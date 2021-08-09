Global cooling

Cooling In The Pipeline? Low Solar Activity, Wild Fire Smoke, La Niña All Setting Up A Cooled 2022?

36 mins ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 8. August 2021

Here are 3 reasons why global surface temperatures will probably see continued cooling over the coming year.

1. La Nina back in the forecast

NASA continues to project La Niña conditions into 2022 thus suggesting vigorous globally time-shifted cooling conditions:

Source. NASA

The NOAA-ENSO forecast also shows La Niña conditions taking hold again later this year:

Hat-tip: Snowfan here

Because the ENSO has moved back into neutral range during the summer, a modest warming of global temperature can be expected in early 2022. But with a lag of about 8 months, global temperatures will tend to cool off by early summer of next year, 2022, in response to the coming La Niña – should the above ENSO projections come true.

2. Soot filtering out sunlight over North America

Another factor that could act to cool the earth’s surface a bit over the short term are the massive wildfires in California and elsewhere this summer. Satellite images show a sun-blocking haze of smoke spreading over large parts of North America:

Satellite image of California wildfire emitting large quantities of smoke into the atmosphere. Image August 6, 2021:  Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 17.

The following graphic from July 21st shows how much soot was measured in the atmosphere over the US and Canada as wild fires raged:

Smoke Across North America

NASA Earth Observatory images by Joshua Stevens, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCEGIBS/Worldview, and the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS). Story by Adam Voiland.

3. Low sunspot activity

The previous solar sunspot cycle was one of low activity, and recent sunspot activity has been very low. In fact according to SpaceWeatherLove.com here, the sun currently has no spots.

Chart: SpaceWeatherLive.com 

The upcoming solar cycle no. 25 is also expected to be one of low sunspot activity. Such cycles of low activity are linked to periods of cooler earth surface temperatures.

3.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M Courtney
August 9, 2021 6:06 am

One year does not a climate make.

And nobody knows anything on the complexities of predicting temperature measurements.

Even if La Nina does form there’s no guarantee the temperature figures will notice.
Just like the atmospheric CO2 concentration at Mauna Loa didn’t notice the 2020 lockdowns.

These things do not measure what people think they measure. Climate is too complex to be summarised in any single global metric.

0
Reply
John Dueker
Reply to  M Courtney
August 9, 2021 6:32 am

The article only showed indicators it didn’t make predictions. In addition your assertion that it described a “single global metric” is a complete mischaracterization. Compare this with the alarmist predictions based on the output of a single model that has yet to be right. I much prefer an analysis of inputs.

0
Reply
Javier
Reply to  M Courtney
August 9, 2021 6:35 am

You don’t have a clue. As anybody could imagine, the effect of ENSO on the GSAT is very well known.
comment image

A new La Niña would mean a decrease in the GSAT.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 9, 2021 6:20 am

4) Low SST temp anomaly in the North Atlantic, and not coming back anytime soon

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Global cooling

Global Cooling will kill us all!

9 months ago
Andy May
Global cooling

Study: Ancient Volcanic Cooling Caused Wine Producing Towns in the Negev Desert to be Abandoned

1 year ago
Eric Worrall
Global cooling

Global Warming? “There’s some indication in the data that the pause is leaning toward a small reversal of the 20th-century trends.”

1 year ago
Eric Worrall
Global cooling

What if there is no Climate Emergency ?

2 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Global cooling

Cooling In The Pipeline? Low Solar Activity, Wild Fire Smoke, La Niña All Setting Up A Cooled 2022?

36 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #465

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 1

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

The Moon: Water ice may be more common than previously thought

13 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: