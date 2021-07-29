Cow tipping? Apparently they're actually trying to milk a wild cow. SheltieBoy from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Ridiculae

14,000 Scientists Warn of Imminent Climate Tipping Points

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
89 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists have issued an updated climate emergency declaration, urging us to take them seriously this time.

World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2021 

William J Ripple,  Christopher Wolf,  Thomas M Newsome,  Jillian W GreggTimothy M Lenton,  Ignacio Palomo,  Jasper A J Eikelboom,  Beverly E Law,  Saleemul HuqPhilip B Duffy,  Johan Rockström

In 2019, Ripple and colleagues (2020) warned of untold suffering and declared a climate emergency together with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from 153 countries. They presented graphs of planetary vital signs indicating very troubling trends, along with little progress by humanity to address climate change. On the basis of these data and scientists’ moral obligation to “clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat,” they called for transformative change. Since the article’s publication, more than 2,800 additional scientists have signed that declaration of a climate emergency (see supplemental file S1 for the current signatory list); in addition, 1,990 jurisdictions in 34 countries have now formally declared or recognized a climate emergency (figure 1p). But, at the same time, there has been an unprecedented surge in climate-related disasters since 2019, including devastating flooding in South America and Southeast Asia, record shattering heat waves and wildfires in Australia and the Western United States, an extraordinary Atlantic hurricane season, and devastating cyclones in Africa, South Asia, and the West Pacific (see supplemental file S2 for attribution information). There is also mounting evidence that we are nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, warm-water coral reefs, and the Amazon rainforest (supplemental file S2). Given these alarming developments, we need short, frequent, and easily accessible updates on the climate emergency.

Read more: https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/biab079/6325731

There is no evidence I can see that this climate emergency will be any more significant than previous climate emergency declarations and tipping point warnings, dating back to the grandaddy of climate emergency declarations in 1989.

Pauleta
July 29, 2021 2:03 pm

Is the 2020 version the one signed by Mickey Mouse? And did he sign again?

edit: We would never know

Signatures unavailableViewing signatures is currently unavailable. We are working on the issue.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Pauleta
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Pauleta
July 29, 2021 2:15 pm

“Untold suffering” … when will they finally tell us?

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Pauleta
July 29, 2021 2:20 pm

Signatures unavailable! WTF, are they afraid to go on record?

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Pauleta
July 29, 2021 3:05 pm

What happened to that letter put out years ago from scientists that claimed climate change alarmism is being blown way out of proportion? As I recall, there were over 35000 signatures that included education credentials. How about we throw that back in their face?

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Kamakaris
Laws of Nature
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 29, 2021 3:54 pm

found it..
http://petitionproject.org/

saveenergy
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 29, 2021 4:52 pm

“As I recall, there were over 35000 signatures”
﻿
Actually it was … 31,487

H.R.
Reply to  saveenergy
July 29, 2021 5:04 pm

Approximately 😜

n.n
Reply to  Pauleta
July 29, 2021 3:35 pm

Audits are anti-Democrat. Full stop.

Peter
Reply to  Pauleta
July 29, 2021 4:26 pm

This is actually the same site and same organisation as previously, with ~ 3k NEW signatures on top of the previously dodgy ones. Many of the new ones are not well credentialed either. So really this is just rehashing of old and largely discredited news.

Vuk
July 29, 2021 2:06 pm

one way or the other “We are Doomed”
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/peter-brookes-times-cartoon-july-30-2021-bp5bw85bt
Times’ cartoon

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 2:09 pm

Watching BBC news right now. They are making all sorts of crazy claims about “extreme weather” and the “climate crisis”.
It’s solid gold twaddle that they are obviously ramping up for the Scottish gabfest at COP 26.

Charlie
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 3:10 pm

That is indeed all this is. They will have worked themselves up in to a hysterical frenzy by the time COP comes around in November.

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Charlie
July 29, 2021 3:16 pm

Won’t all that energy from the hysterical frenzy cause more climate warming? They need to be careful and purchase some carbon indulgences to offset their frenzy.

