Hottest Month? Poppycock!

36 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

More, disgraceful reporting by the BBC (complete with a disgusting use of a photo of the Turkish wildfires):

image

July was the world’s hottest month ever recorded, a US federal scientific and regulatory agency has reported.

The data shows that the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.93C (1.68F) above the 20th Century average of 15.8C (60.4F).

It is the highest temperature since record-keeping began 142 years ago. The previous record, set in July 2016, was equalled in 2019 and 2020.

Experts believe this is due to the long-term impact of climate change.

In a statement, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that July’s “unenviable distinction” was a cause for concern.

“In this case, first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

“This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”

The combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 0.01C higher than the 2016 record.

In the Northern Hemisphere, land-surface temperature reached an “unprecedented” 1.54C higher than average, surpassing a previous record set in 2012.

Map showing temperature percentiles for July 2021

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-58208792

Meanwhile, back in the real world, July temperature anomalies even according to NOAA themselves are well below the peaks of 2015 and 2016, and barely higher than they were two decades ago:

image

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/global/time-series/globe/land_ocean/all/7/1980-2021

And the claim that they know the world’s temperature to one hundredth of a degree is ridiculous. Far from the full global coverage implied by the BBC’s map above, below is the actual coverage:

https://i1.wp.com/www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-content/sotc/global/map-land-sfc-mntp/map-land-sfc-mntp-202107.png?w=1110&ssl=1

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-content/sotc/global/map-land-sfc-mntp/map-land-sfc-mntp-202107.png

Large parts of the world have no coverage at all, and much of the rest is affected by UHI. In contrast, satellites offer virtually 100% coverage, other around the poles, and are not corrupted by UHI. Data from these satellites indicate that atmospheric temperatures are no higher now than in 2002:

https://i1.wp.com/www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2021/july2021/202107_Bar.png?w=1110&ssl=1

https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/

LdB
August 15, 2021 6:15 am

Nice perversion of Australia data on that map, July for Western Australia and South Australia was 2 degree colder than average which magically became 1 to 2 degree warmer. The Northern Territory and East Coast did have warmer than average temperatures but given the distortion I am surprised they didn’t go for a bright pink … if you are going to doctor data you might as well go big.

Scissor
Reply to  LdB
August 15, 2021 6:25 am

Apparently a thermometer reading today of 124F is greater than 131F because they didn’t know how to read thermometers before new math.

John Shewchuk
August 15, 2021 6:17 am

Good job Paul. Thanks for using “data science” versus “political science” as the BBC typically does.

Joao Martins
August 15, 2021 6:20 am

long-term impact of climate change”

Now, there is “long-term impact of climate change”, for sure there is also “short-term impact of climate change”.

As in COVID-19, there is “short-COVID” and “long-COVID”.

Whenever ignorant or superstitious people do not know the reason AND are lazzy (or stupid) enough to refuse to search for the reason, their magical way of “thinking” (if it may be called “thinking”) will define new “concepts”, absolutely void of any connection with the real world, only to appease their psychotic fears. (ironicaly, through nourishing them…)

Rich T.
August 15, 2021 6:22 am

MSM propaganda at work. Saw 3 articles yesterday claiming the hottest July ever. Now that NASA has lowered the number from 2016 to make this July hotter. Lets change reality to push the “HEAT” agenda. With the actual number for July being 0.2 above the 1979-2021 dates. UAH version 6.0. https://electroverse.net/polar-cold-blasts-australia-nz-and-sa-brazil-corn-output-slashed-portugal-suffered-a-cold-july/ There’s the warm July in EU. We know how accurate the BBC isn’t when it comes to the CC alarmism.

Mike Maguire
August 15, 2021 6:24 am

Not the hottest but the GREENEST!

fretslider
August 15, 2021 6:24 am

It’s the ho ho impartial BBC

What does anyone [with a brain] expect?

Last edited 10 minutes ago by fretslider
Mike Maguire
August 15, 2021 6:31 am

Not the hottest but the GREENEST!

Death by GREENING!

https://www.marketforum.com/forum/topic/69258/

