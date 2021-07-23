Humor Wildfires

Friday Funny: California Feelings

43 mins ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

I made this mockup for Anthony, who is currently dealing with more fires in northern California.

He said make it into a Friday Funny.

This next image, sums up the feeling of many Northern Californians today.

Tom Halla
July 23, 2021 1:50 pm

I would suggest it is more the California politicians who are rabid greens than PG&E management, and the priorities are set by the regulators, not management.

John the Econ
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 23, 2021 1:56 pm

As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, “PG&E hasn’t kept detailed records on the age or condition of its transmission towers and wires, but it knows that 1.2% of its workforce is American Indian and 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.”

Priorities, after all.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 23, 2021 2:06 pm

Regulators may share in the blame, but PG&E management failed in their responsibilities including their duty to maintain infrastructure from natural gas pipes and wells to electrical transmission lines and equipment leading to two bankruptcies in under two decades.

I don’t know what led to this but before that PG&E was well respected.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 23, 2021 1:58 pm

Do you mean that climate change doesn’t cause forrests to spontaneously combust? Who woulda thunk that powerlines could cause fires?

Regards,
Bob

Curious George
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
July 23, 2021 2:05 pm

In a recent budget proposal, Governor Gavin Newsom allocated $1bn for wildfire prevention, $4bn for a high speed train from Merced to Bakersfield (both places exist, get a good map).

Vuk
July 23, 2021 2:12 pm

I visited California twice in the early seventies (the last century, not my age), governor was someone called Ronald Reagan (later president of the USA). It was a happy place, and I didn’t smoke anything then, before or after. Couple of my university colleagues decided to stay there for life, even they said place is not what it use to be.

