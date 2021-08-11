Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 2

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

by Jim Steele

In 1994 the Harvard Business Review insightfully wrote, “The news media and the government are entwined in a vicious circle of mutual manipulation, mythmaking, and self-interest. Journalists need crises to dramatize news, and government officials need to appear to be responding to crises.” So it’s no surprise that NPR headlines hyped, Climate Change Is Driving Deadly Weather Disasters From Arizona To Mumbai claiming, “Heat waves. Floods. Wildfires…We know that climate change is to blame.” Nor is it surprising that the New York Times wrote, “climate change is a key culprit” for the American west’s wildfire disasters.  And right on cue, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns “It’s code red for humanity”. But governments promise to fix the “crisis” by controlling your energy and social policies.

Is the media honestly following the science, or once again engaging in “mutual manipulation, mythmaking, and self-interest”?

We ecologists know that wildfires and climate change are extremely complex issues with many contributing variables. Bigger, more intense, and more frequent wildfires and a longer fire season are similarly produced by different variables. Distinguishing the “key culprit” is not as easy as a NY Times’ opinion suggests. Thus, ecologists are trained to maintain multiple working hypotheses to determine which hypothesis best fits the evidence. This scientific process has grave social importance. Wrong analyses always produce wrong remedies, and bad remedies can be worse than the problems they seek to fix. So here are some major competing hypotheses explaining recent upticks in wildfires.

  1. Wildfire Suppression

In the 1800s the western USA landscape was a mosaic of open meadows and patchy forests. That mosaic was maintained by frequent wildfires, either ignited naturally or by native Americans. The patchy mosaic created natural fire breaks that prevented the spread of megafires. Frequent fires also reduced both ground fuels that cause more intense fires and ladder fuels that carry fire into the canopies. All wildfire experts agree the policy of wildfire suppression from 1900 to 1970 allowed a) the explosive accumulation of ground fuels and ladder fuels and b) reduced patchiness which allowed fuel continuity across larger swathes of forests. The increase in wildfires since 1970 coincides with the relaxation of fire suppression policies when ecologists emphasized that low-intensity frequent fires are needed to maintain forest health and biodiversity.

A US Forest Service report provides photographic evidence of the landscape patchiness in 1909 before wildfire suppression began versus the increase in ground and ladder fuels and dense connected forests that evolved by 1979 due to fire exclusion.

  • Human Ignitions

Since 1900, California’s population increased from 1.5 million people to more than 39 million. More people inevitably produce to more accidental ignitions. Eighty-four percent of all USA fires are ignited by people. A larger population also requires a larger electrical grid. California’s 2nd largest fire (Dixie) was ignited by an electrical spark, as was the deadliest ever Camp fire and the 4th deadliest Tubbs fire. Three of California’s largest fires (Mendocino, Rim, & Carr fires) were caused by other human accidents.

While the natural fire season, ignited by lightning, extends from May through September, peaking in hot and dry July, human ignitions extend the fire season throughout the entire year. In California this is especially dangerous, as ignitions during the winter are rapidly spread by fierce Santa Anna and Diablo winds. These winds begin to ramp up in October as increasingly cold seasonal temperatures in the high mountain deserts push dry air down across California towards a relatively warmer Pacific Ocean. A downed powerline in December ignited a fire spread by the Santa Ana winds that devastated southern California with its 8th largest fire (Thomas Fire). California’s 4 deadliest fires, Camp, Griffith Park, Tunnel, and the Tubbs wine country fires were all rapidly spread by October and November winds. The 2nd deadliest Griffith Park fire was accidentally started in October 1933.

  • Altered Grasslands

Grasses and shrubs produce small diameter “fine fuels” that rapidly dry within 1 to 10 hours of dry weather. As discussed in part 1, those 1‑hour fuels are highly flammable even during freezing temperatures and easily ignited. As seen in Fig 3. (from Keeley, 2015) grassland fires account for the largest burnt areas.  Some fire experts argue the tremendous drop in wildfires during the early 20th century was not only due to fire suppression policies, but severe overgrazing that reduced the grasslands ability to spread fire. Similarly, a recent NASA report determined wildfires globally had “declined by 24 percent between 1998 and 2015.” They attributed this global decline to a change in landscapes across the African savannahs. Before, to support grazing, fires had been intentionally set to keep grasslands free from invading shrubs and trees. As villages and homes intruded into the savannah and cultivation of permanent crop fields replaced grassland, the use of fire was reduced.