Scissor
Reply to  Charlie
July 29, 2021 4:19 pm

What are the odds of COP taking place? Based on all of the fear of mutants being shown, it might be low.

Sunny
July 29, 2021 2:10 pm

I saw this on instagram lol I was waiting for this post… I wonder which scientists signed it this time

Rich Lambert
Reply to  Sunny
July 29, 2021 2:37 pm

The political and social scientists.

MarkW
Reply to  Sunny
July 29, 2021 4:06 pm

Apparently they don’t want us to know.

Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 2:11 pm

We MUST save this document to wave in their faces in future years when the climate crisis has failed to appear. We mustn’t let them memory-hole it.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 2:16 pm

I try to, they’re quite hard to find after a few years. Try finding the original “end of snow” warning. The 1989 10 year warning from the UN is remarkable that it is still on display.

https://apnews.com/article/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0

Steve Case
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 2:32 pm

Last year, some kind sole saved it to the Internet Way Back Machine HERE

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  Steve Case
July 29, 2021 2:44 pm

My worry is that they’ll get it all removed from Way back as well – there are a lot of very powerful people with a lot of money invested in the scam. They’ll stop at nothing to cover their bums in future..
I’ve download a copy of this latest stupid claim they’ve all signed.
I’ve decided I’m going to download and store as many of these documents as I can on a local drive at home and back the bugger up). We can’t let them get away with it in years to come.

John VC
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 3:01 pm

Suspect that will become a valuable commodity when Dr. Soon’s recent prediction is hard upon us

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
July 29, 2021 3:06 pm

According to the BBC we’ve already passed tipping point. If we’ve already tipped we’re in past the point of no return. So no point in worrying anymore

Bill Toland
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
July 29, 2021 3:30 pm

If these climate tipping points actually existed, why weren’t they triggered during the Holocene Climate Optimum?

philincalifornia
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 29, 2021 4:46 pm

….. because they haven’t made a phony hockey stick go back that far, silly.

n.n
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
July 29, 2021 3:40 pm

The Earth is greening at a catastrophic rate, which puts Greens at unease. Also, there is no end of sex, conception, and birth of “burdens” in the foreseeable future, which puts planned populationists at unease.

Scissor
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
July 29, 2021 4:22 pm

I worry about Guam.

Hatter Eggburn
July 29, 2021 2:15 pm

This is such an egregious case of “crying wolf” that it will stand as the defining example of that phenomenon for centuries or millennia to come.

Hans Erren
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
July 29, 2021 3:44 pm

No, this is actually Chicken Little who is afraid that the sky is falling down, “crying wolf” is the wrong metaphor for these scaremongering science fiction believers.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 29, 2021 2:16 pm

The post begins,”Climate scientists have issued an updated climate emergency declaration, urging us to take them seriously this time.”

Thanks for the laugh, Eric. That’s some funny stuff. We’ve been hearing the same nonsense for decades now, while weather here in the United States has improved over the past century.

Regards,
Bob

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 29, 2021 2:19 pm

It’s completely absurd. Historians won’t get this age. I barely get this age.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 29, 2021 2:29 pm

But you have to admit, Eric, it’s good for a laugh.

Have fun,
Bob

alastair gray
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 29, 2021 2:54 pm

Go to your Bible Eric and read about the Tower of Babel. We recreated it in the 20th century with Energy, Capitalist Finance, Internet and Communications. And God saw it and saw it was not good (for her) and caused us all to go mad and turned every man against his neighbour that never again should we threaten to become gods ourselves. Tragedy is this nonsense will crash civilisation, and I think you only get one shot at building advanced civilisation because this time round we used up all our easily accessible energy. Enjoy the coming Dark Age

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  alastair gray
July 29, 2021 3:31 pm

If this happens there is hope, some evidence oil fields slowly refill from deeper reservoirs. And we still have plenty of untouched coal. If some of the knowledge survives, the second rise might actually be easier.

