The case may be nearing an end if the judge wants plaintiffs to find benefits that counter their argument.
By Irina Slav
Judge William Alsup who is hearing a case brought by San Francisco and Oakland against five Big Oil companies, has given the plaintiffs and Chevron a homework assignment that suggests the end of the case may be near. The two municipalities and Chevron must evaluate the positive effects oil dependency has had on the U.S. economy.
“We needed oil and fossil fuels to get from 1859 to the present. Yes, that’s causing global warming. But against that negative, we need to weigh-in the larger benefits that have flowed from the use of fossil fuels. It’s been a huge, huge benefit,” Judge Alsup from the U.S. District Court in San Francisco said.
Suing Big Oil for climate change is turning into the latest big thing. A UN survey from last year found there are nearly 900 suits focusing on climate change across 25 countries. The latest in the United States was former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger threatening to sue Big Oil for “first-degree murder”.
The San Francisco and Oakland suits were filed last September, and Reuters at the time quoted San Francisco officials as saying that the five oil companies “knowingly and recklessly created an ongoing public nuisance that is causing harm now and in the future risks catastrophic harm to human life and property.”
Full story at oilprice.com
34 thoughts on “California vs. Big Oil: Judge Orders Plaintiffs To Find Benefits Of Fossil Fuels”
If there is a net benefit do the plaintifs pay up?
Yes – fossil fuels have provided a huge economic benefit (that can possibly used to offset the “damages”)
That being said, it is probably an incorrect legal standard.
CO2 is not a pollutant. We need more CO2 NOT less.
The only damages from fossil fuels have been outright pollution and in the last 30 years has decreased dramatically. Coal plants can be built these days with extremely low levels of pollution. Same for natural gas plants. Look at this graph for acid rain
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/this%20-simple-graph-reveals-some-very-good-news-about-air-pollution%20_us_57e155b8e4b04a1497b6c0af
I am not disputing that fossil fuels have brought huge economic benefits – Human progress was very slow and methodical until the start of the industrial revolution, then living standards began to skyrocket coinciding with the introduction of fossil fuels.
that being said, It is still an incorrect legal standard –
Though it makes it hard to argue that FF is killing the planet when life expectancies have gone for 40 -50 years to nearly 80 years.
I’ll keep my fingers crossed. A spark of hope in time mostly out of joint.
More CO2 is good for the environment as it stimulates growth and it does not cause any warming that I could find
http://breadonthewater.co.za/2018/05/04/which-way-will-the-wind-be-blowing-genesis-41-vs-27/
I have been looking for global warming for 30 years and havent found it yet.
Considering we are about 25 years into The Pause, that is hardly surprising.
Even geriatric flora find higher atmospheric CO2 enrichment invigorating!
Oldest European Tree Found—And It’s Having a Growth Spurt
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2018/05/oldest-tree-europe-italy-pine-climate-science/
“Arnold Schwarzenegger threatening to sue Big Oil for ‘first-degree murder'”
We already knew Ahnuld ain’t a lawyer.
As for finding arguments for the other side, good lawyers are supposed to be able to do that. I could do it when I worked for the state legislature, and I could do it when I worked for a large international law firm, and I’m not even a lawyer.
RE: “We already knew Ahnuld ain’t a lawyer.”
Years ago during his movie career the governator appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson to plug his latest film, which he did so enthusiastically (using the word “great” several times) that Johnny quiped, “I see the steroids didn’t affect your ego” to a huge laugh from the audience. Well it seems Johnny may have been wrong. The steroids apparently bloated his ego and shrank his intelligence significantly.
“We already knew Ahnuld ain’t a lawyer.”
We already know he ain’t an actor either.
“The two municipalities and Chevron must evaluate the positive effects oil dependency has had on the U.S. economy.”
Listing the virtues of global warming would be virtually impossible for “Climatists”, because their beliefs are as firmly rooted as in any religion (“Climatism”).
It would be like asking a Baptist to list the virtues of Satan.
The judge isn’t requiring each plaintiff to write an essay or some such. That’s why they have attorneys (or more likely, the paralegals) to do the grunt work.
I’m wondering what the odds are that the plaintiffs will come back with a claim that there are no benefits.
good…I like this judge
It’s stupid and frivolous anyway….he might as well teach them a lesson
I will withhold my judgment of the judge until I see where this ends up.
