Sky News Think Bangladesh Never Used To Flood

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 10, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Sky’s propaganda report on extreme weather also mentioned flooding in Bangladesh:

The immediate human cost of heatwaves in Canada, flooding in Bangladesh, hurricanes in the United States and wildfires in Australia is of course high.

As any competent journalist should have known, severe flooding in Bangladesh is a common event, something which has always occurred in the majority of years. British Pathe , for instance, have many film footages from the 1970s on the link below. I’d recommend viewing one at random.

image

https://www.britishpathe.com/search/query/Bangladesh+flood

The headlines give you a flavour:

  • 1972  – Monsoon floods bring death and misery –

                       – Thousands made homeless

                       – Major air drop of food begins to feed millions facing starvation

  • 1974  – Worst floods in living memory

                       –  Millions face famine

  • 1975  – 10,000 homeless
  • 1976  – Nearly a quarter of the country under water
  • 1977  –  200,000 homeless
  • 1978   – Army launches massive rescue operation to save victims of floods

And this does not even cover the Bhola cyclone in 1971, which took a half a million lives.

Sadly Sky News and honest, competent journalism seem to have parted company long ago.

markl
July 10, 2021 10:11 am

It’s not just weather and climate history they are trying to rewrite. Given enough time and media control they may succeed unless we start pushing back. The West and Democracy are under attack.

Bruce Cobb
July 10, 2021 10:12 am

Yellow Journalism combined with Blue Journalism, and now we have Green Journalism. Science.

Sweet Old Bob
July 10, 2021 10:17 am

Sky , Chicken Little was talking about YOU .

😉

John Tillman
July 10, 2021 10:19 am

Bangladesh floods every year, covering an average 18% of the delta country and k!lling thousands. In catastrophic years, the area under water can reach 75%.

Since independence (as West Pakistan), the most extensive inundations occurred in 1951, ‘87, ‘88 and ‘98. The disastrous 1974 monsoon-fed flood took almost 29,000 lives.

gringojay
Reply to  John Tillman
July 10, 2021 10:32 am

East Pakistan (not west) would have been Bangladesh.

stewartpid
Reply to  gringojay
July 10, 2021 10:56 am

John is using the metric west!

Gary Pearse
July 10, 2021 10:50 am

Paul, note all these headlines were during the depths of the “Ice Age Cometh” worry when temperatures (before recent climateering adjustments) declined 0.5°C. It seems the past 6 years of cooling may bring back the flooding.

Doonman
July 10, 2021 10:52 am

People older than 60 remember these events. Unfortunately, young people who don’t and never are educated as to past events are indoctrinated to believe that all recent weather events are new. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Rud Istvan
July 10, 2021 10:52 am

Much of Bangladesh is the delta from two rivers. In places the delta is subsiding up to 4mm/year for two reasons.

  1. Like the Mississippi delta, flood control and channelization mean less sediment replenishment during the monsoons. So just like Louisiana, loss of protective barrier islands. In Bangladesh, also loss of mangrove fringe.
  2. increasing ground water extraction to provide for the growing population.

Will get worse, but nothing to do with climate change.

Bill Powers
July 10, 2021 10:53 am

Everything old is new again. Only this time it is all your fault.

JohnC
July 10, 2021 11:17 am

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57788118

jorgekafkazar
July 10, 2021 11:17 am

Today’s typical “investigative journalist” could not investigate his own dumpadeedus without a map, a theodolite, and a team of native guides.

tommyboy
July 10, 2021 11:26 am

The concert for Bangladesh was performed in New York in 1971 as a disaster relief fundraiser. For those of you who would like to take a moment to revisit your childhood click the link.