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Are-Oil-Wells-Recharging-Themselves.html

Hans Erren
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 29, 2021 3:45 pm

Nah, not happening. Paging Middleton….

Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 29, 2021 2:17 pm

The fun never stops, does it? It has been quiet in the Atlantic so far but we are approaching the traditionally worst part of the hurricane season, August thru October, so anything could happen. I lived in Ft. Lauderdale mid-70s thru mid-80s, a time of zero hurricanes. Every year we would hear about how this year will be the big one….

Steve Case
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 29, 2021 2:57 pm

There was a Florida hurricane a few years back and a photo of some guy’s beach house that was almost unscathed surrounded by rubble. At the time there was an interview, he said he asked to contractor to build a hurricane proof house.

Since then not a peep about what those measures were or any news about coastal municipalities enacting local building codes to reflect those measures.

After a very short search it was hurricane Michael and there’s lots to find. Here’s a FOX story on it.

Here’s a Google search on ‘Simpson hurricane clip” that were used through out the house. At less than $2.00 a copy makes one wonder why their use isn’t more prevalent.

alloytoo
July 29, 2021 2:24 pm

The Boy Who Cried Wolf – Wikipedia

Hans Erren
Reply to  alloytoo
July 29, 2021 3:49 pm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henny_Penny

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  alloytoo
July 29, 2021 5:04 pm

BIOSCIENCE has long joined the “crying wolf” society, which obscures where the cliff edge is. Tipping points are just another faddish term juveniles can’t leave behind. There are abrupt places, physical factors like this make more sense, a tipping point where the tidal prism does not overcome other factors. Carr-Betts, et al., 2012. Tidal inlet morphology classification and empirical determination of seaward and down-drift extents of tidal inlets. Journal of Coastal Research. 28(3):547-556. https://doi.org/10.2112/JCOASTRES-D-11-00124.1

philincalifornia
July 29, 2021 2:25 pm

Investments in padded cells for these people would be less expensive than the stooopid-shit solutions that they can’t even define properly. Think of the additional benefits too.

Richard Page
July 29, 2021 2:29 pm

So 14,000 ‘world scientists’ out of over 7.8m full time scientists in the world is less than 0.18%. Yawn – wake me up when it gets up to 97% please.

alastair gray
Reply to  Richard Page
July 29, 2021 3:01 pm

Didnt we have 30,000 contrarian scientists a few years back saying ITS ALL BOLLOCKS. But of course they were all Exxon shills unlike the paragons of planetary wisdom that signed this one. Did you sign too Griff?

Richard Page
Reply to  alastair gray
July 29, 2021 3:59 pm

Yeah, given the eminent people that have put their name to statements like these, both for and against, we need some sort of exchange rate mechanism to evaluate their value. 1 NASA Astronaut = how many climate activists? It’s probably easier with academics once you’ve worked out the degree/masters/PhD ratio.

Richard Page
Reply to  Richard Page
July 29, 2021 3:12 pm

However, I do believe 14,000 is probably about the right number for climate scientists attending the latest COP junkets (number of actual delegates are almost double this but the rest are political hacks).

Rich Davis
Reply to  Richard Page
July 29, 2021 3:56 pm

Don’t forget the whores (oops, sex workers)

Rick C
Reply to  Richard Page
July 29, 2021 4:54 pm

To paraphrase Albert E.: “Why 14,000, if they had any real evidence all it would take is one.”

HenryP
July 29, 2021 2:34 pm

Ja. Ja. It is going to get cooler.

Pat Frank
July 29, 2021 2:35 pm

Anyone who signs a declaration warning about CO2-induced climate tipping points is ipso facto not a scientist.

No one with any scientific integrity would sign on to such blarney.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Pat Frank
July 29, 2021 3:04 pm

Pat Frank, you wrote, “Anyone who signs a declaration warning about CO2-induced climate tipping points is ipso facto not a scientist.”

Agreed. But let’s look back a little in time: The vast majority of climate research stopped being scientific back in the late 1980s after the UN founded the IPCC to support political agendas and the research funding was steered in that direction. Since that time, researchers who support nonsense like this are nothing more than paid propagandists.

