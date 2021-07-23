Friday Funny: California Feelings

I made this mockup for Anthony, who is currently dealing with more fires in northern California.
He said make it into a Friday Funny.
This next image, sums up the feeling of many Northern Californians today.
As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, “PG&E hasn’t kept detailed records on the age or condition of its transmission towers and wires, but it knows that 1.2% of its workforce is American Indian and 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.”
Priorities, after all.
Regulators may share in the blame, but PG&E management failed in their responsibilities including their duty to maintain infrastructure from natural gas pipes and wells to electrical transmission lines and equipment leading to two bankruptcies in under two decades.
I don’t know what led to this but before that PG&E was well respected.
I visited California twice in the early seventies (the last century, not my age), governor was someone called Ronald Reagan (later president of the USA). It was a happy place, and I didn’t smoke anything then, before or after. Couple of my university colleagues decided to stay there for life, even they said place is not what it use to be.