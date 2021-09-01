CFACT with the Yellow Vests
Climate Economics

AFR: The $30 Trillion Required to Decarbonise the Planet is a Great Investment Opportunity

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Australian Financial Review, $30 trillion to provide electricity to people who already have electricity is a greater investment opportunity than the internet.

Climate change ‘biggest investment opportunity since the internet’

An estimated $41 trillion is required to decarbonise the planet, giving investors the chance to profit from a growing mega-trend.

Alex Gluyas
Markets Reporter
Sep 1, 2021 – 5.00am

A growing chorus in the investment community is warning that investors need to climate-proof their portfolios or risk missing out on potentially overlooked returns offered by the global transition to a zero-carbon economy.

This comes amid an accelerating urgency by many overseas governments to implement measures aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050. This is to avoid reaching the critical 1.5-degree tipping point which the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says at current rates could occur as early as next decade.

Australia remains with the same commitment made in 2015 under then prime minister Tony Abbott – to be 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The investment required to decarbonise the planet is estimated to be more than $US30 trillion ($41.2 trillion), presenting investors with a rare opportunity to invest in companies that will be involved in the race to net zero.

“Climate change is the next major mega-trend, and we believe it represents the biggest investment opportunity since the internet,” says portfolio manager at Munro Partners James Tsinidis.

“We’re just at the beginning of the next big S-curve, a massive and sustainable decades-long growth trend.”

Read more: https://www.afr.com/wealth/personal-finance/climate-change-biggest-investment-opportunity-since-the-internet-20210826-p58m4w

Leaving aside the in my opinion suspect $30 trillion estimate (no mention of grid battery backup storage, which adds at least $50 trillion to that figure by my calculations), there seems very little evidence people will put up with this magnitude of expenditure worked into their energy bills or taxes, for a commodity they already have access to.

In fact quite the opposite, when you consider the Yellow Vest protests in Europe, which started as opposition to French efforts to introduce a climate fuel tax, or surveys showing how few people are willing to pay for climate action.

Return on investment for renewables is utterly dependent on fickle political commitment to funding the boondoggle. As the Spanish government’s retrospective solar tariff cut demonstrated, when governments run out of money, keeping faith with their renewable energy commitments is not at the top of their list of priorities. And there are a lot of reasons to be concerned that Western governments will run short of money over the next 30 years.

17 Comments
fretslider
September 1, 2021 2:08 am

Occasionally, reality bites

“ Australia ends zero-Covid policy because it is ‘not sustainable’” – Wales Online

The UK is pushing the banning of gas boilers, and prices have just gone up again

There are going to be quite a few holes in the Treasury where the taxes used to be

Utter madness

Rafe Champion
September 1, 2021 2:16 am

It is a ponzi scheme, so get in and get out before the bubble bursts.

In Britain reality will bite after COP. Until then Johnson will persist with his pose as the world leader in decarbonization but after that he will have to cope with the political backlash against the cost and the worldwide collapse of power systems that led the way to disaster like Germany, South Australia and California.

See here for the South Australian failure.

Rafe Champion
Reply to  Rafe Champion
September 1, 2021 2:17 am

The SA failure.

griff
Reply to  Rafe Champion
September 1, 2021 3:20 am

The UK already has a massive amount of renewable electricity, plus, for example, 3 times as much offshore wind in the building/approved pipeline as already operates…

This is a ‘supertanker’ of effort and even if there was the political will, you aren’t going to see it turned around…

Mike
September 1, 2021 2:43 am

Take the money from the evil coal burners and give it to us – the glorious windmill people.
It’s the good fight ya know….

griff
Reply to  Mike
September 1, 2021 3:21 am

Already won then in the UK, where 2 of the last 3 coal plants close in 2022 and coal only supplies 2% of electricity.

dennisambler
September 1, 2021 2:46 am

How do you decarbonise a carbon based planet?

fretslider
Reply to  dennisambler
September 1, 2021 2:50 am

Using the most effective post-modern tool available

Doublethink

Dennis
Reply to  dennisambler
September 1, 2021 2:53 am

It reminds me about the joke about four Catholic Nuns driving from Sydney to their Far West NSW home with an antique chamber pot they discovered while visiting Sydney and were given permission to take home with them. Their car ran out of petrol some distance from the nearest town and fuel supply, so two of them took the chamber pot and hitched a ride there and back to buy petrol.

As the four of them stood alongside the car petrol tank filler tube trying to pour the petrol in two ministers of another religion drove past, the driver said to the passenger “did you see those Nuns?”, the passenger acknowledged that he had and replied “you might not agree with their religion but you must admire their faith”.

Just like climate hoax fanatics wanting to decarbonise a carbon based planet?

Alan the Brit
Reply to  dennisambler
September 1, 2021 3:12 am

There must be a super bomb that could wipe put all carbon on Earth, then the planet really will truly be free, & very, very, very, …………….dead!!!

The lunatics have truly taken over the asylum!!! If only they could hear/smell what they’re shovelling!!!

Mikee
Reply to  dennisambler
September 1, 2021 3:29 am

This arm of the Milky Way Galaxy is carbon based and occurs in solid, liquid, gas and plasma formats. Anyone who has studied physics and chemistry has some understanding of what this represents in the real world.

Peta of Newark
September 1, 2021 3:03 am

Assuming a cost of USD25 per acre to supply and spread crushed Basalt over the existing farmland AND existing deserts (i.e 20% of Earth’s total area = 2e14 square metres)..
I reckon a figure of 1.25 Trillion USD (one thousand two hundred and fifty billion) would:

  • Fix the Climate
  • Fix the people, mentally as well as physically, by being able to eat a Proper Diet of ‘animal product’ and not sugar
  • Find ourselves shoving Limestone & Chalk into kilns just to maintain atmospheric CO2 above 300ppm

It would then not be *just* England that was a Green & Pleasant Land

Sadly England ain’t those things anymore. The 20 year trend for green & pleasant western side is a cooling trend , the dry ‘other side’ is warming and rapidly turning into an all out dust-bowl.

The inhabitants, exemplified by the socially & politically dysfunctional, financially incontinent, brain-dead alcoholic, sugar-eating, obese, diabetic and incompetent buffoon that is: Boris Johnson are becoming increasingly less-than-pleasant
i.e. lazy, selfish, hypocritical, finger-wagging and buck-passing Puritans whose Daily Highlight comprises 6 hours of self-inflicted brain-washing while crashed-out in front of a TV

Don’t laugh, except Biden-voters who may laugh, nervously.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
September 1, 2021 3:34 am

missed the eidt = edit 4 Fat Fingers. i.e. 20% of Earth – 1E14 square metres

Your choice: Half the cost or double the rate you’re throwing basalt around. I assumed 5 tonnes per acre and $$$ based on what I used to pay, per tonne, for agricultural-grade crushed Limestone.

Or, keep the lower 5 tonne rate and toss some old windmills into the water to ‘Help The Fishes’
Iron makes things green and if you’ve ever been on a golf course, you should know that.
If not, have a craic with the groundsman/green-keeper

Fish Oil is already proven help people to displace sugar from their diet and thus kick their Sugar Habit
No, its not the Omega 3 Oil/acids as claimed. Fish Oil Omegas are the wrong (16C) chain length and we simply burn them for energy.
If we need Omega Oil, we make our own (18C chain-length) omegas BUT, we need fat in our diet of that chain-length as raw material and plants/fishes don’t make that sort/quality of fat.

Ron Long
September 1, 2021 3:14 am

“Looks like Carbon Insanity” should be added to the Psychiatrists list of untreatable of mental conditions.

Martin Clark
Reply to  Ron Long
September 1, 2021 3:36 am

If their professional associations are anything to go by, psychiatrists already have carbon insanity. I did find one was prepared to allow a young climate sufferer access to a therapy group, but he has gone back to another branch of medicine.

griff
September 1, 2021 3:18 am

People won’t put up with it?

Well it isn’t as if we haven’t started yet, is it?

For example UK 42% renewable electricity, coal plants near close; Germany 51% renewable; Spain 42% renewable… new coal cancelled across the EU…

No mass protest so far…

MarkW2
September 1, 2021 3:26 am

Western politicians are completely out of step with their electorate over the push to net zero. So far they’ve managed to get away with it because the costs of achieving net zero have been hidden in an avalanche of weasel words.

We now have a situation in the UK where “the chickens are coming home to roost” and these costs can no longer be hidden. The latest fiasco, over heat pumps, is almost certainly going to be sweetened with a £4,000 government subsidy towards the costs of converting from a gas boiler to a heat pump.

What the politicians have kept hidden, however, is that existing heating installations won’t work with a heat pump. When householders realise this there will be an almighty explosion of anger, not just because of the costs but also the upheaval required to install new systems that will work with heat pumps. On top of that people will have to use immersion heaters for domestic hot water requirements as heat pumps aren’t very good for high temperature needs.

Add to all of this the fact that the majority of people in the UK can’t afford an EV, to say nothing of the lack of charging points and there’s only one way this is going to end up: an economic disaster.

Interestingly, good old Greta has just condemned the Scots for failing to do enough despite Nicola Sturgeon bringing the Green Party into her Government, which of course she’s done for political reasons in her bid for yet another independence referendum.

None of this is going to end well. A lot of people are going to be left with huge costs, which they can’t afford; and what exactly will this achieve? In effect, nothing.