Regards,
Bob

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Pat Frank
July 29, 2021 4:45 pm

Make sure to keep a copy of their names for an ‘attribution’ study.

Waza
July 29, 2021 2:36 pm

I’m not into hit lists, but seeing they created it, can I have a copy.

Is there a link to the actual 14,000 believers.
I specifically want to know who they are in my home town.
Thanks in advance.

Joel O'Bryan
July 29, 2021 2:37 pm

Yeah but now the Globalists have the COVID pandemic controls as a template to use to enact control mandates related to the wholly manufactured climate “crisis.”

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 29, 2021 2:46 pm

Here in the US, the once apolitcal CDC has decided that science is whatever they say it is regarding the utility of face masks, as response to political controls from the WH and Democrat-aligned interest. Those “masks” used for/by 99% of the population are cheap surgical masks or cloth, and that somehow satisfies the scientific criteria, even though everyone is the science community acknowledges that such masks are useless. It’s simply performance theater by once assumed “science” authorities.

Junk science has come to the CDC, and CDC Director Dr Wallensky is just following political orders from the WH and the American Federation of Teachers.

This is exactly what has happened to climate science as it fell into the realm of junk science via attribution studies using hand-tuned models. Junk science surrounds us now where it collides with public policy.

Junkscience.jpg
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 29, 2021 3:18 pm

Speaking of masks, you would think that by now there would be a minimum standard of acceptable mask (level 2 hygiene mask at the least), that the government would have produced millions and millions of them and provided them free to everyone so they can be disposed of daily. Because they did not do this, you can take the mandate and shove it.

Ron Long
July 29, 2021 2:38 pm

So, if we are at a tipping point, can we assume the sea level will shoot up to 50 meters higher than current? That’s the benchmark for the last real hothouse earth, and the dinosaurs loved it.

Mark E Shulgasser
July 29, 2021 2:39 pm

We are presented with an interesting and important variant of the trolley problem (of which there are many. For instance, the hurtling trolley will either kill one pregnant young woman or 2 elderly women? one brilliant PhD candidate or 5 prisoners . . .) Is it right to impair the lives of an indeterminate number of living people in order to save the lives of an indeterminate number of unborn people? Etc.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mark E Shulgasser
Mr.
July 29, 2021 2:40 pm

I can remember when a “tipping point” was a unit of success in our local newspaper’s weekly horseraces or football matches winners forecasting contests.

Those tipping points however could be empirically proven to get you a prize on Monday morning, or not.

In contrast, climate tipping points never never seem to eventuate in any kind of results at all.

What a gyp!

Last edited 2 hours ago by Mr.
Steve Case
Reply to  Mr.
July 29, 2021 2:59 pm

Tipping Point, good name for a horse.

Mr.
Reply to  Steve Case
July 29, 2021 3:38 pm

The name would best suit one of those fake ponies that go around on a carousel at Coney Island.
It comes around at predictably regular intervals, wafting up & down, going nowhere really, and usually in the company of a spoiled brat or two.
Sound familiar?

Hans Erren
Reply to  Steve Case
July 29, 2021 3:51 pm

Reminds me of the manure cart in back to the future

Thomas Gasloli
July 29, 2021 2:42 pm

What science have any of these people actually done? Getting a PhD in a pseudoscience and jetting around the world to conferences isn’t actually science.

alastair gray
July 29, 2021 2:42 pm

Orchestrated Stuff. In addition to 14,000 chanting morons all wailing from the same minaret, The BBC has been today blasting unlimited climate propaganda all day. David King Former Gubmint Scientific advisor when we signed the monstrous Climate Change Act and now “Climate Crisis Advisory Group” Chair vents eco-spleen and wants to freeze the Arctic cos its worse than we thought.
Some vague parliamentary committee on infrastructure wants to get “Carbon” out of the atmosphere and biomass burning and sequestration of the “carbon” thereby produced is teh answer of choice , oh and lots of windmills.