I would like to see at least a proposed end to fossil fuel dependency with a greater focus on renewable energy.
Hobo Moons Cartoons
Nice goal. I too hope for a heaven on earth.
Now, in the real world of real energy needs and real friction and real electrical resistance and real copper and real sunlight (for up 6 hours per day average) at 16-23% efficiency and a real cost to make, install and maintain solar and windmills for 16-24% efficiency factor over a year, how are you going to actually “do” that little Utopia of a Cartoon World allowing Hobo’s to get 100% employment at $15.00 per hour?
Why would we want to replace cheap reliable energy with energy that is expensive and unreliable?
The cheapest way to end fossil fuel dependency and focus on renewable energy is to reinstate slave labor.
This should be in Court Records. B.C.’s nine-page statement of claim alleges the intent of Alberta’s bill is to hurt to the province.
“A significant disruption in the supply of gasoline, diesel, and crude oil from Alberta to British Columbia would cause British Columbia irreparable harm,” the document asserts. “In addition to economic harm, a sudden disruption in supply could injure human health and safety in remote communities.”
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/bc-files-legal-challenge-to-alberta-law/ar-AAxEIED
The judge needs to make a ruling. To save the planet. That the fossil fuel company’s cease selling their harmful product in California.You’d probably get a new government in California post haste……..After the riots subsided.
Of course he won’t but it would highlight the insanity of the case.
No, no, no … it would never happen that way. Instead, a State Board of fossil fuel useage and equalization would be created to … m a n a g e … use and distribution of dangerous fossil fuels. The politbureau elites would receive ALL the fossil fuels they desire because they are “essential” in the war against global warming. Then come the minor State Bureaucrats, they would receive generous fossil fuel allowances … then the average Californian … their fossil fuel allocation would be SEVERELY restricted and limited. Punishingly limited and restricted.
How about this for a start?
And this perhaps?
The one part that bothers me about this is the judge stating “… Yes, that’s causing global warming. …”.
How does the judge know that this is true?
Essentially the judge is bound, since both sides accepted that the use of fossil fuels causes global warming.
The fossil fuel industry ought not to have made that concession.
It looks like California governor, Jerry Brown has benefitted from oil:
http://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/2018/1/11/jerry-browns-secret-war-on-clean-energy
Well one big benefit, your honor, is a lot less horse shit.
Every meal I cook is achieved by the combustion of natural gas -fossil fuel
My refrigerator keeps my fresh vegetables cold so I don’t have to eat salted pork every meal – fossil fuels
I survive each FREEZING winter because of natural gas firing my heater – fossil fuel
I purchase groceries by loading up my big ass SUV with abundant food – thanks fossil fuels!
My titanium and PLASTIC hip joint allow me to walk and work – thanks fossil fuels!
I flip a switch to turn on a light, instead of burning whale blubber for illumination
My internet and phone providers have giant server farms powered by electricity – fossil fuels
I didn’t have to take a COLD shower this morning, fossil fuels heated my water – thanks!
The wife and I took a beautiful drive, top-down, on a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, with complete independence and freedom of movement, on our own time – fossil fuels the whole way.
Causing? No. Contributing? Possibly. How much? Who knows?
“WE needed oil and fossil fuels to get from 1859 to the present. Yes, that’s causing global warming. But against that negative, WE need to weigh-in the larger benefits that have flowed from the use of fossil fuels. It’s been a huge, huge benefit,” Judge Alsup from the U.S. District Court in San Francisco said.
“WE” is the key to this. The oil companies aren’t responsible for creating CO2. They are in the mining business. They mine, refine, and deliver products created directly from one of Earth’s natural resources. It is the “WE” that create the CO2, not the oil companies. Shouldn’t Oakland and San Francisco be going after all those that burn the product for individual or societal benefit? It is the routine individual, governmental, and societal decisions to use the product that are the “problem”, if there is one, and the cities and attorneys should be suing their citizens, themselves, and every entity that allows them to live as they do. That would go over big time, but is exactly where this judge should place any “blame”.
It played a major role in building out the California economy without the use of a significant rail system or inland waterways. The trucking fleet of the nation was largely tied to the California economy as an external supply chain and it saved the west coast from foreign aggression in WWII.