In 1992, ecologists from UC Berkeley and Stanford University wrote the seminal Biological Invasions by Exotic Grasses, the Grass/Fire Cycle and Global Change. Grasses create conditions that favor fire by producing a “microclimate in which surface temperatures are hotter, vapor pressure deficits are larger, and the drying of tissues more rapid than in forests or woodlands.”  An invasion of alien grass species “provides the fine fuel necessary for the initiation and propagation of fire. Fires then increase in frequency, area, and perhaps intensity. Following these grass-fueled fires, alien grasses recover more rapidly than native species and cause a further increase in susceptibility to fire.” This cycle had been well known to land managers who seeded alien grasses to increase fire frequency and intensity to suppress woody species.

The grass/fire cycle has altered landscapes across the world. In Hawaii alien grasses thoroughly filled the spaces between native shrubs, providing continuous layers of fine fuel. Prior to a 1960’s invasion, only 27 fires were recorded in 48 years, each burning an equivalent of 8 football fields. In the 20 years following invasion, twice as many fires ignited each burning an average of 400 football fields. In western North America the invasion of cheat grass increased the frequency of fires in Idaho shrublands from once every 60-110 years to every 3-5 years. In eastern Oregon land dominated by cheatgrass is considered 500 times more likely to bum than other landscapes. In the Great Basin deserts, due to low fuel abundance, sagebrush ecosystems burned just once every 60 -100 years.

Now cheat grass-dominated sagebrush habitat burns every 3-5 years, up to 20 times more frequently than historic natural conditions.  Eleven of the USA’s 50 biggest fires in last 20 years have been in Great Basin sagebrush habitats, where invasive cheatgrass is spreading. Nevada’s largest fire was the 2018 Martin Fire. Rapidly spreading through the cheat grass, it burned 439,000 acres, a burned area rivaling California’s 4th largest fire in recorded history.

  • Natural Climate Cycles

Most media, like the NY Times, seek out the researchers whose research focuses on finding a connection between a climate change crisis and wildfire crises. So typically the media quote Park Williams, John Abatzoglou, Daniel Swain, or Kevin Trenberth. Park Williams summarizes, “This climate-change connection is straightforward: warmer temperatures dry out fuels. That statement is true, but so is the converse. Drier conditions also dry out fuels and raise temperatures. So, blaming warmer temperatures maybe the tail wagging the dog. Furthermore, it is bad science to apply a 2°F rise in global temperatures to the measured local temperatures where fires ignite. In the USA, 36% of the weather stations with 70+ years of data report cooling trends. It’s also bad science to use average daily temperatures. Rising minimum temperatures are associated with growing populations and may still be below the dew point which would moisten ground fuels. It’s the maximum temperatures that dry out fuels.

For example, in the region of the huge Mendocino-Complex fire, which was accidentally ignited in dry grasses, annual maximum temperatures have cooled since the 1930s as recorded in the US Historical Climate network. Cooling maximum temperatures holds true throughout northern California.

Contrary to Williams’ suggestion, dryness does not depend on temperature as witnessed by the warm wet tropics or cold dry tundra. The Sahara Desert was driest during the depth of the Ice Age but converted to the moist Green Sahara as temperatures warmed. Dry conditions are mostly a function of how atmospheric circulation transports moisture from the oceans to the land, and its atmospheric circulation that makes the American west so dry and the eastern USA so moist. The most important modulator of that circulation is the natural El Nino cycles (ENSO) and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) that shift rains and drought northward and southward.  Researchers found “combined warm phases (positive PDO during El Nino) co-occurred with large fires in the central and northern Rockies, while the combined cool phases (negative PDO during La Nina) appeared to promote large fires in the southern Rockies. Almost 70% of large fires in Rocky Mountain National Park burned during La Nina events that coincided with a negative PDO, although these phases co-occurred during only 29% of the 1700-1975 AD period.”

Appropriately, the recent uptick in forest fires coincides with the natural 21st century shift of the PDO to its negative phase and increased frequency of La Nina conditions. This natural cycle of droughts and fires forced Williams to find a narrative that synthesized the scientific evidence of La Nina effects with modeled speculation of a climate crisis induced wildfires. In 2014 Williams wrote, “The southwestern United States (SW) experienced extreme drought in 2011, related at least in part to a La Niña event in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The 2011 SW drought event was accompanied by record breaking total burned and record-size ‘‘megafires’’ in the forests of eastern Arizona and northern New Mexico.” He then conflated model myth-making writing, “Model projections developed for the fifth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project suggest that by the 2050s warming trends will cause mean warm-season vapor pressure deficit to be comparable to the record high VPD (dryness) observed in 2011.