And some eco-loon Lady from the Met Office telling us that 2020 was the hottest ,coldest , warnmest, Floodiest, Draughtiest yet in places Coldest year EVVAH!! and then all evening a phun phone-in to that tw*t Harrabin about reducing cpersonal carbonm foodtprint .

The Climate Taliban are on the march, presumeably to Glasgow Lets head them off at the Khyber Pass.

philincalifornia
Reply to  alastair gray
July 29, 2021 4:55 pm

Unfortunately, it’s going to have to be Gretna Green, but you could always use the secret weapon right there on the border. Make them eat haggis in order to enter.

Robber
July 29, 2021 2:54 pm

Emergency: A serious situation or occurrence that happens unexpectedly and demands immediate action.
Therefore we can’t wait until 2030 or 2050 surely.
Quick, dial 911 or 000 immediately and demand action.
So what are the options for immediate actions?

  1. Shutdown all coal-fired stations immediately
  2. Stop all oil-based transport immediately
  3. Trigger at least two major volcanoes by nuclear explosions
  4. Get our your aerosol cans and start spraying

Fixed yet?

John
July 29, 2021 2:55 pm

Just researchers lining up at the trough for government spending on climate change.

Wade
July 29, 2021 2:55 pm

This is two logical fallacies: Appeal to authority and argumentum ad populum.

Just because someone claims to be or viewed as an expert does not make what they say true. The experts once told us plate tectonics was wrong. Experts tend to be wrong a lot because they are married to an idea and are so in love with it that no evidence would convince them of the truth. This marriage could be because of money, power, or because the person has a strong emotional attachment to the idea.

As Albert Einstein said, paraphrasing: “Why 14,000? If they were right only 1 would be needed.” Truth is not defined by how many people agree. If 7 billion people said something was true, that would not make it true.

How do I know something is true? Because the truth can survive any assault thrown against it whereas the lie has to be protected in a powerful fortress of censorship. If debate is not allowed, you should be almost certain it is a lie.

rbabcock
July 29, 2021 2:59 pm

Ask Brazil and Argentina about global warming. They are having the worst cold weather since 1955 in some areas including killing a lot of the coffee and other crops.

Hans Erren
Reply to  rbabcock
July 29, 2021 3:54 pm

Thats why they renamed it climate change

Curious George
Reply to  Hans Erren
July 29, 2021 4:40 pm

That tune plays incessantly: spring, summer, fall, winter, …

Scissor
Reply to  rbabcock
July 29, 2021 4:36 pm

Breakfast won’t be the same but probably not the tipping point they imagined.

Russell Johnson
July 29, 2021 3:01 pm

100% of the climate change catastrophe narrative is 100% crap. No matter how many scientists are calling for a tipping point it’s all just bullshit nobody really knows. This originally was a set up by the UN to destroyThe economy of the United States. Obama fell for it as do most liberals, it’s just in their nature to invite totalitarianism as a form of government globally. That is the definition of globalism totalitarianism Globally !!!!!!!!!. They are simply using climate change as a vehicle for their totalitarian ends.

Bruce of Newcastle
July 29, 2021 3:11 pm

Nothing much is happening guys.

Snow cover extent anomaly has been trending sideways for 25 years. That is a natural thermometer, recording as it does the 0 C isotherm. The AMO is also trending sideways. Which shows most of global temperature change has been natural.

It also say ECS is low, because pCO2 has risen over 10% in this quarter century time period. Yet no effect on snow cover extent. The terrestrial temperature datasets are rubbish, heavily contaminated by UHIE and by unscientific adjustments. Snow, however, doesn’t lie. It melts at 0 C whether stupid humans have attacks of godlike hubris or not.

http://climate.rutgers.edu/snowcover/images/rutgers-sce-anom-2020.png

John Harrison
July 29, 2021 3:16 pm

Just a glance at some of the supposed signatories shows a range from lab technicians to accountants, students, retired leisure park administrator who said that wildfires were nothing to worry about as they regrow within a season or two, that was on the first page I looked at which would bring the number of those who could be defined as a “scientist” to many hundreds of millions. They have only found 11,000 of them and very few of them are actually experienced and well qualified climate scientists. The paper presents very little in the way of actual science, just a rehash of previous alarmist prophesies which have been touted since the classic 1989 UN “science” research paper which prophesied the demise of humanity if atmospheric CO2 concentrations were not brought under control within 10 years. So…. more of the same here really – still only 10 years to save the planet. It seems that the science was indeed “settled” in 1989 as ever since then they have settled on “10 years to save the planet” and sooner or later they may be proved right.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Harrison
Kevin
July 29, 2021 3:19 pm

This was posted on Climate Dispatch today. See https://climatechangedispatch.com/meet-the-11000-scientists-warning-of-untold-suffering-from-climate-change/. Ezra Levant on his show did a pretty good job of looking into some of the so called scientist. Take a look at his video inside the link.

Chris Hanley
July 29, 2021 3:33 pm

Only one of their 28 graphic presentations actually directly addresses global climate viz. ‘Surface temperature anomaly (change) C’ and only from 1990 indicating ~ +1.6C/century — some emergency.
Ironically the last data point is almost the same T as the first.
What would they consider not to be a climate emergency, a half degree C drop in thirty years, no change in thirty years, what exactly do they want the climate to do?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
Hans Erren
July 29, 2021 3:37 pm

Bioscience, didn’t they publish that Susan Crockford hit piece?

Mark Pawelek
July 29, 2021 3:44 pm

When presented with claims like this: “climate crisis” or “climate emergency” made by people who can’t distinguish weather from climate, I’d invoke a recent study of 79 climate and eco apocalypses predicted since 1970. 48 (61%) of the predictions expired without any apparent apocalypse, crisis or emergency experienced by any people or animals. Hyperbole has been the most successful political trick played to polarize us against each other. Surprisingly done with invisible victims and phantom villains! We could make fun of it (humor and contempt are powerful tools) but I prefer to rub their faces in reality instead by enumerating all the failed eco-predictions. I’s got me banned on some social media; but that’s why I know it works!

saveenergy
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
July 29, 2021 5:05 pm

“We could make fun of it (humor and contempt are powerful tools) but I prefer to rub their faces in reality instead by enumerating all the failed eco-predictions. I’s got me banned on some social media; but that’s why I know it works!”

I’ve been de-platformed from several sites for doing the same !

Rasa
July 29, 2021 3:54 pm

16,000 “scientists”.
That is a very very very long taxpayer funded Gravy Train

Curious George
Reply to  Rasa
July 29, 2021 4:44 pm

I wonder if Anthony’s dog Kenji is among them.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Rasa
July 29, 2021 4:55 pm

16,000 all saying the same thing…or else!

Dusty
July 29, 2021 4:04 pm

So the Climate Caterwaulers* bespake.

HT: Bruce Cobb.

MarkW
July 29, 2021 4:05 pm

Temperatures getting back to what the world enjoyed during the MWP is going to cause death and destruction.
Do they actually expect anyone other than the paid choir to take them seriously?

PCman999
July 29, 2021 4:23 pm

They should be embarrassed with themselves for making such blatant lies that have no relation to reality.

Eben
July 29, 2021 4:38 pm

There is obviously 14,000 climate Scientists too many and we have their names

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Eben
Michael in Dublin
July 29, 2021 4:57 pm

Let these 14 000 scientists put their money where their mouth is, find one scheme, support it to completion and give feedback so the public can see if it really works and is affordable. Until this happens not a penny of taxpayer money must be squandered on harebrained climate schemes.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Michael in Dublin
DMA
July 29, 2021 5:03 pm

I need to ask these authors two questions: 1- What is a climate emergency? 2- How will we recognize it when it occurs?

nicholas tesdorf
July 29, 2021 5:06 pm

The only “Tipping Point” that I can see coming up is that it is going to get quite a bit colder over the next 30 years or so, in which case it may be time to be concerned, especially with the aim of current Climate Chane Alarmist Aims..

