Agriculture Alarmism

Aussie Govt Climate Report: Bad News, Farm Productivity is UP by 68%

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You need to read down to the fifth paragraph to learn what the government are actually reporting is good news, farm productivity is up.

ABARES says changing climate is costing every farm, on average, $30,000 every year

ABC Rural / 

By national rural reporter Kath Sullivan

Australian farms have lost on average almost $30,000 each a year in profits over the past 20 years due to climate change, relative to earnings in the latter part of last century, says the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES).

Key points:

  • Farmers have been losing, on average, $29,200 per farm, every year due to changing climate conditions
  • ABARES’ latest report says growers are adapting to weather, growing more from less
  • It predicts the average farm size could increase as farmers meet the challenges of climate change

In its latest report, ABARES finds that the decline in rainfall from 2001 to 2021, compared to 1950-2000, saw farm profits reduced, on average, by 23 per cent, or $29,200, as the risk doubled of farmers receiving very low returns due to climate variability.

But it also found that Australian farm productivity had significantly increased, with broadacre farmers producing almost 30 per cent more than they did in 1989.

ABARES’ executive director Jared Greenville said the research had shown that, over the same period, despite the weather challenges, grain growers had increased productivity by 68 per cent.

“New technologies and practices mean that farmers are able to grow crops under lower rainfall conditions than they could in the past,” Dr Greenville said.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2021-07-29/abares-climate-change-costs-30k-per-farm-/100331680

Even if you assume the decline in rainfall was due to climate change, the fossil fuel powered technological improvements are obviously more than compensating for the rainfall deficit.

ABARES themselves admit there is a lot of uncertainty about long term climate trends.

Climate change impacts and adaptation on Australian farms

Authors: Neal Hughes and Peter Gooday

Introduction

In recent decades, Australia has seen a shift towards higher temperatures and lower winter rainfall, which has had significant effects on many farmers. Despite these trends there remains much uncertainty over the long-run effects of climate change on farm businesses. This article presents ABARES latest modelling, examining the effects of recent and possible future changes in climate on the profitability of Australian farms. Productivity trends are also presented, showing how farm adaptation has helped to offset the effects of hotter and drier conditions to date.

Read more: https://www.agriculture.gov.au/abares/products/insights/climate-change-impacts-and-adaptation

In my opinion, the Aussie ABC attempt to frame this as a call to climate action is absurd.

The only solid evidence is that fossil fuel powered technology is supporting rising farm profits productivity. Rainfall has dropped over the last 20 years, but that could be natural variation – Australia’s paleo-climate history is a patchwork of natural mega droughts and random long term climate shifts.

What we need to do to ensure continued improvement in farm productivity and profitability is support and protect the technology which is making rising productivity possible. We need to ensure farmers have access to affordable fossil fuel, and make sure interfering climate obsessed bureaucrats are forced to give farmers the space to do what they do best – farm the land.

Of course some more water infrastructure projects might also help, to help maintain productivity during droughts, instead of frittering ever increasing amounts of taxpayer’s money on useless renewables.

Correction (EW): The original version of this story said “profits” are up rather than productivity, apologies for the senior moment.

Update (EW): The following is an ABERES comparison of farm costs, 2013-14 -> 2017-18. Some costs have risen sharply. The full document is well worth reading if you want to delve into Australian farming conditions.

Aussie Farm Costs
Figure 9 Farm costs as share of total, ABARES farm survey and ABS, 2013–14 to 2017–18. Source Australian Departure of Agriculture Farmers Terms of Trade 2020
Scissor
July 29, 2021 6:02 pm

I hear that in the U.S., programs to pay farmers to leave land fallow are being expanded.

Tom Halla
July 29, 2021 6:05 pm

It looks like another case of models, all the way down.

Chris Hanley
July 29, 2021 6:28 pm

“… the decline in rainfall from 2001 to 2021, compared to 1950-2000, saw farm profits reduced, on average, by 23 per cent, or $29,200, as the risk doubled of farmers receiving very low returns due to climate variability …”.
Cherry-picking on stilts, even if true the overall rainfall over Australia has increased since 1900 the longest period of available data, that’s climate.
http://www.bom.gov.au/web01/ncc/www/cli_chg/trendmap/rain/0112/aus/1900/latest.gif

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Chris Hanley
July 29, 2021 6:42 pm

Even worse, they are relying on one anomalous year 2019.