But climate models have done an extremely poor job of modeling drought. Michael Wehner published the graph below, which was also featured in a National Climate Assessment. The observed (red) Fractional Extreme drought area over the USA and Mexico was clearly greatest during the 1930s and attributed to landscape changes and natural cycles. The second worse drought extent occurred in the 1950s.  Although modelers already knew the results, their CO2 driven model results (blue) failed to even hint at those historical droughts and accompanying heat waves. All the climate models could do is project imagined disasters in the future. Rarely does the media mention the grass/fire cycle, or the dryness of ENSO cycles. Instead NPR prefers to blame climate change for worse wildfires The media is indeed stuck in the “vicious circle of mutual manipulation, mythmaking, and self-interest”

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of CO2 Coalition

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
August 11, 2021 2:14 pm

Those western wildfires are anthropogenic, all right.

A Former College Professor Is A Serial Arsonist In Northern California, Feds Sayhttps://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026700103/former-college-professor-arson-charges-california-dixie-fire

Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence.

“Where Maynard went, fires started. Not just once, but over and over again,” the government said in a court memorandum arguing for Maynard to be denied bail.

While court documents allege that Maynard is connected to more than a half-dozen dangerous fires in Northern California, he is currently charged with starting only the Ranch Fire. That blaze broke out on Saturday morning, in a remote area where, according to court records, Maynard had just camped for the night. It’s one of three fires officials say Maynard set in recent days — all of them very close to the Dixie Fire’s northeastern footprint.

“He entered the evacuation zone and began setting fires behind the first responders fighting the Dixie fire,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said in court papers. It added, “Maynard’s fires were placed in the perfect position to increase the risk of firefighters being trapped between fires.”…

2
Reply
Jim Steele
Reply to  John Garrett
August 11, 2021 2:25 pm

Indeed fire experts determined, 84% of all fires are ignited by people and one sub-set of those human ignitions is arson. My Sierra Nevada field campus was threatened years ago by the Bassett’s fire set by an arsonist.

January 2020 I reported,

“According to the U.S. Fire Administration, arson accounts for 20% of California’s fires, 55% of Kentucky’s and is the leading cause of Florida’s fires. More resources are needed to address the arson problem as well as increasing current public education programs to reduce careless fires.”

4
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Jim Steele
August 11, 2021 4:16 pm

But only 25% of crimes are resolved. So it’s actually 100%

-1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  John Garrett
August 11, 2021 2:26 pm

Criminal justice professor Dr. Gary Stephen Maynard.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 2:15 pm

Another problem is intervention by environmentalist groups to interfere with wild lands management programs by policies allowing them to endlessly appeal any actions.
Another is CARB restricting controlled burns to such an extent they are difficult to do.
Of course, the politicians sucking up to the greens will find someone or something else to blame rather than their own fecklessness.

3
Reply
Waza
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 3:46 pm

There is an incestuous relationship with theses environmental groups and environmentalists working within government departments to roadblock just about everything.

1
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Waza
August 11, 2021 4:24 pm

Anti renewables people are the environmentalists. Liberals are the anti environmentalist retards. Wind creates no energy and only kills.

0
Reply
Al Miller
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2021 4:42 pm

Of course this is only an issue because politicians are listening to the green interests (very green as in the color of money)

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Al Miller
August 11, 2021 4:50 pm

I believe that some of the politicians are sincere greenies,which means they can cause much more damage. A vendido knows that they are a mercenary, and might decide that they are not getting enough reward for doing something destructive. A True Believer can be much worse than a sellout.

0
Reply
Cam_S
August 11, 2021 2:18 pm

I found this on the NPR website… not related to climate change.
– – – – – – –

A Former College Professor Is A Serial Arsonist In Northern California, Feds Say

Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence.

Maynard, 47, is a former professor who has taught at colleges in New York and California, according to online records. Last fall, he taught in the criminology and criminal justice department at Sonoma State University, which says in its official bio for Maynard that he has three master’s degrees and a doctorate in sociology.

His teaching and research, the school said, focuses on topics that include the “sociology of health, deviance and crime” and environmental sociology.

https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026700103/former-college-professor-arson-charges-california-dixie-fire

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Cam_S
August 11, 2021 3:10 pm

Interesting. May be the first case where we can infer that his environmental interests could have been a factor – trying to manufacture ‘proof’ of dangerous climate change.

3
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Cam_S
August 11, 2021 3:36 pm

Notwithstanding the commission of arson, you can bet your bottom dollar that NPR won’t amend or correct their repeated, egregiously exaggerated claims that western U.S. wildfires are caused by “climate change.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
0
Reply
goldminor
August 11, 2021 2:19 pm

Climate Change causes fires “Ex-college professor suspected in arson blazes near California’s massive Dixie fire”. … https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/567425-college-professor-suspected-for-arson-blazes-near-massive-dixie

ps: looks like most of us picked up on this story.

