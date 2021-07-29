14,000 Scientists Warn of Imminent Climate Tipping Points

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists have issued an updated climate emergency declaration, urging us to take them seriously this time.

There is no evidence I can see that this climate emergency will be any more significant than previous climate emergency declarations and tipping point warnings, dating back to the grandaddy of climate emergency declarations in 1989.

