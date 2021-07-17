Eating less Meat won’t save the Planet. Here’s Why

What I’ve Learned
Big thanks to Dr. Frank Mitloehner for chatting with me. You can find him on twitter under @GHGGuru
00:00 – Why are people saying Cows are bad for the planet?
1:14 – How much would Americans going plant based actually reduce GHG emissions?
2:56 – Do cows really take all the water?
4:53 – The real problem with water
7:01 – Do Cows really take all our Food?
7:53 – Livestock make the whole food system more efficient.
10:17 – Do Cows really take all our Land?
12:30 – You can’t just grow whatever wherever.
13:54 – Why Global numbers are Misleading
15:45 – United States cattle are super efficient
16:48 – What about methane?
20:52 – Something more worth talking about than meat
✍️ “DEBUNK” RESPONSE 🥩 https://www.patreon.com/posts/51285771 📑 (PDF) – Here is my reply to a popular plant-based youtuber’s attempt at “debunking” this video.
✍️Actually, there’s been a lot of youtubers attempting to “debunk” this video. Here is my reply to another one: https://www.patreon.com/posts/50919460 I’ll get to the others as I have time.
🌎The discussion with Dr. Mitloehner was immensely helpful but for those of you worried that I’m relying on one source: plenty of research was done before and after our conversation. I double checked all of his points and they are all backed up by research that is not his own. (All sources are in the below link.)
🐄This video is talking about conventional beef, not grass fed beef.
🥩There’s actually still a ton more to talk about that couldn’t fit in this video, how many of you guys would like to see another video expanding on this topic?
LINK TO A PDF WITH SOURCES: https://www.patreon.com/posts/50493370
Also, check out the documentary “Sacred Cow” by Diana Rogers, narrated by Nick Offerman – well made, informative and engaging. The graphic design for the animation at 17:26 was based on an infographic from the Sacred Cow website – https://www.sacredcow.info/helpful-resources