Last edited 2 hours ago by goldminor
3
Reply
Cherith
August 11, 2021 2:25 pm

VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT ARSONIST SETS FIRE TO GRASS IN SOUTHERN ITALY
video – 58 secs
A video has been released by the Italian Carabinieri military police which showed a hidden camera capturing an arsonist starting a fire in the countryside. The video released on 6 August, showed a person light a match and place it on the grass before running away near Montesarchio, a town some 31 miles (49km) from Naples in Italy. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri. In Italy, the civil protection authority warned on Monday of more fires to come as temperatures in parts of the country reach 45C . Wildfires rage in Greece and Italy as EU mounts firefighting operation.


3
Reply
To bed B
August 11, 2021 2:25 pm

This happened in Australia early last year after a bad fire season
Senator Matt Canavan asks Dr Peter Mayfield of CSIRO why an explainer document they put out about the bushfires didn’t include a sentence he found in another CSIRO study.

“No studies explicitly attributing the Australian increase in fire weather to climate change have been performed at this time.”

A record breaking ten long seconds of silence in Senate estimates this week.
https://joannenova.com.au/2020/03/csiro-forgets-to-mention-no-study-explicitly-shows-climate-change-caused-bushfires/

The idea of listening to experts is to save time and effort of redoing the research – not to listen to their gut feeling.

1
Reply
Scissor
August 11, 2021 2:36 pm

Maybe YouTube will suspend NPR’s channel for spreading misinformation.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 11, 2021 2:44 pm

Very nice article, JS. Forestry is a complex subject. Warmunists and politicians do not like complexity. So they simplify too much and get it wrong. Some favs:
CO2 ‘control knob’ ignores proven natural variability.
Polar bears do not depend on Arctic summer ice, so are thriving.
Satalt SLR is not fit for purpose and does not close; TGs close with no acceleration.
The RAPID moored buoy array across the Atlantic at 26N latitude shows the AMOC is not weakening as PIK models have predicted for years. (Last week’s MSM scare).

6
Reply
Jim Steele
August 11, 2021 2:55 pm

Emerson understood why scarey climate stories are so powerful

emerson on fear and ignorance.jpeg
4
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 2:58 pm

It’s obviously just arson. I dunno why you keep downplaying that.

-5
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 3:11 pm

I thought you were going to say the fires are caused by peak oil.

7
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 11, 2021 3:16 pm

We don’t ‘keep downplaying that’ – most people on here like to use facts which means finding proof of something. Unfounded opinion or wild speculation can be fun but you wouldn’t want to bet your countries economy on it. Oh, wait….

3
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Richard Page
August 11, 2021 3:42 pm

Well others have given it.

-2
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
August 11, 2021 3:15 pm

NPR has become…
New Pravda Radio …

3
Reply
Waza
August 11, 2021 4:04 pm

Jim
Victoria Australia context
Attached is a review of how the Victorian government manage fuel reduction.
After the 2009 bushfires the Victorian bushfires Royal Commission VBRC completed in 2010, made it very clear a target of 5% of public lands was necessary as the PROTECTION OF HUMAN LIFE WAS THE HIGHEST PRIORITY.
Authorities starting increasing their annual clearing from about 1.5%.
They treated about 3% in 2012/2013.
By 2013 authorities created a code for bushfire fuel management which essentially downgraded the priority of human life and made protection of the environment as the key goal in fuel reduction.
Ever since authorities on carry out 1-1.5% fuel reduction burning.
Fuel reduction burning in East Gippsland can be rounded to 0%
The attached report reviews this in 2015
The summer of flames which was catastrophic in East Gippsland was in 2019/20

https://www.igem.vic.gov.au/publications/igem-reports/review-of-performance-targets-for-bushfire-fuel-management-on-public-land

1
Reply
It doesn't add up...
August 11, 2021 4:39 pm

Is this an example of media manipulation?

https://mobile.twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1425554597054189582

Dotty California professor setting fires gets caught. Why would such a person do that? (Rhetorical)

0
Reply
Al Miller
August 11, 2021 4:40 pm

They can blame everything on Klimate Kaching, oops, change. Mismanage the forests- hey blame it on CC and raise taxes to “fix” it.
Want to try and keep the worriers worried- hey CC is the answer – oh and raise taxes.
Country flooding- blame CC – and raise taxes.
Rude, people demanding things from your government – hey limit freedoms in the name of CC and let’s see- raise taxes.
Now we can all see that government is the answer to our problems…oh wait government did bugger all and is/was the CAUSE of our problems.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 1

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Wildfires

ECOSTRESS Data Incorporated Into New Wildfire Response Tool

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Humor Wildfires

Friday Funny: California Feelings

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Wildfires

Over 150 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 2

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

UN Eye PC Sea Level

7 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
IPCC AR6

IPCC Enters “Into Thin Air”. German Scientists: IPCC “In A Hopeless Situation”…”Stained Scientists”

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Tipping points, Attenboroughesque narratives of climate doom and dying polar bears

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: