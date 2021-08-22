Weather

Strong Demand For Jackets…Northern Europe Sees Very Little Midsummer Warming Over Past 2 Decades

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
37 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Kirye
and Pierre Gosselin

Has anyone ever wondered why many Swedes like going south for their summer holidays? 

Today to answer that question, we look at the July, 2021, mean temperature data for the stations in northern Europe for which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) have enough data.

Remember, global warming is said to be most visible at the far northern and Arctic regions, so northern Europe in places like Scandinavia should be showing signs of warming over the past 2 decades. But that isn’t the case.

All the plotted data below are from the Japan Meteorological Agency

Sweden

First we look at the mean July temperatures at 6 stations in Sweden, home of global warming alarmist teenager, Greta Thunberg:

Since July 1997, three of 6 stations have shown no warming. Taken altogether, midsummer in Sweden is showing nothing unusual happening in terms of mean temperature.

Norway

The JMA has sufficient data for meaningful plots for 11 stations in Norway, Greta Thunberg’s neighbor to the west, which is located next to the far northern Atlantic and Arctic oceans:

Here as well we see nothing unusual going on, except that it is not warming up as predicted.

Six of 11 stations saw no July warming in Norway in 2021, going back 20 years. There is no reason to panic. Panic, by the way, is what lets them control populations. By not panicking, you’ll get the alarmists to panic about losing hold on their panic-based power.

Finland

Tabulating the data from the 6 stations for which the JMA has sufficient data for meaningful plots, Finland also has seen no notable mid-summer warming in almost a quarter century:

Four of 6 stations in Finland show cooling or no meaningful July warming at all. Taken altogether, there’s probably in fact a slight amount of cooling in July.

As readers will note, mean July temperatures over northern Europe are usually deep into the teens Celsius, meaning Greta can expect having to always keep warm clothing at hand year-round – for the rest of her life.

Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:07 am

I smile when I see British news sites calling 25 C “a heat wave”.
I live in central Texas.

fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:17 am

They have to keep the narrative going somehow

Beagle
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:32 am

The BBC defined a heat wave of temp of 25 to 28 deg C for 3 consecutive days. They didn’t describe what 29 and above was. Currently in the East of England 20 deg C but feels like 17.
Oh for 25 deg.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Beagle
August 22, 2021 6:41 am

Currently 19°C in East Anglia outside of towns

Its comfortably cool.

griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:32 am

Scots folk (as in Edinburgh last year) definitely think it is a heatwave over 20C…

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:35 am

White is a Scot’s suntan. Their normal colour is blue.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:40 am

Dude, so do we, sitting in Britain!
Heat wave us over 30°C for several days…

But its possibly more humid than Texas

Bob boder
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 22, 2021 6:46 am

Lol more humid then Texas!

MarkW
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 22, 2021 6:55 am

Depends on what part of Texas.

Stu
Reply to  MarkW
August 22, 2021 7:26 am

Houston is not the place to be in August unless you are a masochist.

SMC
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 22, 2021 6:47 am

It’s 27C bright and early this morning in East Texas. The expected high is 35C. I will be looking forward to tomorrows low temp of 23C. Of course, the humidity is 97% so, add a few degrees for the wet bulb temp.

Steve Case
August 22, 2021 6:15 am

And afternoon heat in the Eastern United States has been on the decline since the 19th century:
comment image

Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
August 22, 2021 6:23 am

It snowed in Colorado when a cold front came through this past Friday evening.

https://www.9news.com/video/weather/weather-colorado/snow-fell-eisenhower-tunnel/73-6d7dc5d5-f7c7-4a4d-b995-e7e6c88cb818

SMC
Reply to  Scissor
August 22, 2021 6:52 am

An early winter. The Colorado mountains have 2 seasons, July/August and winter.

griff
August 22, 2021 6:31 am

We see the other main effect of climate change: increased rainfall…

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:34 am

No, we don’t. Stop lying, griff.

Steve Case
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
August 22, 2021 6:43 am

According to NOAA’s Climate at a Glance it is:

https://postimg.cc/K4206fL5

Just so you know, Tony Heller uses the same image.

[ Hmmmm, maybe images don’t show on replies. ]

Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
August 22, 2021 6:50 am

Eventually, NOAA may learn more in Excel than “best fit line.”

fretslider
Reply to  Steve Case
August 22, 2021 6:54 am

This is a very bog standard summer, just like the ones in the 60s and 70s – in short cool, wet and disappointing.

UK Extreme Rainfall Trends

…a quick look at some of the other long running stations elsewhere in the country appear to show no significant trends either.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/06/07/uk-extreme-rainfall-trends/

NOAA is somewhat dodgy to say the least. Our Met Office is beyond the pale.

John Tillman
Reply to  Steve Case
August 22, 2021 7:07 am

The US has yet to exceed precipitation in 1974. Recent wet years were due to Los Niños.

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:37 am

Absolutely anything is due to CAGW for you, isn’t it Griff?
Hot, cold, dry, wet, calm, windy.
Has it ever occured to you that it’s all just regular weather?

Leo Smith
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
August 22, 2021 6:42 am

You shouldn’t mock a man’s religion…

fretslider
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 22, 2021 7:01 am

Why not?

Rich Davis
Reply to  Leo Smith
August 22, 2021 7:25 am

True, providing of course that his religion isn’t any denomination of Christianity, in which case ridicule is sanctioned, if not required.

Scissor
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:38 am

Climate change decimated the Anasazi, and it wasn’t due to increased rainfall.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:46 am

We see the other main effect of climate change: increased rainfall

And as ever you pop up with a nonsensical statement with no source, link or reference to back it up.

Let’s just say it doesn’t help with your utter lack of credibility.

Bob boder
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:48 am

Griff

So no draughts then, that’s good.

MarkW
Reply to  Bob boder
August 22, 2021 6:59 am

No draughts? Is the beer all gone?

fretslider
Reply to  MarkW
August 22, 2021 7:02 am

The beer ran out in 1976 That was a dry year.

Disputin
Reply to  MarkW
August 22, 2021 7:18 am

No. chess only.

John Tillman
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:50 am

No year in this century has yet exceeded UK rainfall in AD 2000.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 6:57 am

The actual records show no such increase, at least not when the whole record is examined.
Nor does it show any increase in extreme weather.
But when the real world contradicts the models, always go with the models.

John Bell
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 7:00 am

Well great, we will need that to water the plants that are now growing faster due to 405 ppm C02.

John Tillman
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 7:07 am

Good to know that more CO2 doesn’t cause droughts.

Rich Davis
Reply to  griff
August 22, 2021 7:17 am

At the same time, you frequently claim that global warming causes drought. So who in their right mind would take your fantasies seriously?

In which time period would you prefer to live your life?
[__] Benign low CO2 1675-1750
[__] “Dangerous” CO2 1950-2025

Weekly_rise
August 22, 2021 6:51 am
  1. Why is the period since 1997 specifically chosen? How would choosing a different start year affect the trends being shown? What is the statistical significance of each trend?
  2. Why are the individual stations being shown instead of the aggregate? It is impossible to parse out a regional trend from individual records.
  3. Has the impact of non-climatic effects like station moves been accounted for in these records?
BobM
August 22, 2021 7:17 am

I wonder if North Face is producing their fossil fuel-free jackets yet.

