Department of State/Handout via Reuters)

Kerry is currently on the second leg of his Asia trip for negotiations on climate action. He first traveled to Japan before arriving in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Aug. 31 for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to meet with Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change affairs.

On Sept. 1, Kerry and Wang held a virtual meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation on climate change. During the talks, Wang mixed in the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) wider political concerns, and warned Kerry that “China-U.S. climate cooperation cannot be separated from the wider environment of the Sino-U.S. relations,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

Wang blamed the United States for deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations in recent years and urged America to “stop seeing China as a threat and rival.”

As for how to improve bilateral relations, Wang demanded that Kerry “pay attention to and pro-actively respond to China’s ‘two lists’ and ‘three bottom lines.’”

Wang was referring to the lists and three demands that Beijing handed to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in late July when she visited Tianjin. One of the lists asked the United States to correct its “wrongdoings,” including revoking its sanctions on CCP officials, which were announced by the United States in response to widely reported human rights abuses.

Among its demands, the CCP requires the United States not to “infringe” upon China’s “sovereignty” in the troubled regions of Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. Many Western governments, including the United States, have called out the CCP for its human rights violations in these three regions, particularly over the detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Full article here.

Quilter 52
September 3, 2021 10:18 pm

Kerry could fold himself in half kowtowing to the Chinese over this. However they will do precisely what they want to do when they want to do it. It’s only democracies that are stupid enough to damage their own economy and much worse, to damage their own ciitizens.

Bryan A
Reply to  Quilter 52
September 3, 2021 10:58 pm

What he should have done is break out in a fit of laughter, drop his pants, wipe his backside with the paper and give it back…then leave
But NOOO he would much rather bend over forward and allow China to have it’s way

n.n
September 3, 2021 10:24 pm

Take a knee, beg, good boy, girl, whatever. How very talibanesque.

nicholas tesdorf
September 3, 2021 10:48 pm

Humiliation is heaped upon Humiliation.

Alexy Scherbakoff
September 3, 2021 11:27 pm

US foreign policy has sucked for years, sorry, decades. The people they use for foreign policy discussions don’t have a clue. US foreign policy is based on ‘we are right no matter what we do or say’ and the rest of the world are idiots.
There is a reason many Australians refer to US people as ‘seppos’. Look it up on your favourite search engine.