WXcycles
Reply to  Chris Hanley
July 29, 2021 7:37 pm

Despite the supposed abundance meat prices have risen sharply because of national herd died-back during the dry, while remaining stocks continued to supply meat, so now national grazing stocks are low and recovery is slow, so such supposed abundance is not apparent and food inflation is a thing again.

Another drive-by glib statistic.

John Hultquist
July 29, 2021 6:47 pm

farm profits reduced, on average, by 23 per cent, or $29,200 “

Those seem to be virtual or mythical $$, somewhat like Unicorn farts.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Hultquist
July 29, 2021 7:17 pm

This might actually be true, the lack of investment in water infrastructure is a national scandal, so profits from all that extra productivity might be being squandered on bidding for access to precious water resources.

dk_
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 29, 2021 7:44 pm

Eric, does this mean that increases in cost of irrigation, labor, and fuel have offset or outpaced the increase in production?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  dk_
July 29, 2021 8:41 pm

I’ve just added a farm costs comparison, wages are far more significant than I thought, but costs of inputs such as fuel, chemicals and fertiliser are also substantially up. Australian electricity prices have soared the last few years, thanks to the green energy push. Water is a significant cost – better water infrastructure might help mitigate that.

I’m confident that if you untangled the full pricing structure you would find increased energy prices at the base of a lot of the problems farmers are facing.

dk_
July 29, 2021 6:57 pm

… it also found that Australian farm productivity had significantly increased, with broadacre farmers producing almost 30 per cent more than they did in 1989.

ABARES’ executive director Jared Greenville said the research had shown that, over the same period, despite the weather challenges, grain growers had increased productivity by 68 per cent.

Some points:

  1. 32% is more than 30%
  2. Is it the claim here that productivity is the same as profit? What I see is a reduction of price at the mill.
  3. How were the closed/sold farms accounted for? Was there an increase or decrease in acreage per farmer or farm?
  4. How were subsidies and/or price suports tracked during the same time frame?
  5. How have farm tariffs changed?

It is obviously not climate change or drought causing the change in productivity, but it may be government or foreign trade interference causing the reduction in profit.

Old Retired Guy
July 29, 2021 7:07 pm

First impressions are that crop scientists and farmers are much smarter than climate scientists, politicians and MSM.

Rory Forbes
July 29, 2021 7:28 pm

Oh … THE HORROR, THE HUMANITY!

Gary Pearse
July 29, 2021 7:32 pm

“““New technologies and practices mean that farmers are able to grow crops under lower rainfall conditions than they could in the past,” Dr Greenville said.practices mean that farmers are able to grow crops under lower rainfall conditions than they could in the past,” Dr Greenville said.”

Every climate scientist knows but can’t say that elevated CO2 in the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels is the “New technologies” that has improved productivity in droughts.

E. Schaffer
July 29, 2021 7:41 pm

Good news? Just more food for human pests! For the sake of human rights, we need to get rid of mankind to finally have unflawed socialism.

Zig Zag Wanderer
July 29, 2021 8:01 pm

Water is a big issue in Australia, and always has been. Now, ‘water rights’ are up for sale, presumably by the government. When you try to buy any however, as a friend of mine has been trying to do, you can’t. It appears that the government, once again, is in cahoots with big corporations in order to fleece everybody. This is more and more common in Australia.

Unfortunately, our right wing governments are in collusion with corporations to fleece us, and the left wing governments are in cahoots with the unions to fleece us. A sad situation for such a wonderful country.

nicholas tesdorf
July 29, 2021 8:06 pm

The computer models say that Climate Change is costing every farm, on average, $30,000 every year. Actual research shows that, over the same period, despite the weather challenges, grain growers had increased productivity by 68 per cent. Rainfall has dropped over the last 20 years, but thanks to an increase in available CO2, the crops need less rain and grow faster still. It is more than likely that government interference or trade disruption is causing the reduction in profit.
Somehow the ABC manages to twist this good news story into a Climate Change Disaster Warning Piece.

aussiecol
July 29, 2021 8:11 pm

 ”…the fossil fuel powered technological improvements are obviously more than compensating for the rainfall deficit.”

Exactly, and until there is a viable alternative to a 150hp tractor and all the other necessary equipment powered by fossil fuels, it will stay that way.

