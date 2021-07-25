Climate Lawsuits

Eos: Climate litigation only needs evidence to succeed… ROTFLMFAO!

David Middleton
Guest “ROTFLMFAO!!!” by David Middleton

Climate Litigation Has a Big Evidence Gap
Climate-related lawsuits don’t often quantitatively link the defendant’s greenhouse gas emissions to the impacts on the plaintiff. Better lines of communication between climate scientists and climate lawyers could help bridge that gap.

By Kimberly M. S. Cartier  23 July 2021

Climate change has found its way into courtrooms around the world more and more often in recent years: Plaintiffs have brought more than 1,500 cases of climate litigation since 1986, and an increasing number of cases are filed each year.

[…]

Eos

And every single one of them to reach a judicial decision has failed in the only nation that actually matters… But the authors think that… “Better lines of communication between climate scientists and climate lawyers could help bridge that gap”…

The article refers to a paper in Nature Climate Challenge (Stuart-Smith et al., 2021, pay-walled). While the full text is not available, some of the authors wrote this smarmy little gem for Carbon Brief:

28 June 2021

Guest post: How attribution can fill the evidence ‘gap’ in climate litigation

In November 2015, a Peruvian farmer and mountain guide, Saúl Luciano Lliuya, launched a pioneering bid for climate justice in a German court more than 10,000km from his home in the Andean city of Huaraz.

[…]

However, cases that seek damages for the impacts of climate change – like Lliuya’s – have largely been less successful.

In our new study, published in Nature Climate Change, we find that the evidence used in these cases often does not reflect the most recent advances in climate science.

[…]

Based on our analysis, we identified three areas where attribution science research could address gaps in the evidence provided to lawsuits on climate change impacts.

First, evidence linking the emissions of individual entities – such as countries or companies – to specific impacts of climate change demonstrates how defendants’ emissions contribute to harms.

Second, researchers can provide a more complete assessment of how climate-related hazards interact with plaintiffs’ vulnerability and exposure to help identify the legally relevant causes of losses.

Finally, attribution studies show how an event of given magnitude was made more likely to occur, and/or how an event of given probability was made more intense. In some settings, the numbers for these two approaches to conducting attribution can be sensitive to the exact definition of the hazard. Attribution science can help to identify these sensitivities and lead to a more robust causal argument overall.

[…]

Carbon Brief

Blather is not evidence, at least not in US courts… Case dismissed. Nothing in this vapid nonsense addresses this:

STANDING TO SUE
The “case or controversy” clause of Article III of the Constitution imposes a minimal constitutional standing requirement on all litigants attempting to bring suit in federal court. In order to invoke the court’s jurisdiction, the plaintiff must demonstrate, at an “irreducible minimum,” that: (1) he/she has suffered a distinct and palpable injury as a result of the putatively illegal conduct of the defendant; (2) the injury is fairly traceable to the challenged conduct; and (3) it is likely to be redressed if the requested relief is granted.

US DOJ

#Exxon Knew

Variations of this image from a 1978 Exxon presentation appear in most, if not all, nuisance climate lawsuits in US courts:

Here’s the same graph with HadCRUT4 NH overlaid on it:

Way back in 1978, Exxon knew what we all know today… The climate models aren’t worth schist.

References

Cartier, K. M. S. (2021), Climate litigation has a big evidence gap, Eos, 102, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021EO161031. Published on 23 July 2021.

Stuart-Smith, R.F., Otto, F.E.L., Saad, A.I. et al. Filling the evidentiary gap in climate litigation. Nat. Clim. Chang. (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01086-7

Derg
July 25, 2021 6:09 pm

Is Nature a science magazine?

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Derg
July 25, 2021 6:32 pm

If you call this science?
Madakumbura, G.D., Thackeray, C.W., Norris, J. et al. Anthropogenic influence on extreme precipitation over global land areas seen in multiple observational datasets. Nature Communications. 12, 3944 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24262-x

“Using machine learning methods that can account for these uncertainties and capable of identifying the time evolution of the spatial patterns, we find a physically interpretable anthropogenic signal that is detectable in all global observational datasets. ….Machine learning-based methods for the detection of anthropogenic influence (DAI[detection of anthropogenic influence]) have been shown to overcome the reliance on trends and are even capable of detecting the human influence from weather data on a single day………there is a lag in the emergence of the anthropogenic signal in extreme precipitation. This delay is likely due to larger internal and intermodel variability in extreme precipitation. “

And the judge might read—“Several caveats of the machine learning-based detection method should be noted.”

Pauleta
Reply to  Derg
July 25, 2021 6:33 pm

More like toliet paper rag

Tom
July 25, 2021 6:20 pm

…turtles all the way down.

Tom Halla
July 25, 2021 6:22 pm

“Attribution science” is an oxymoron.

RickWill
July 25, 2021 6:26 pm

Consider the massive global collaboration involved to tease out the upward trend in the red line in the lower chart. Without that effort, there would be no trend.

And then the obvious question for both charts – how was global temperature measured in 1850.

Third question, rather than a change in temperature, what was the claimed global temperature in 1850! If you ask ten data keepers for that, you will get 10 different answers that will range over 10 degrees.

Steve Case
July 25, 2021 6:30 pm

“Better lines of communication between climate scientists and climate lawyers could help bridge that gap”…

Mr.
July 25, 2021 6:35 pm

Been involved in a few commercial negligence suits as both suer and suee.

It’s really a game of bluff poker between the lawyers.

In the end, neither side gets what they’re after.

(Of course the lawyers always come away with overflowing wallets regardless of any actual judgments)

nicholas tesdorf
July 25, 2021 6:45 pm

Nature a science magazine like the Grauniad is a Newspaper or Michael Mann is a Scientist.

commieBob
July 25, 2021 6:55 pm

The problem for anyone suing for global warming related damages is that said plaintiff relies on fossil fuels. In fact, the demonstrated benefits of fossil fuels outweigh the harms by orders of magnitude.

So far, the benefits vs. harms of fossil fuels haven’t been a deciding factor in any lawsuits however in one prominent case the judge indicated that he thought the question to be extremely important. link So, that’s available if necessary.

Of course ‘they’ can produce an expert witness to say anything they require but the problem is that the defense can easily refute whatever BS they spout and make them look like a blithering idiot. I would dearly love to see (self-admitted fraud by adverse inference) Dr. Mann face cross examination. That ain’t going to happen because he clearly knows better than to voluntarily enter a court of law.

