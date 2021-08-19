United Kingdom (UK) solar and wind energy, renewable energy concept with windmills - renewable energy against global warming - industrial illustration, 3D illustration + Joe Biden Looking Angry
Globalists Queuing to Smack Australia for Unambitious Climate Targets

15 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Biden’s deputy John Kerry’s deputy Jonathan Pershing has joined the queue of dignitaries demanding Australia announce a net zero 2050 climate target. But all this pressure may be backfiring.

Top US official calls out Australia over lack of climate ambition

By Nick O’Malley

August 19, 2021 — 5.30pm

It would be “helpful” if Australia increased its emission-reduction goals in the lead-up to crucial United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November, a top United States official says.

Jonathan Pershing, deputy to President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry, said the Australian target of a 26 to 28 per cent reduction by 2030 had “been overtaken by events” and that it should “step forward with a more ambitious effort”.

Conservative UK cabinet minister Alok Sharma, who will serve as president of the COP26 talks, also called for more action, saying the UN climate report showed the world had not done enough to act since the Paris climate talks.

On Tuesday at the same online conference, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon said Australia was “out of step” with the rest of the world on climate change due to the federal government’s comparatively low 2030 pledge and its failure to have a firm net zero by 2050 commitment.

Read more: https://www.watoday.com.au/national/top-us-official-calls-out-australia-over-lack-of-climate-ambition-20210819-p58k88.html

I suspect the globalists on this occasion may have overplayed their hand. Our Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison normally tries to be flexible and accommodating on the world stage, but being seen as the lapdog of the USA, the UN and Britain all at once would be guaranteed political career suicide.

